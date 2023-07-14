Ms. Chawla has served as co-manager of the Fund since May 2022. She is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst, and Partner in TimesSquare’s growth equity group and has 22 years of experience. She is responsible for research coverage of the Software, Technology Services, and Internet & Communications sectors within the technology, media and telecommunications (“TMT”) industry. Ms. Chawla joined TimesSquare in August 2018 from Pine River Capital Management, a multi-strategy hedge fund where she was a Senior Analyst covering TMT sectors across Software, Internet, Services, Hardware and Telecom. Her previous research analyst experiences were as a Senior TMT Analyst at Surveyor Capital platform of Citadel and an Analyst at Fred Alger Management. Ms. Chawla has an M.S. in Mathematics and Computer Science from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and an M.B.A from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society New York. Ms. Chawla is conversational in Hindi.