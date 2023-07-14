Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks that are held in its benchmark index. The fund uses a full replication strategy, which involves investing substantially all of its assets in all of the stocks in the index in proportion to each stock’s weight in the index. T. Rowe Price compares the composition of the fund to that of the index. If a material misweighting develops, the portfolio manager seeks to rebalance the portfolio in an effort to realign it with its index.

The fund attempts to track the performance of stocks in developed non-U.S. markets by seeking to match the performance of its benchmark index, the MSCI EAFE Index Net (Index). The MSCI EAFE Index Net is a broadly diversified stock index designed to represent the performance of large- and mid-cap securities across developed markets, including countries in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excluding the U.S. and Canada. The Index assumes the reinvestment of dividends after the deduction of withholding taxes applicable to the country where the dividend is paid. The Index is weighted by market capitalization and the composition of the Index is rebalanced semi-annually. As of January 1, 2023, the Index consisted of 796 securities.

Because the fund typically holds securities in proportion to their weight in the Index, the fund may become nondiversified, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, solely as a result of changes in the composition of the Index.

While most assets will be invested in common stocks, the fund may also purchase exchange-traded funds in an effort to minimize any deviations in performance from its benchmark index. Exchange-traded funds would typically be used to help realign the fund’s portfolio with its benchmark index, gain broad market or sector exposure, or to reduce cash balances in the fund and increase the level of fund assets exposed to common stocks.