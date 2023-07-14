Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.4%
1 yr return
19.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$648 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.4%
Expense Ratio 0.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks that are held in its benchmark index. The fund uses a full replication strategy, which involves investing substantially all of its assets in all of the stocks in the index in proportion to each stock’s weight in the index. T. Rowe Price compares the composition of the fund to that of the index. If a material misweighting develops, the portfolio manager seeks to rebalance the portfolio in an effort to realign it with its index.
The fund attempts to track the performance of stocks in developed non-U.S. markets by seeking to match the performance of its benchmark index, the MSCI EAFE Index Net (Index). The MSCI EAFE Index Net is a broadly diversified stock index designed to represent the performance of large- and mid-cap securities across developed markets, including countries in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excluding the U.S. and Canada. The Index assumes the reinvestment of dividends after the deduction of withholding taxes applicable to the country where the dividend is paid. The Index is weighted by market capitalization and the composition of the Index is rebalanced semi-annually. As of January 1, 2023, the Index consisted of 796 securities.
Because the fund typically holds securities in proportion to their weight in the Index, the fund may become nondiversified, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, solely as a result of changes in the composition of the Index.
While most assets will be invested in common stocks, the fund may also purchase exchange-traded funds in an effort to minimize any deviations in performance from its benchmark index. Exchange-traded funds would typically be used to help realign the fund’s portfolio with its benchmark index, gain broad market or sector exposure, or to reduce cash balances in the fund and increase the level of fund assets exposed to common stocks.
|Period
|TLIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.4%
|-28.5%
|12.2%
|95.84%
|1 Yr
|19.7%
|-31.2%
|121.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-52.6%
|123.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|58.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.9%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TLIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.7%
|-45.5%
|71.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|11.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-33.7%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|27.5%
|N/A
|TLIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|648 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|53.34%
|Number of Holdings
|820
|1
|10801
|6.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|93.2 M
|0
|34.5 B
|67.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.38%
|1.6%
|100.0%
|90.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLIEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.76%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|23.22%
|Cash
|0.92%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|76.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|11.76%
|Bonds
|0.06%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|8.97%
|Other
|0.04%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|30.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|3.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLIEX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|21.67%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|58.01%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|16.69%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|45.90%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.35%
|24.90%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|81.29%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|81.02%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|44.68%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|20.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|41.72%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|57.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLIEX % Rank
|Non US
|97.15%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|18.10%
|US
|1.61%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|74.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLIEX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.92%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.73%
|Derivative
|0.04%
|0.00%
|99.96%
|25.69%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.51%
|3.02%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.90%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.17%
|3.02%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLIEX % Rank
|US
|0.06%
|-0.01%
|71.30%
|6.74%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.08%
|6.74%
|TLIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.00%
|0.01%
|3.96%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|24.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TLIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TLIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TLIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|247.00%
|9.12%
|TLIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.64%
|0.00%
|13.65%
|56.60%
|TLIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TLIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|N/A
|TLIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.412
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2007
13.68
13.7%
Mr. Smith is a committee chairman at T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1994 and has been managing investments since that time. His investment experience dates from 1994. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.13
|2.92
