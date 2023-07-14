Home
TLIEX (Mutual Fund)

International Equity Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.59 -0.1 -0.64%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(TLIEX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

International Equity Index Fund

TLIEX | Fund

$15.59

$648 M

2.64%

$0.41

0.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.4%

1 yr return

19.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$648 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TLIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    International Equity Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Neil Smith

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks that are held in its benchmark index. The fund uses a full replication strategy, which involves investing substantially all of its assets in all of the stocks in the index in proportion to each stock’s weight in the index. T. Rowe Price compares the composition of the fund to that of the index. If a material misweighting develops, the portfolio manager seeks to rebalance the portfolio in an effort to realign it with its index.

The fund attempts to track the performance of stocks in developed non-U.S. markets by seeking to match the performance of its benchmark index, the MSCI EAFE Index Net (Index). The MSCI EAFE Index Net is a broadly diversified stock index designed to represent the performance of large- and mid-cap securities across developed markets, including countries in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excluding the U.S. and Canada. The Index assumes the reinvestment of dividends after the deduction of withholding taxes applicable to the country where the dividend is paid. The Index is weighted by market capitalization and the composition of the Index is rebalanced semi-annually. As of January 1, 2023, the Index consisted of 796 securities.

Because the fund typically holds securities in proportion to their weight in the Index, the fund may become nondiversified, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, solely as a result of changes in the composition of the Index.

While most assets will be invested in common stocks, the fund may also purchase exchange-traded funds in an effort to minimize any deviations in performance from its benchmark index. Exchange-traded funds would typically be used to help realign the fund’s portfolio with its benchmark index, gain broad market or sector exposure, or to reduce cash balances in the fund and increase the level of fund assets exposed to common stocks.

TLIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TLIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -28.5% 12.2% 95.84%
1 Yr 19.7% -31.2% 121.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -52.6% 123.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 58.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.9% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TLIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -45.5% 71.3% N/A
2021 N/A -15.4% 11.9% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -33.7% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 27.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TLIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -28.5% 12.2% 94.50%
1 Yr 19.7% -31.2% 121.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -52.6% 123.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 58.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TLIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -45.5% 71.3% N/A
2021 N/A -15.4% 11.9% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -18.0% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 29.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TLIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TLIEX Category Low Category High TLIEX % Rank
Net Assets 648 M 1.02 M 369 B 53.34%
Number of Holdings 820 1 10801 6.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 93.2 M 0 34.5 B 67.64%
Weighting of Top 10 14.38% 1.6% 100.0% 90.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 2.13%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TLIEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.76% 0.00% 122.60% 23.22%
Cash 		0.92% -65.15% 100.00% 76.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.45% 0.00% 1.87% 11.76%
Bonds 		0.06% -10.79% 71.30% 8.97%
Other 		0.04% -16.47% 17.36% 30.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 3.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLIEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 21.67%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 36.32% 58.01%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 16.69%
Industrials 		0.00% 5.17% 99.49% 45.90%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 21.35% 24.90%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 47.75% 81.29%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 16.89% 81.02%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 44.68%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.29% 20.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 36.36% 41.72%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.86% 57.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLIEX % Rank
Non US 		97.15% 0.00% 125.24% 18.10%
US 		1.61% -7.78% 68.98% 74.11%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLIEX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.92% 0.00% 100.00% 81.73%
Derivative 		0.04% 0.00% 99.96% 25.69%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 47.51% 3.02%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 16.90%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.17% 3.02%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 2.88%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLIEX % Rank
US 		0.06% -0.01% 71.30% 6.74%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 14.08% 6.74%

TLIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TLIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.00% 0.01% 3.96% N/A
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 24.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

TLIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TLIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TLIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 247.00% 9.12%

TLIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TLIEX Category Low Category High TLIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.64% 0.00% 13.65% 56.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TLIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TLIEX Category Low Category High TLIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.93% 6.38% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TLIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TLIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2007

13.68

13.7%

Mr. Smith is a committee chairman at T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1994 and has been managing investments since that time. His investment experience dates from 1994. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.13 2.92

