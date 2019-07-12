Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|TMFEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|5.6%
|31.3%
|17.48%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-41.6%
|7.1%
|0.97%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|11.4%
|4.90%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-12.4%
|7.1%
|31.37%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-0.5%
|11.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TMFEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-51.1%
|-12.8%
|0.98%
|2021
|N/A
|12.4%
|41.8%
|75.49%
|2020
|N/A
|-17.9%
|6.8%
|0.98%
|2019
|3.6%
|-14.4%
|15.9%
|90.20%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-28.4%
|-0.3%
|31.00%
|Period
|TMFEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|5.6%
|31.3%
|17.48%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-29.8%
|7.1%
|0.97%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|14.3%
|24.51%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-6.2%
|10.5%
|59.80%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-0.5%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TMFEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-38.6%
|-9.1%
|16.67%
|2021
|N/A
|19.2%
|45.1%
|92.16%
|2020
|N/A
|-12.9%
|8.2%
|5.88%
|2019
|3.6%
|-13.9%
|17.0%
|93.14%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-21.9%
|4.8%
|52.00%
|TMFEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMFEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|9.94 M
|8.92 B
|96.15%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|33
|352
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|1.8 M
|1.73 B
|91.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|9.7%
|55.6%
|0.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMFEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.32%
|89.69%
|100.25%
|22.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.14%
|62.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.32%
|75.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|61.54%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.24%
|8.11%
|77.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|61.54%
|TMFEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|3.26%
|55.34%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.75%
|30.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.30%
|N/A
|TMFEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TMFEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|51.28%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TMFEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|213.01%
|0.97%
|TMFEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMFEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|44.23%
|TMFEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|TMFEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMFEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.07%
|2.08%
|46.60%
|TMFEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.343
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2011
7.67
7.7%
Barker, Portfolio Manager, serves as Senior Analyst for Equity Research at the Motley Fool Asset Management. He joined The Motley Fool in 2005 as a senior analyst for equity research, specializing in value-stock analysis and working primarily on three newsletters: Motley Fool Stock Advisor, Motley Fool Hidden Gems, and Hidden Gems Pay Dirt. Previously, Mr. Barker worked for the SEC in its Office of Investor Education and Assistance, and for the U.S. Department of the Treasury in the Office of Foreign Assets Control, Foreign Terrorism Division. While with Treasury, he worked on the detection and prevention of the funding of foreign terrorist organizations and individuals. He also worked for The Motley Fool from 1998 to 2001 as both the principal writer of personal-finance content for the company’s website, and later as an equity analyst and senior producer for investing. Mr. Barker received his CFA designation in 2008, and is a member of the CFA Society of Washington, D.C. Before his work in finance, Mr. Barker was a trial lawyer in the Commercial Litigation division of the City Solicitor’s Office in Philadelphia, where he handled complex commercial cases as lead counsel in trials involving multimillion-dollar claims. He represented many of the major departments of the city, including the Office of the Mayor. Coming out of law school, he first worked in Washington, D.C., as an associate for Patton Boggs, LLP. He graduated cum laude from Yale University with a degree in political philosophy and earned his J.D. from the University of Virginia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2011
7.67
7.7%
Tony Arsta, Portfolio Manager, is a senior analyst for equity research at Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC . He has served as research analyst for the Motley Funds. Mr. Arsta complements his value-investing focus with applications of statistical analysis and investor psychology. After joining The Motley Fool in 2008, he contributed his writing and analysis to Motley Fool Million Dollar Portfolio, as well as several other Foolish newsletter services. Mr. Arsta earned his M.B.A. with distinction from DePaul University, with a concentration in finance, and also holds a B.S. in computer science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2014
4.92
4.9%
Nate Weisshaar is a Portfolio Manager at Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Weisshaar has a particular interest in international and banking stocks. After joining The Motley Fool, LLC in 2007 as an equity research analyst for Motley Fool Global Gains and several other newsletters, Mr. Weisshaar subsequently became a co-advisor on Motley Fool Champion Shares PRO and Motley Fool Share Advisor, The Motley Fool’s newsletter products for the UK market, while living in London from 2011 to 2014. After graduating from the University of Arizona with a B.S. in finance, Mr. Weisshaar worked as a banking consultant at United Bankers Bank in Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
4.5
4.5%
David Meier is a Portfolio Manager at Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Meier specializes in identifying investing opportunities in today’s and tomorrow’s great growth companies. He joined The Motley Fool, LLC in 2005, writing and editing for The Motley Fool online. Just before joining the Adviser, Mr. Meier worked as an analyst on Motley Fool Rule Breakers, a mission leader for Motley Fool Supernova, and an associate advisor for Motley Fool Million Dollar Portfolio, managing its high-growth stocks. Before working for The Motley Fool, Mr. Meier spent more than a decade as an engineer, developing and designing gas turbines at both Rolls Royce and General Electric. He graduated from Virginia Tech with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering. Mr. Meier also earned his M.B.A. from Wake Forest University. He is comfortable with both the physics and the economics of a wide variety of technologies and technology investments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
4.5
4.5%
Bryan Hinmon is the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager at Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC, as well as Chairman of the Investment Committee for the Funds. As CIO of the firm, Mr. Hinmon is responsible for leading the investment team, maintaining the firm’s investment philosophy, and managing client assets. He also works as an analyst, identifying and researching investments for the firm’s affiliate, Motley Fool Wealth Management’s separately managed account strategies. He joined Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC in 2014 after more than four years at The Motley Fool, LLC, where he helped manage Motley Fool Pro, a long/short and options portfolio service. Mr. Hinmon also served as a senior analyst on Motley Fool Options for more than four years and led the company’s Analyst Development Program for two years. Before life at The Motley Fool, Mr. Hinmon was a portfolio manager at Bulwark Capital Management, a hedge fund with an approach that balanced fundamental long-term equity investing, option income, and special situations. Earlier in his career, he worked as a research analyst for an asset manager in Naples, Florida, that provided portfolio management and operated a covered-call hedge fund. Mr. Hinmon graduated from Stetson University with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of The Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
4.5
4.5%
Charly Travers is a Portfolio Manager at Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Travers focuses on identifying companies that have opportunities to reinvest their profits and earn high returns on capital. He has experience analyzing companies in a wide range of industries.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|25.59
|8.9
|6.97
