Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Transamerica Intermediate Bond

mutual fund
TMBRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.65 -0.04 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (TMBTX) Primary Other (TMBFX) Retirement (TMBRX) Retirement (TAGMX)
TMBRX (Mutual Fund)

Transamerica Intermediate Bond

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.65 -0.04 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (TMBTX) Primary Other (TMBFX) Retirement (TMBRX) Retirement (TAGMX)
TMBRX (Mutual Fund)

Transamerica Intermediate Bond

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.65 -0.04 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (TMBTX) Primary Other (TMBFX) Retirement (TMBRX) Retirement (TAGMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Intermediate Bond

TMBRX | Fund

$8.65

$1.42 B

3.61%

$0.31

0.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$1.42 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Intermediate Bond

TMBRX | Fund

$8.65

$1.42 B

3.61%

$0.31

0.91%

TMBRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Intermediate Bond
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Mar 24, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Westhoff

Fund Description

The fund’s sub-adviser, Aegon USA Investment Management, LLC (the “sub-adviser”), seeks to achieve the fund’s objective by investing, under normal circumstances, primarily in investment grade debt securities, which may include: investment grade corporate securities, U.S. government obligations, mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities, and private residential mortgage-backed securities. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. The fund’s portfolio weighted average duration will typically range from 3 to 10 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The fund may also invest in U.S. Treasury and agency securities, municipal bonds, asset-backed securities (including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”) and collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”)), commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), high quality short-term debt obligations and repurchase agreements. The fund’s investments may include debt securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market debt securities. The fund may invest in securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars and in foreign currencies.The fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in emerging market debt securities and up to 10% of its net assets in high-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), but may invest no more than 15% of its net assets in emerging market debt securities and high-yield debt securities combined. Investment grade debt securities carry a rating of at least BBB from Standard & Poor’s or Fitch or Baa from Moody’s or are of comparable quality as determined by the sub-adviser.The sub-adviser uses a combination of a global “top-down” analysis of the macroeconomic and interest rate environment and proprietary “bottom-up” research of corporate, government and agency debt, and other debt instruments. In the sub-adviser’s “top-down” approach, the sub-adviser analyzes various fundamental, technical, sentiment and valuation factors that affect the movements of markets and securities prices worldwide. In its proprietary “bottom-up” research, the sub-adviser considers various fundamental and other factors, such as creditworthiness, capital structure, covenants, cash flows and, as applicable, collateral. The sub-adviser uses this combined “top-down” and “bottom-up” approach to determine sector, security, yield curve, and duration positions for the fund. The sub-adviser’s research analysts also integrate environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters within their analytical process for public corporate, sovereign and structured issuers alongside traditional credit metrics as a risk management tool and as a method to identify financially material ESG factors and arrive at an independent, comprehensive view of the investment. Consideration of ESG matters is subjective and not determinative in the sub-adviser’s investment process. The sub-adviser may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making investment decisions. The sub-adviser’s research analysts do not take ESG factors into consideration with respect to every investment in the fund.The fund may, but is not required to, engage in certain investment strategies involving derivatives, such as options, futures, forward currency contracts and swaps, including, but not limited to, interest rate, total return and credit default swaps. These investment strategies may be employed as a hedging technique, as a means of altering investment characteristics of the fund’s portfolio (such as shortening or lengthening duration), in an attempt to enhance returns or for other purposes.The fund may purchase securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis.
Read More

TMBRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TMBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -4.3% 4.5% 70.68%
1 Yr -4.4% -16.1% 162.7% 62.66%
3 Yr -7.6%* -12.4% 47.6% 85.99%
5 Yr -2.7%* -10.0% 55.5% 75.58%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 69.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TMBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -34.7% 131.9% 36.33%
2021 -2.2% -6.0% 15.7% 85.83%
2020 0.6% -9.6% 118.7% 89.66%
2019 1.5% -0.4% 5.8% 38.02%
2018 -0.7% -2.2% 3.3% 61.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TMBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -15.5% 4.5% 69.63%
1 Yr -4.4% -16.1% 162.7% 59.03%
3 Yr -7.6%* -12.4% 47.6% 85.91%
5 Yr -2.7%* -10.0% 55.5% 77.51%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 65.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TMBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -34.7% 131.9% 35.84%
2021 -2.2% -6.0% 15.7% 85.73%
2020 0.6% -9.6% 118.7% 89.66%
2019 1.5% -0.4% 5.8% 39.32%
2018 -0.7% -2.2% 3.3% 66.28%

