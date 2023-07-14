Home
TMCTX (Mutual Fund)

Touchstone Mid Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$47.43 -0.22 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (TMCPX) Primary No Load (TMCTX) A (TMAPX) C (TMCJX) Inst (TMPIX) Retirement (TMPRX)

Vitals

YTD Return

17.9%

1 yr return

15.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.6%

Net Assets

$4.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

43.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TMCTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Apr 24, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Moody

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of medium capitalization U.S. listed companies. This is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. For purposes of the Fund, a medium capitalization company has a market capitalization found within the range of market capitalizations represented in the Russell Midcap® Index (between $739 million to $73.8 billion as of December 31, 2021) at the time of purchase. The size of the companies in the Russell Midcap®Index will change with market conditions.
The Fund’s sub-advisor, London Company of Virginia, LLC d/b/a/ The London Company (“The London Company”), seeks to purchase financially stable mid-cap companies that The London Company believes are consistently generating high returns on unleveraged operating capital, run by shareholder-oriented management, and trading at a discount to their respective market prices. Guiding principles of The London Company’s mid-cap philosophy include (1) a focus on cash return on tangible capital, not earnings per share, (2) balance sheet optimization, (3) optimal diversification is essential to good investment results, and (4) low turnover and tax sensitivity enhances real returns.
The Fund will typically hold securities of approximately 30 to 40 companies. The Fund may invest a high percentage of its assets in specific sectors of the market in order to achieve a potentially greater investment return. The London Company invests for the long term and attempts to minimize turnover in an effort to reduce transaction costs and taxes.
Read More

TMCTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TMCTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -23.7% 31.6% 7.27%
1 Yr 15.4% -41.1% 28.9% 14.50%
3 Yr 8.3%* -20.8% 20.7% 34.97%
5 Yr 6.6%* -15.0% 80.6% 12.09%
10 Yr 8.5%* -10.0% 11.3% 8.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TMCTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -52.6% 20.1% 31.73%
2021 5.7% -25.0% 15.1% 45.22%
2020 3.3% -2.9% 196.6% 38.87%
2019 7.2% -2.6% 8.3% 3.94%
2018 -1.4% -11.1% 0.0% 4.40%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TMCTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -27.0% 31.6% 6.77%
1 Yr 15.4% -41.1% 48.6% 9.48%
3 Yr 8.3%* -20.8% 20.7% 33.86%
5 Yr 6.6%* -15.0% 80.6% 14.83%
10 Yr 8.5%* -9.0% 12.9% 14.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TMCTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -52.6% 20.1% 31.73%
2021 5.7% -25.0% 15.1% 45.22%
2020 3.3% -2.9% 196.6% 38.87%
2019 7.2% -2.6% 8.3% 3.94%
2018 -1.4% -11.1% 0.0% 8.50%

NAV & Total Return History

TMCTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TMCTX Category Low Category High TMCTX % Rank
Net Assets 4.5 B 481 K 145 B 7.48%
Number of Holdings 34 1 2445 91.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.02 B 3.49 K 10.8 B 5.47%
Weighting of Top 10 43.12% 2.9% 100.0% 15.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 6.15%
  2. Entegris Inc 5.41%
  3. Cincinnati Financial Corp 4.81%
  4. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Ordinary Shares 4.44%
  5. Copart Inc 4.43%
  6. Dollar Tree Inc 4.30%
  7. Vulcan Materials Co 4.17%
  8. HD Supply Holdings Inc 4.13%
  9. Post Holdings Inc 3.98%
  10. Armstrong World Industries Inc 3.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TMCTX % Rank
Stocks 		93.85% 0.00% 100.57% 88.81%
Cash 		6.15% -2.51% 100.00% 9.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 82.59%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 81.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 83.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 82.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMCTX % Rank
Technology 		18.33% 0.00% 40.65% 23.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.11% 2.49% 46.48% 10.47%
Industrials 		15.73% 0.00% 45.89% 52.87%
Financial Services 		15.22% 0.00% 46.10% 29.93%
Consumer Defense 		14.09% 0.00% 32.18% 3.24%
Healthcare 		9.51% 0.00% 47.15% 61.85%
Basic Materials 		6.72% 0.00% 26.18% 22.94%
Real Estate 		2.30% 0.00% 25.82% 81.05%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 97.76%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 97.51%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 98.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMCTX % Rank
US 		93.85% 0.00% 100.04% 68.66%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 99.50%

TMCTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TMCTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.03% 33.98% 32.74%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 48.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 58.46%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.30% 68.91%

Sales Fees

TMCTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TMCTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TMCTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% 26.43%

TMCTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TMCTX Category Low Category High TMCTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.25% 0.00% 3.08% 87.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TMCTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TMCTX Category Low Category High TMCTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.15% -2.06% 3.38% 76.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TMCTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TMCTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Moody

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2011

10.48

10.5%

Jonathan Moody CFA, Principal and Portfolio Manager, joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2002. He has served as a Portfolio Manager since 2002 and has been a Principal since 2010. Previously, he founded Primary Research Group. Mr. Moody started his career at Woodward and Associates in 1986, followed by analyst/portfolio manager positions at Piedmont Capital and Crestar Asset Management (now Trusco) in 1997 to 1998. Mr. Moody also worked at BB&T Capital Markets from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Moody performed his graduate studies in Biomedical Engineering at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received his BS in Electrical Engineering from the Virginia Military Institute in 1986. Mr. Moody is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Virginia.

J. Brian Campbell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2011

10.48

10.5%

J. Brian Campbell CFA, Co-Lead Portfolio Manager. He has served as Portfolio Manager since he joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2010. Prior to joining The London Company, he was a Portfolio Manager and the Director of Research at Hilliard Lyons Capital Management from 2004 to 2010. He has over 15 years of investment experience.

Mark DeVaul

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2011

10.48

10.5%

Mark E. DeVaul CFA, CPA, Portfolio Manager. He has served as Portfolio Manager since he joined The London Company of Virginia, LLC in 2011. Previously he served as Portfolio Manager at Beacon Capital Management from 2010 to 2011 and Equity Research Analyst at Nuveen Investments from 2002 to 2009. He has over 20 years of investment experience.

Stephen Goddard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2011

10.48

10.5%

Stephen M. Goddard, CFA, is Founder, Managing Principal, Chief Investment Officer, Lead Portfolio Manager of The London Company, and heads the firm’s investment committee. Beginning his career as an analyst in 1985 for Scott & Stringfellow, followed by Senior Portfolio Management positions at CFB Advisory in 1988 and Flippin, Bruce & Porter in 1990. A CFA charterholder, member of the CFA Society Virginia, and a former Board member of the Virginia Asset Management Investment Corporation. Mr. Goddard earned his B.A. in Economics from Virginia Military Institute and a MBA from the University of Richmond. Mr. Goddard is a member of the Executive Advisory Council (EAC) of the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond and also serves as a member of the Virginia Military Institute Foundation Investment Committee.

Samuel Hutchings

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Sam Hutchings, CFA, Principal and Portfolio Manager, is jointly and primarily responsible for the management of the Fund. Prior to joining The London Company in 2015, he worked for FactSet Research Systems as a Senior Consultant and for Eaton Vance Investment Managers as a Research Associate. Mr. Hutchings has over 9 years of experience working in the investment management industry. Mr. Hutchings received his BA from the College of the Holy Cross and his MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. Mr. Hutchings is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Virginia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

