TMDIX (Mutual Fund)

AMG TimesSquare Mid Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.07 -0.07 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (TMDIX) Primary N (TMDPX) Inst (TQMIX)

Vitals

YTD Return

16.4%

1 yr return

14.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

Net Assets

$1.38 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

$50,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TMDIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG TimesSquare Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 04, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ian Rosenthal

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in common and preferred stocks of U.S. mid-capitalization companies. TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC (“TimesSquare” or the “Subadviser”), the subadviser to the Fund, considers the term “mid-capitalization companies” to refer to companies that, at the time of purchase, are within the range of capitalizations of companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index. As of May 7, 2021, the date of the latest reconstitution of the Index (implemented by the Index June 28, 2021), the range of market capitalizations for the Russell Midcap® Growth Index was $718.61 million to $47.596 billion. This capitalization range will change over time. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company whose market capitalization subsequently drops below or appreciates above the Fund’s mid-capitalization range. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in common and preferred stocks of mid-capitalization companies at any given time. TimesSquare seeks to outperform the Russell Midcap® Growth Index in a risk-controlled manner. TimesSquare uses a bottom-up, research-intensive approach to identify mid-capitalization growth companies that it believes have the greatest potential to achieve significant price appreciation over a 12- to 18-month horizon.
Read More

TMDIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TMDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -26.9% 59.5% 52.92%
1 Yr 14.1% -43.3% 860.3% 51.41%
3 Yr -6.6%* -41.8% 41.4% 67.10%
5 Yr -4.9%* -28.3% 82.5% 70.12%
10 Yr -1.2%* -18.3% 13.6% 68.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TMDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.9% -85.6% 1542.7% 16.55%
2021 -5.6% -52.0% 83.9% 75.64%
2020 3.9% -17.6% 195.3% 86.15%
2019 4.4% -16.0% 9.5% 78.75%
2018 -3.9% -13.6% 24.1% 66.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TMDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -53.4% 55.3% 50.97%
1 Yr 14.1% -60.3% 860.3% 48.41%
3 Yr -6.6%* -41.8% 41.4% 67.53%
5 Yr -4.9%* -27.6% 82.5% 75.10%
10 Yr -1.2%* -17.1% 15.4% 85.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TMDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.9% -85.6% 1542.7% 16.73%
2021 -5.6% -52.0% 83.9% 75.64%
2020 3.9% -17.6% 195.3% 86.15%
2019 4.4% -16.0% 9.5% 78.75%
2018 -3.9% -13.6% 24.1% 78.21%

NAV & Total Return History

TMDIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TMDIX Category Low Category High TMDIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.38 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 42.08%
Number of Holdings 76 20 3702 52.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 348 M 360 K 10.9 B 45.60%
Weighting of Top 10 25.16% 5.5% 92.1% 56.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Waste Connections Inc 2.97%
  2. Palo Alto Networks Inc 2.84%
  3. Catalent Inc 2.69%
  4. SBA Communications Corp 2.54%
  5. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A 2.51%
  6. Gartner Inc 2.47%
  7. Twilio Inc A 2.44%
  8. Charles River Laboratories International Inc 2.43%
  9. AmerisourceBergen Corp 2.43%
  10. Cintas Corp 2.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TMDIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.28% 23.99% 100.52% 59.51%
Cash 		2.71% -0.52% 26.94% 38.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 48.59%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 51.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 44.37%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 46.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMDIX % Rank
Technology 		32.08% 0.04% 62.17% 50.00%
Industrials 		18.39% 0.00% 38.23% 18.13%
Healthcare 		16.56% 0.00% 43.77% 63.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.02% 0.00% 57.41% 42.78%
Financial Services 		7.57% 0.00% 43.01% 43.13%
Real Estate 		3.49% 0.00% 19.28% 30.81%
Energy 		2.92% 0.00% 62.10% 31.51%
Basic Materials 		2.40% 0.00% 17.25% 44.01%
Communication Services 		1.58% 0.00% 18.33% 66.73%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 57.57%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 89.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMDIX % Rank
US 		90.97% 23.38% 100.52% 76.94%
Non US 		6.31% 0.00% 35.22% 23.59%

TMDIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TMDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.02% 19.28% 59.93%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.50% 69.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.40% 78.24%

Sales Fees

TMDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TMDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TMDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 0.00% 250.31% 59.61%

TMDIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TMDIX Category Low Category High TMDIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 48.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TMDIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TMDIX Category Low Category High TMDIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.26% -2.24% 2.75% 21.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TMDIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TMDIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ian Rosenthal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 04, 2005

17.25

17.3%

Tony is a Senior Founding Partner, Managing Director, and Portfolio Manager in TimesSquare's growth equity group. He is also a member of the three-person Management Committee that oversees TimesSquare. Before joining TimesSquare in 2000, Tony held a similar position at Fiduciary Trust Company International. Prior experience includes three years at the Bank of New York as an equity portfolio manager and analyst and time at U.S. Trust Company of New York, where he conducted economic research. Tony has a B.A. in Economics from Wesleyan University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Grant Babyak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 04, 2005

17.25

17.3%

Grant is a Senior Founding Partner, Managing Director, and Portfolio Manager in TimesSquare’s growth equity group. He is also a member of the three-person Management Committee that oversees TimesSquare. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2000, Grant managed small cap and mid cap portfolios at Fiduciary Trust Company International. He previously worked for six years at Avatar Associates as an institutional portfolio manager and for two years at U.S. Trust Company of New York as an analyst covering the consumer and basic industrial sectors. Grant has a B.A. in Political Science from Yale University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

Sonu Chawla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2022

0.07

0.1%

Ms. Chawla has served as co-manager of the Fund since May 2022. She is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst, and Partner in TimesSquare’s growth equity group and has 22 years of experience. She is responsible for research coverage of the Software, Technology Services, and Internet & Communications sectors within the technology, media and telecommunications (“TMT”) industry. Ms. Chawla joined TimesSquare in August 2018 from Pine River Capital Management, a multi-strategy hedge fund where she was a Senior Analyst covering TMT sectors across Software, Internet, Services, Hardware and Telecom. Her previous research analyst experiences were as a Senior TMT Analyst at Surveyor Capital platform of Citadel and an Analyst at Fred Alger Management. Ms. Chawla has an M.S. in Mathematics and Computer Science from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and an M.B.A from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society New York. Ms. Chawla is conversational in Hindi.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

