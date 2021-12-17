Home
Trending ETFs

TLLLX (Mutual Fund)

TLLLX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Tax-Exempt Bond Fund of America

TLLLX | Fund

-

$22 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$22 B

Holdings in Top 10

2.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TLLLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Tax-Exempt Bond Fund of America
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    May 11, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund will not invest in securities that subject you to federal alternative minimum tax. The fund invests at least 65% in debt securities rated A- or better or A3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. The fund may also invest in debt securities rated BBB+ or below and Baa1 or below (including those rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below) by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Securities rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

TLLLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TLLLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TLLLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TLLLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TLLLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TLLLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TLLLX Category Low Category High TLLLX % Rank
Net Assets 22 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 5179 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 597 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 2.72% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LOS ANGELES CALIF 0.37%
  2. NEW YORK POWER AUTHORITY 0.29%
  3. SOUTH CAROLINA PUBLIC SERVICE AUTHORITY 0.28%
  4. MASSACHUSETTS (COMMONWEALTH OF) 0.28%
  5. NEW HAMPSHIRE ST BUSINESS FIN 0.27%
  6. BROOKLYN ARENA LOCAL DEVELOPMENT CORP 0.27%
  7. NEW HAMPSHIRE ST BUSINESS FIN 0.25%
  8. ARIZONA ST INDL DEV AUTH EDU REVENUE 0.24%
  9. DETROIT MICH 0.24%
  10. TEXAS MUNI GAS 0.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TLLLX % Rank
Bonds 		99.28% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.56% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.16% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLLLX % Rank
Derivative 		0.16% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLLLX % Rank
US 		99.28% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TLLLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TLLLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TLLLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TLLLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TLLLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TLLLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TLLLX Category Low Category High TLLLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TLLLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TLLLX Category Low Category High TLLLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TLLLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TLLLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

