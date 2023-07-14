The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of medium capitalization U.S. listed companies. This is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. For purposes of the Fund, a medium capitalization company has a market capitalization found within the range of market capitalizations represented in the Russell Midcap ® Index (between $739 million to $73.8 billion as of December 31, 2021) at the time of purchase. The size of the companies in the Russell Midcap ® Index will change with market conditions.

The Fund’s sub-advisor, London Company of Virginia, LLC d/b/a/ The London Company (“The London Company”), seeks to purchase financially stable mid-cap companies that The London Company believes are consistently generating high returns on unleveraged operating capital, run by shareholder-oriented management, and trading at a discount to their respective market prices. Guiding principles of The London Company’s mid-cap philosophy include (1) a focus on cash return on tangible capital, not earnings per share, (2) balance sheet optimization, (3) optimal diversification is essential to good investment results, and (4) low turnover and tax sensitivity enhances real returns.

The Fund will typically hold securities of approximately 30 to 40 companies. The Fund may invest a high percentage of its assets in specific sectors of the market in order to achieve a potentially greater investment return. The London Company invests for the long term and attempts to minimize turnover in an effort to reduce transaction costs and taxes.