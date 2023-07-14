Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.0%
1 yr return
10.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$87.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.1%
Expense Ratio 0.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|
Positive future revenue and earnings growth prospects
|•
|
Consistent financial results
|•
|
High returns on equity and profit margins relative to industry peers
|•
|
A strong balance sheet
|•
|
Attractive valuation metrics
|•
|
Superior company management
|•
|
A stable and durable business model
|Period
|TMCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.0%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|62.83%
|1 Yr
|10.2%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|68.02%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|31.24%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|46.09%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|64.62%
* Annualized
|TMCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|87.8 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|86.27%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|20
|3702
|51.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.3 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|90.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.08%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|80.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMCIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.56%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|22.18%
|Cash
|0.44%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|76.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|45.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|48.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|40.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|42.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMCIX % Rank
|Technology
|35.40%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|25.18%
|Industrials
|18.66%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|16.55%
|Healthcare
|18.26%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|45.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.69%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|82.75%
|Financial Services
|5.90%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|54.93%
|Basic Materials
|4.30%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|16.90%
|Communication Services
|2.99%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|48.24%
|Consumer Defense
|2.48%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|43.84%
|Real Estate
|2.33%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|51.94%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|54.58%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|76.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMCIX % Rank
|US
|98.79%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|8.27%
|Non US
|0.77%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|83.80%
|TMCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|58.32%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|44.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|34.38%
|TMCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TMCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|28.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TMCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|31.96%
|TMCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|46.30%
|TMCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TMCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.29%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|23.39%
|TMCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.098
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2009
12.64
12.6%
Within RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.), Ken is responsible for Small-, SMid- and Mid-Cap Growth research and portfolio management. His industry experience includes portfolio management responsibilities at Oberweis Asset Management, ABN AMRO Asset Management (USA) Inc. and Sears Investment Management Company. Ken holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accountancy from the University of Illinois; he is certified as a CPA and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2021
1.34
1.3%
Richard Drage, Portfolio Manager at the Advisor since 2013 and Senior Equity Analyst at the Advisor, 2009-2013. BA Northwestern University, MS DePaul University, CPA, CFA charter holder
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
