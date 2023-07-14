Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.2%
1 yr return
8.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
Net Assets
$260 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.0%
Expense Ratio 1.45%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|◾
|
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in U.S. common stocks. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in companies whose total market capitalization exceeds $2 billion. This Fund invests using a value investing style. Value funds typically emphasize stocks whose prices are below average in relation to such measures as earnings and book value; these stocks often have above-average dividend yields. Growth and value stocks have historically produced similar long-term returns, though each category has periods when it outperforms the other.
|◾
|
In determining whether to invest in a particular company, the Fund’s Investment Manager focuses on a number of different attributes of the company, including the company’s market expertise, balance sheet, improving return on equity, price to earnings ratios, industry position and strength, management, and a number of other factors. Analyzing companies in this manner is known as a “bottom up” approach to investing. Companies that meet or exceed specific criteria established by the Manager in the selection process are purchased. Securities are sold when they reach internally determined pricing targets or no longer qualify under the Manager’s investment criteria.
|◾
|
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets will be held in cash and/or cash equivalents.
|◾
|
The Fund will not invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or alternative lifestyles.
|Period
|TLVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.2%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|49.37%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|56.00%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|27.46%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|30.22%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|36.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|TLVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|30.20%
|2021
|10.2%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|20.93%
|2020
|3.0%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|45.04%
|2019
|3.1%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|87.04%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|46.92%
|Period
|TLVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.2%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|43.36%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|46.88%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|26.72%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|40.70%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-9.0%
|12.9%
|72.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|TLVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|30.20%
|2021
|10.2%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|20.93%
|2020
|3.0%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|45.04%
|2019
|3.1%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|87.04%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|68.04%
|TLVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLVAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|260 M
|481 K
|145 B
|60.85%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|1
|2445
|78.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|104 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|44.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.97%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|24.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLVAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.97%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|69.90%
|Cash
|3.03%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|28.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|81.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|80.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|82.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|81.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLVAX % Rank
|Technology
|23.34%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|9.98%
|Industrials
|18.84%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|21.95%
|Financial Services
|9.94%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|89.78%
|Utilities
|8.41%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|9.73%
|Consumer Defense
|8.17%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|11.97%
|Healthcare
|6.99%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|90.02%
|Energy
|6.99%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|26.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.81%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|92.52%
|Basic Materials
|5.66%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|48.38%
|Real Estate
|4.50%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|71.07%
|Communication Services
|1.34%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|83.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLVAX % Rank
|US
|95.19%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|56.22%
|Non US
|1.78%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|43.78%
|TLVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.45%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|24.87%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|89.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|57.44%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|100.00%
|TLVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|66.67%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TLVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TLVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|37.39%
|TLVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLVAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.19%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|86.60%
|TLVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TLVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLVAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.02%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|70.43%
|TLVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$2.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Mr. Lockridge is Head of U.S. Value for Westwood. He serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and SmallCap Value portfolio teams and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors. Additionally, Mr. Lockridge is a member of the firm’s Operating Committee, Investment Policy Committee and the Consumer/Health Care research group. Mr. Lockridge began his career at Arthur Andersen, LLP, within their Chicago consulting practice. He served as a Senior Consultant with Deloitte Consulting, LLP, where he assisted clients with various corporate finance and accounting issues. Mr. Lockridge then served as a Managing Director and Partner at Dearborn Partners, LLC, where he was a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and oversaw investments in the Consumer and Industrial sectors. Mr. Lockridge earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 10, 2019
2.72
2.7%
Mr. Sheehan joined Westwood in 2018 and is currently a Vice President – Portfolio Manager & Research Analyst. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for Westwood’s LargeCap Value and AllCap Value strategies and specializes as an Analyst in the Technology, Media and Telecom sectors. Prior to joining Westwood, Mr. Sheehan was an Analyst at Surveyor Capital focused on the Technology sector. Prior to that, he held several roles investing across the Technology, Media and Telecom sectors. Mr. Sheehan earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Ms. Hill joined Westwood in 2015 and is a Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and AllCap Value portfolio teams and a Research Analyst specializing in the Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors. She is a member of the Consumer/Health Care and Technology/Industrials research groups. Before joining Westwood, Ms. Hill spent 11 years working in equity research in New York. She served as a Generalist at Northern Border Investments and Cantillon Capital and as a Financials and Utilities Analyst at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Prior to that, she worked as an Associate on the sell-side at Sanford Bernstein with the No. 1-ranked Consumer Finance Analyst. Ms. Hill earned her MBA with Honors from Columbia Business School where she participated in the Value Investing Program. She earned her BBA in Finance and Accounting with Honors from Southern Methodist University. Ms. Hill is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...