Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.3%
1 yr return
13.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.7%
Net Assets
$1.38 B
Holdings in Top 10
25.2%
Expense Ratio 1.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TMDPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|53.10%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|55.48%
|3 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|71.72%
|5 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|73.63%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|73.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|TMDPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.3%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|17.44%
|2021
|-6.4%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|78.39%
|2020
|3.6%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|88.24%
|2019
|4.2%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|80.70%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|68.84%
|Period
|TMDPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|51.15%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|52.47%
|3 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|71.99%
|5 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|78.85%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|88.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|TMDPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.3%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|17.62%
|2021
|-6.4%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|78.39%
|2020
|3.6%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|88.24%
|2019
|4.2%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|80.70%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|79.84%
|TMDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMDPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.38 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|42.43%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|20
|3702
|52.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|348 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|45.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.16%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|57.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMDPX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.28%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|60.74%
|Cash
|2.71%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|38.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|81.69%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|81.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|81.16%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|81.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMDPX % Rank
|Technology
|32.08%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|50.35%
|Industrials
|18.39%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|18.49%
|Healthcare
|16.56%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|63.73%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.02%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|43.13%
|Financial Services
|7.57%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|43.49%
|Real Estate
|3.49%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|31.16%
|Energy
|2.92%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|31.87%
|Basic Materials
|2.40%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|44.37%
|Communication Services
|1.58%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|67.08%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|86.27%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|98.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMDPX % Rank
|US
|90.97%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|77.29%
|Non US
|6.31%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|23.94%
|TMDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.18%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|39.36%
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|70.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|82.38%
|TMDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TMDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TMDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|60.00%
|TMDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMDPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|83.10%
|TMDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TMDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMDPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.46%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|37.14%
|TMDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$2.856
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 04, 2005
17.25
17.3%
Grant is a Senior Founding Partner, Managing Director, and Portfolio Manager in TimesSquare’s growth equity group. He is also a member of the three-person Management Committee that oversees TimesSquare. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2000, Grant managed small cap and mid cap portfolios at Fiduciary Trust Company International. He previously worked for six years at Avatar Associates as an institutional portfolio manager and for two years at U.S. Trust Company of New York as an analyst covering the consumer and basic industrial sectors. Grant has a B.A. in Political Science from Yale University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 04, 2005
17.25
17.3%
Tony is a Senior Founding Partner, Managing Director, and Portfolio Manager in TimesSquare's growth equity group. He is also a member of the three-person Management Committee that oversees TimesSquare. Before joining TimesSquare in 2000, Tony held a similar position at Fiduciary Trust Company International. Prior experience includes three years at the Bank of New York as an equity portfolio manager and analyst and time at U.S. Trust Company of New York, where he conducted economic research. Tony has a B.A. in Economics from Wesleyan University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2022
0.07
0.1%
Ms. Chawla has served as co-manager of the Fund since May 2022. She is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst, and Partner in TimesSquare’s growth equity group and has 22 years of experience. She is responsible for research coverage of the Software, Technology Services, and Internet & Communications sectors within the technology, media and telecommunications (“TMT”) industry. Ms. Chawla joined TimesSquare in August 2018 from Pine River Capital Management, a multi-strategy hedge fund where she was a Senior Analyst covering TMT sectors across Software, Internet, Services, Hardware and Telecom. Her previous research analyst experiences were as a Senior TMT Analyst at Surveyor Capital platform of Citadel and an Analyst at Fred Alger Management. Ms. Chawla has an M.S. in Mathematics and Computer Science from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and an M.B.A from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society New York. Ms. Chawla is conversational in Hindi.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...