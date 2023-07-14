The fund’s sub-adviser, Aegon USA Investment Management, LLC (the “sub-adviser”), seeks to achieve the fund’s objective by investing, under normal circumstances, primarily in investment grade debt securities, which may include: investment grade corporate securities, U.S. government obligations, mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities, and private residential mortgage-backed securities. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. The fund’s portfolio weighted average duration will typically range from 3 to 10 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The fund may also invest in U.S. Treasury and agency securities, municipal bonds, asset-backed securities (including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”) and collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”)), commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), high quality short-term debt obligations and repurchase agreements. The fund’s investments may include debt securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market debt securities. The fund may invest in securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars and in foreign currencies. The fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in emerging market debt securities and up to 10% of its net assets in high-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), but may invest no more than 15% of its net assets in emerging market debt securities and high-yield debt securities combined. Investment grade debt securities carry a rating of at least BBB from Standard & Poor’s or Fitch or Baa from Moody’s or are of comparable quality as determined by the sub-adviser. The sub-adviser uses a combination of a global “top-down” analysis of the macroeconomic and interest rate environment and proprietary “bottom-up” research of corporate, government and agency debt, and other debt instruments. In the sub-adviser’s “top-down” approach, the sub-adviser analyzes various fundamental, technical, sentiment and valuation factors that affect the movements of markets and securities prices worldwide. In its proprietary “bottom-up” research, the sub-adviser considers various fundamental and other factors, such as creditworthiness, capital structure, covenants, cash flows and, as applicable, collateral. The sub-adviser uses this combined “top-down” and “bottom-up” approach to determine sector, security, yield curve, and duration positions for the fund. The sub-adviser’s research analysts also integrate environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters within their analytical process for public corporate, sovereign and structured issuers alongside traditional credit metrics as a risk management tool and as a method to identify financially material ESG factors and arrive at an independent, comprehensive view of the investment. Consideration of ESG matters is subjective and not determinative in the sub-adviser’s investment process. The sub-adviser may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making investment decisions. The sub-adviser’s research analysts do not take ESG factors into consideration with respect to every investment in the fund. The fund may, but is not required to, engage in certain investment strategies involving derivatives, such as options, futures, forward currency contracts and swaps, including, but not limited to, interest rate, total return and credit default swaps. These investment strategies may be employed as a hedging technique, as a means of altering investment characteristics of the fund’s portfolio (such as shortening or lengthening duration), in an attempt to enhance returns or for other purposes. The fund may purchase securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis.