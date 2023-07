Graham Wong, CFA, has been a portfolio manager at Thrivent Financial since 2013, when he joined the firm. He served as Vice President and Research Analyst at Westwood Management Corp., since December 2010. Prior to that appointment, he served as Assistant Vice President from 2006 to 2010. He joined the Adviser Westwood Management Corp. in 2002 as an Assistant Research Analyst. He participates in the investment decision process during the portfolio team meetings in which the team decides the stock/weight selection for the target portfolio.