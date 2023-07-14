Home
RBC SMID Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
TMCIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.28 -0.05 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (TMCIX) Primary A (TMCAX) Other (RSMRX)
RBC SMID Cap Growth Fund

TMCIX | Fund

$15.28

$87.8 M

0.00%

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.0%

1 yr return

10.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$87.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RBC SMID Cap Growth Fund

TMCIX | Fund

$15.28

$87.8 M

0.00%

0.99%

TMCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RBC SMID Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RBC Global Asset Management.
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Tyszko

Fund Description

The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by normally investing at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small- and mid‑capitalization growth companies that fall within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500™ Growth Index at the time of investment. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 2500™ Growth Index was approximately $31.6 million to $35.3 billion. The Advisor uses a bottom‑up investment approach employing fundamental analysis to identify individual companies for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. 
In analyzing companies for investment, the Advisor looks for, among other things, companies that it believes have: 
Positive future revenue and earnings growth prospects 
Consistent financial results 
High returns on equity and profit margins relative to industry peers 
A strong balance sheet 
Attractive valuation metrics 
In addition, the Advisor prefers companies that it believes possess the following qualitative characteristics: 
Superior company management 
A stable and durable business model 
The Fund’s portfolio will normally consist of approximately 65 to 80 companies. 
As part of the investment process, the Advisor takes environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into account through an integrated approach within the investment team’s fundamental investment analysis framework. ESG factors are considered with respect to many companies in which the Fund may invest in order to identify issuers the Advisor believes will be materially impacted by such factors. ESG factors are some of the many factors considered in making investment decisions. The determinations based on ESG factors may not be conclusive and securities of such issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund. 
Read More

TMCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TMCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -26.9% 59.5% 62.83%
1 Yr 10.2% -43.3% 860.3% 68.02%
3 Yr 1.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 31.24%
5 Yr -0.3%* -28.3% 82.5% 46.09%
10 Yr -0.6%* -18.3% 13.6% 64.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TMCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.7% -85.6% 1542.7% 10.50%
2021 -1.2% -52.0% 83.9% 51.47%
2020 5.5% -17.6% 195.3% 75.71%
2019 5.7% -16.0% 9.5% 54.97%
2018 -2.7% -13.6% 24.1% 41.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TMCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -53.4% 55.3% 60.71%
1 Yr 10.2% -60.3% 860.3% 64.13%
3 Yr 1.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 31.54%
5 Yr -0.3%* -27.6% 82.5% 50.40%
10 Yr -0.6%* -17.1% 15.4% 82.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TMCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.7% -85.6% 1542.7% 10.68%
2021 -1.2% -52.0% 83.9% 51.47%
2020 5.5% -17.6% 195.3% 75.71%
2019 5.7% -16.0% 9.5% 54.97%
2018 -2.7% -13.6% 24.1% 60.08%

NAV & Total Return History

TMCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TMCIX Category Low Category High TMCIX % Rank
Net Assets 87.8 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 86.27%
Number of Holdings 76 20 3702 51.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.3 M 360 K 10.9 B 90.67%
Weighting of Top 10 20.08% 5.5% 92.1% 80.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc 2.96%
  2. Zebra Technologies Corp 2.76%
  3. Steris PLC 2.70%
  4. Tractor Supply Co 2.54%
  5. Charles River Laboratories International Inc 2.50%
  6. Bio-Techne Corp 2.48%
  7. ExlService Holdings Inc 2.22%
  8. Ameresco Inc Class A 2.13%
  9. Raymond James Financial Inc 2.12%
  10. Jack Henry & Associates Inc 2.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TMCIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.56% 23.99% 100.52% 22.18%
Cash 		0.44% -0.52% 26.94% 76.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 45.25%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 48.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 40.85%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 42.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMCIX % Rank
Technology 		35.40% 0.04% 62.17% 25.18%
Industrials 		18.66% 0.00% 38.23% 16.55%
Healthcare 		18.26% 0.00% 43.77% 45.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.69% 0.00% 57.41% 82.75%
Financial Services 		5.90% 0.00% 43.01% 54.93%
Basic Materials 		4.30% 0.00% 17.25% 16.90%
Communication Services 		2.99% 0.00% 18.33% 48.24%
Consumer Defense 		2.48% 0.00% 16.40% 43.84%
Real Estate 		2.33% 0.00% 19.28% 51.94%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 54.58%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 76.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMCIX % Rank
US 		98.79% 23.38% 100.52% 8.27%
Non US 		0.77% 0.00% 35.22% 83.80%

TMCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TMCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.02% 19.28% 58.32%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 44.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 34.38%

Sales Fees

TMCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TMCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 28.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TMCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 250.31% 31.96%

TMCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TMCIX Category Low Category High TMCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 46.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TMCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TMCIX Category Low Category High TMCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.29% -2.24% 2.75% 23.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TMCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TMCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Tyszko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 13, 2009

12.64

12.6%

Within RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.), Ken is responsible for Small-, SMid- and Mid-Cap Growth research and portfolio management. His industry experience includes portfolio management responsibilities at Oberweis Asset Management, ABN AMRO Asset Management (USA) Inc. and Sears Investment Management Company. Ken holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accountancy from the University of Illinois; he is certified as a CPA and is a CFA charterholder.

Richard Drage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2021

1.34

1.3%

Richard Drage, Portfolio Manager at the Advisor since 2013 and Senior Equity Analyst at the Advisor, 2009-2013. BA Northwestern University, MS DePaul University, CPA, CFA charter holder

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

