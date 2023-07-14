The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by normally investing at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small- and mid‑capitalization growth companies that fall within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500™ Growth Index at the time of investment. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 2500™ Growth Index was approximately $31.6 million to $35.3 billion. The Advisor uses a bottom‑up investment approach employing fundamental analysis to identify individual companies for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio.

In analyzing companies for investment, the Advisor looks for, among other things, companies that it believes have:

• Positive future revenue and earnings growth prospects

• Consistent financial results

• High returns on equity and profit margins relative to industry peers

• A strong balance sheet

• Attractive valuation metrics

In addition, the Advisor prefers companies that it believes possess the following qualitative characteristics:

• Superior company management

• A stable and durable business model

The Fund’s portfolio will normally consist of approximately 65 to 80 companies.

As part of the investment process, the Advisor takes environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into account through an integrated approach within the investment team’s fundamental investment analysis framework. ESG factors are considered with respect to many companies in which the Fund may invest in order to identify issuers the Advisor believes will be materially impacted by such factors. ESG factors are some of the many factors considered in making investment decisions. The determinations based on ESG factors may not be conclusive and securities of such issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund.