Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$106 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.1%
Expense Ratio 0.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Money Market Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will invest at least 65% of its total assets in Maryland municipal securities, and at least 80% of the fund’s income is expected to be exempt from federal and Maryland state and local income taxes. The fund is a retail money market fund managed in compliance with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940.
The securities purchased by the fund are subject to the maturity, credit quality, diversification, liquidity, and other requirements of Rule 2a-7. In the opinion of T. Rowe Price, all securities purchased by the fund present minimal credit risk. The fund is managed to provide a stable share price of $1.00 by investing in high quality U.S. dollar-denominated municipal money market securities. Money market securities are generally high-quality, short-term obligations issued by companies or governmental entities. The fund’s weighted average maturity will not exceed 60 calendar days, the fund’s weighted average life will not exceed 120 calendar days, and the fund will not purchase any security with a remaining maturity longer than 397 calendar days (unless otherwise permitted by Rule 2a-7, such as certain variable and floating rate instruments). When calculating its weighted average maturity, the fund may shorten its maturity by using the interest rate resets of certain adjustable rate securities. The fund may not take into account these resets when calculating its weighted average life.
In selecting securities for the fund, the portfolio manager may examine relationships among yields of various types and maturities of money market securities in the context of interest rate outlooks. The fund’s yield will fluctuate with changes in short-term interest rates.
The fund may invest a significant portion of assets in securities that are not general obligations of the state. These may be issued by local governments or public authorities and are rated according to their particular creditworthiness, which may vary from the state’s general obligation securities. From time to time, the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in sectors with special risks, such as health care, transportation, and utilities, as well as private activity bonds (including industrial revenue bonds), which are municipal bonds issued by a government agency on behalf of a private sector company and, in most cases, are not backed by the credit of the issuing municipality. The fund may at times invest more than 25% of its net assets overall in industrial revenue bonds, but investments in industrial revenue bonds related to the same industry may not exceed 25% of the fund’s net assets.
Due to seasonal variations in the supply of suitable Maryland municipal securities, the fund may invest in other municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal but not Maryland income taxes. While efforts will be made to minimize such investments, they could comprise up to 10% of the fund’s annual income.
In accordance with the requirements for “retail money market funds” under Rule 2a-7, the fund has implemented policies and procedures designed to limit accounts to only those beneficially owned by natural persons. The fund has also obtained assurances from financial intermediaries that sell the fund that they have developed adequate procedures to limit accounts to only those beneficially owned by natural persons. Any new investors wishing to purchase shares will be required to demonstrate eligibility (for example, by providing their Social Security number).
Pursuant to Rule 2a-7, if the fund’s weekly liquid assets fall below 30% of its total assets, the fund’s Board of Directors, in its discretion, may impose liquidity fees of up to 2% of the value of the shares redeemed or temporarily suspend redemptions from the fund for up to 10 business days during any 90-day period (i.e., a “redemption gate”). In addition, if the fund’s weekly liquid assets fall below 10% of its total assets at the end of any business day, the fund must impose a 1% liquidity fee on shareholder redemptions unless the fund’s Board of Directors determines that not doing so is in the best interests of the fund. Pursuant to Rule 2a-7, weekly liquid assets include cash, U.S. Treasuries, other government securities with remaining maturities of 60 days or less, or securities that mature or are subject to a demand feature within five business days.
|Period
|TMDXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|5.50%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|5.50%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4.23%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|5.77%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|TMDXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|5.50%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|5.94%
|2020
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4.26%
|2019
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4.38%
|2018
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.91%
|Period
|TMDXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|5.50%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|5.50%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4.23%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|5.83%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|TMDXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|5.50%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|5.94%
|2020
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4.26%
|2019
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4.38%
|2018
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.94%
|TMDXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMDXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|106 M
|23.3 M
|17.3 B
|96.62%
|Number of Holdings
|61
|1
|921
|79.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40.6 M
|11.5 M
|17.4 B
|96.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.10%
|9.8%
|100.0%
|14.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMDXX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.93%
|0.00%
|99.73%
|6.76%
|Cash
|4.07%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|93.24%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|14.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMDXX % Rank
|Municipal
|92.98%
|0.00%
|99.73%
|8.11%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.02%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|91.89%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.05%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.05%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.05%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.45%
|9.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMDXX % Rank
|US
|95.93%
|0.00%
|99.73%
|6.76%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.05%
|TMDXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.67%
|0.12%
|1.39%
|23.61%
|Management Fee
|0.19%
|0.08%
|0.49%
|59.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.75%
|13.16%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.55%
|83.51%
|TMDXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TMDXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TMDXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.07%
|N/A
|TMDXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMDXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.98%
|0.00%
|0.72%
|51.35%
|TMDXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TMDXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMDXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-0.01%
|0.12%
|20.83%
|TMDXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2009
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2009
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2009
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2008
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2008
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2008
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2008
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2008
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2008
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2008
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2008
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2007
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2007
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2007
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2007
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2007
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2007
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2007
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2007
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2006
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2006
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2006
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2006
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2006
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2006
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2006
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2005
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2005
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2005
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2005
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2005
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2005
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2005
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2005
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2004
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2004
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2004
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2004
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2004
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2004
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2004
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2004
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2004
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2003
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2003
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2003
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2003
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2003
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2003
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2003
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2003
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2003
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2003
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2003
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2003
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2002
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2001
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2001
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Douglas D. Spratley joined T. Rowe Price in 2008 and became cochairman in 2020. His investment experience dates from 1996. Previously, he was an investment analyst for the Prudential Capital Group. Spratley joined Prudential in 1992. Spratley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.83
|27.88
|15.03
|15.26
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...