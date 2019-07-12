Barker, Portfolio Manager, serves as Senior Analyst for Equity Research at the Motley Fool Asset Management. He joined The Motley Fool in 2005 as a senior analyst for equity research, specializing in value-stock analysis and working primarily on three newsletters: Motley Fool Stock Advisor, Motley Fool Hidden Gems, and Hidden Gems Pay Dirt. Previously, Mr. Barker worked for the SEC in its Office of Investor Education and Assistance, and for the U.S. Department of the Treasury in the Office of Foreign Assets Control, Foreign Terrorism Division. While with Treasury, he worked on the detection and prevention of the funding of foreign terrorist organizations and individuals. He also worked for The Motley Fool from 1998 to 2001 as both the principal writer of personal-finance content for the company’s website, and later as an equity analyst and senior producer for investing. Mr. Barker received his CFA designation in 2008, and is a member of the CFA Society of Washington, D.C. Before his work in finance, Mr. Barker was a trial lawyer in the Commercial Litigation division of the City Solicitor’s Office in Philadelphia, where he handled complex commercial cases as lead counsel in trials involving multimillion-dollar claims. He represented many of the major departments of the city, including the Office of the Mayor. Coming out of law school, he first worked in Washington, D.C., as an associate for Patton Boggs, LLP. He graduated cum laude from Yale University with a degree in political philosophy and earned his J.D. from the University of Virginia.