NAV & Total Return History

TMBRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TMBRX Category Low Category High TMBRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.42 B 2.88 M 287 B 44.63%
Number of Holdings 463 1 17234 63.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 365 M -106 M 27.6 B 43.81%
Weighting of Top 10 21.58% 3.7% 123.9% 61.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 5.03%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 5.02%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 4.90%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 4.82%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 4.77%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 4.75%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 4.74%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 4.57%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 4.53%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 4.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TMBRX % Rank
Bonds 		79.38% 3.97% 268.18% 95.07%
Cash 		19.83% -181.13% 95.99% 2.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.70% 0.00% 7.93% 74.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.10% 0.00% 77.13% 24.48%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 56.17%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 41.90%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMBRX % Rank
Securitized 		31.69% 0.00% 98.40% 44.19%
Corporate 		26.70% 0.00% 100.00% 61.90%
Government 		21.49% 0.00% 86.23% 58.10%
Cash & Equivalents 		20.10% 0.00% 95.99% 4.95%
Municipal 		0.02% 0.00% 100.00% 71.52%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 59.71%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMBRX % Rank
US 		70.93% 3.63% 210.09% 93.90%
Non US 		8.45% -6.54% 58.09% 53.90%

TMBRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TMBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.01% 20.64% 30.34%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 1.76% 52.87%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 71.01%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TMBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TMBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TMBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 2.00% 493.39% 16.54%

TMBRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TMBRX Category Low Category High TMBRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.61% 0.00% 10.82% 71.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TMBRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TMBRX Category Low Category High TMBRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.32% -1.28% 8.97% 73.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TMBRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TMBRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Westhoff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Brian Westhoff, CFA, is the head of multi-sector portfolio management responsible for portfolio management of multi-sector and Emerging Market Debt strategies. Prior to his current role, he worked as a fixed income investment analyst at St. Paul Companies. He also held roles in equity research with Credit Suisse Asset Management in London and Merrill Lynch in Argentina. Brian has been in the industry since 1997 and started with the firm and its affiliates in 2003. He received his BS in business administration from Drake University and his MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Tyler Knight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Tyler Knight, CFA, is head of US public structured finance responsible for the overall strategy and portfolio management of structured finance-related strategies as well as leading a team of US structured finance investment managers. He is also a portfolio manager for multi-sector strategies. Prior to his current role, he structured CMBS transactions and supported CMBS trading on the Bear Stearns trading desk. Tyler also supported transaction closing deal teams in the Structured Finance Advisory Services group at Ernst & Young LLP. He has been in the industry since 2004 and started with the firm in 2008. Tyler received his BBA in finance from the University of Iowa. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Bradley Doyle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Brad Doyle, CFA, is head of investment grade credit and a portfolio manager responsible for the portfolio management of Investment Grade Credit strategies, multi-sector portfolios and Sustainable Fixed Income strategy. Prior to his current role, Brad served as a senior corporate bond trader and portfolio manager for Strong Capital Management. He has been in the industry since 1994 and started with the firm in 2004. Brad received his BA in accounting from the University of North Dakota. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Sivakumar Rajan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2017

5.02

5.0%

Siva Rajan is a senior portfolio manager responsible for the portfolio management of Investment Grade Credit strategies and multi-sector strategies. Siva is also responsible for implementing consistent investment themes and rate calls across multi-sector mandates. Prior to his current role, Siva held various roles in the portfolio management and quantitative solutions teams. Before to joining the firm, Siva was a credit analyst at HSBC, and prior to that he was an engineering associate. He has been in the industry since 2004 and started with the firm in 2007. Siva received his BE in electronics engineering from Madras University, India, and his MS in electrical engineering and MA in economics from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×