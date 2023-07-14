The Fund is a “fund of funds” that invests in Class W shares of other funds of the Trust and potentially in other investment pools or investment products, including other funds advised by the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), or its affiliates (collectively, the “Underlying Funds”). The Fund invests in Underlying Funds according to a relatively stable asset allocation strategy that will not gradually adjust over time and is designed for investors who are already in retirement (i.e., have already passed their retirement year) and may have begun taking systematic withdrawals upon retirement. The Fund has a policy of investing at least 80% of its assets in Underlying Funds that are managed to seek investment returns that track particular market indices. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Advisors currently expects to allocate approximately 40.00% of the Fund’s assets to equity Underlying Funds and 60.00% of its assets to fixed-income Underlying Funds. These allocations represent targets for equity and fixed-income asset classes. Target allocations may be changed and actual allocations may vary up to ten percentage points from the targets. Within the equity and fixed-income asset classes, Advisors allocates the Fund’s investments to particular market sectors (U.S. equity, international equity, fixed-income, short-term fixed-income and inflation-protected assets) represented by various Underlying Funds. These market sector allocations may vary by up to 10% from the Fund’s target market sector allocations. The Fund’s current target market sector allocations for June 30, 2023, which may change, are approximately as follows: U.S. Equity: 26.00%; International Equity: 14.00%; Fixed-Income: 40.00%; Short-Term Fixed-Income: 10.00%; and Inflation-Protected Assets: 10.00%. The asset class and market sector names used herein are intended to reflect the primary type of investment of the Underlying Funds within each of these categories.

The Fund’s target market sector allocations to Underlying Funds may include the TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund (U.S. Equity); TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund and TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund (International Equity); TIAA-CREF Bond Index Fund (Fixed-Income); TIAA-CREF Short-Term Bond Index Fund (Short-Term Fixed-Income) and TIAA-CREF Inflation-Linked Bond Fund (Inflation-Protected Assets).

As a result of its investments in the Underlying Funds, the Fund’s returns will reflect investments in a mix of domestic and foreign equities of companies of various sizes and market capitalizations and a variety of domestic and foreign fixed-income instruments of private and governmental issuers of varying maturities and credit qualities.

Additional or replacement Underlying Funds for each market sector, as well as additional or replacement market sectors, may be included when making future allocations if Advisors believes that such Underlying Funds and/or market sectors are appropriate in light of the Fund’s desired levels of risk and potential return at the particular time. The Fund’s portfolio management team may also add a new market sector if it believes that will help to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The relative allocations among Underlying Funds within a market sector may be changed at any time without notice to shareholders. If 10% or more of the Fund’s assets are expected to be invested in any Underlying Fund or market sector not listed above, shareholders will receive prior notice of such change. Investors should note that the Fund has a significant level of equity exposure and this exposure could cause fluctuation in the value of the Fund depending on the performance of the equity markets generally.

As part of the Fund’s ability to invest in other investment pools or investment products noted above, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) to gain exposure to various market sectors or securities in order to effect its asset allocation strategy. Additionally, the Fund may use ETFs or ETNs for cash management, hedging or defensive purposes. ETFs or ETNs will be subject to the risks associated with the types of securities or sectors that they track, while ETNs, which are structured as fixed-income obligations, will also be subject to the general risks of fixed-income securities, including credit risk.

The Fund’s asset class allocations, market sector allocations within each asset class, and Underlying Fund allocations within each market sector, as of June 30, 2022, are listed in the chart below. The Fund has relatively fixed asset allocations that will not gradually adjust over time. Underlying Fund allocations may change from year to year.

Asset Class Allocation Market Sector Allocation Underlying Funds Allocation Equity 39.04% U.S. Equity 25.35% TIAA-CREF Equity Index 25.35% International Equity 13.69% TIAA-CREF International Equity Index 9.27% TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index 4.42% Fixed-Income 60.96% Fixed-Income 40.70% TIAA-CREF Bond Index 40.70% Short-TermFixed-Income 10.19% TIAA-CREF Short-Term Bond Index 10.19% Inflation-Protected Assets 10.07% TIAA-CREF Inflation-Linked Bond 10.07%