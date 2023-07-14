Home
TLGWX (Mutual Fund)

TLGWX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

24.4%

1 yr return

7.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$171 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TLGWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 24.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Life Funds Growth & Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 03, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Susan Kempler

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. In seeking a favorable long-term total return, the Fund will invest in securities which the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), believes have the potential for capital appreciation, dividend income, or both. The Fund focuses on large-cap securities that Advisors believes to be attractively valued, show the potential to appreciate faster than the rest of the market and return cash to shareholders in the form of dividends, stock buy-backs or both. Advisors seeks to construct a portfolio whose weighted average market capitalization is similar to the Fund’s benchmark index, the Standard & Poor’s 500®Index (the “S&P 500 Index”).

Advisors generally looks for companies that it believes are leaders in their respective industries, with sustainable competitive advantages. Advisors also looks for companies that it believes have management teams that are dedicated to creating shareholder value. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign issuers when Advisors believes these issuers offer more attractive

investment opportunities. The Fund may also purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.

Read More

TLGWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TLGWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.4% -14.3% 35.6% 1.96%
1 Yr 7.0% -55.6% 38.6% 73.55%
3 Yr 4.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 55.24%
5 Yr 2.3%* -30.5% 97.0% 50.91%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 50.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TLGWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.7% -64.5% 28.9% 95.07%
2021 10.4% -20.5% 152.6% 28.68%
2020 4.4% -13.9% 183.6% 38.98%
2019 4.9% -8.3% 8.9% 61.45%
2018 -2.9% -13.5% 12.6% 48.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TLGWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.4% -20.5% 35.6% 1.51%
1 Yr 7.0% -55.6% 40.3% 64.41%
3 Yr 4.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 55.21%
5 Yr 2.3%* -29.9% 97.0% 61.63%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 46.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TLGWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.7% -64.5% 28.9% 95.07%
2021 10.4% -20.5% 152.6% 29.15%
2020 4.4% -13.9% 183.6% 38.90%
2019 4.9% -8.3% 8.9% 61.96%
2018 -2.9% -10.9% 12.6% 70.32%

NAV & Total Return History

TLGWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TLGWX Category Low Category High TLGWX % Rank
Net Assets 171 M 177 K 1.21 T 79.87%
Number of Holdings 270 2 4154 29.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 52.7 M 288 K 270 B 81.55%
Weighting of Top 10 30.38% 1.8% 106.2% 55.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.19%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.57%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.12%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.11%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.96%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.93%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.83%
  8. Mastercard Inc Class A 1.72%
  9. AbbVie Inc 1.59%
  10. Tesla Inc 1.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TLGWX % Rank
Stocks 		99.37% 0.00% 130.24% 37.43%
Cash 		0.64% -102.29% 100.00% 59.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 77.04%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 76.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 75.08%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 75.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLGWX % Rank
Technology 		25.61% 0.00% 48.94% 27.17%
Healthcare 		14.33% 0.00% 60.70% 51.37%
Financial Services 		13.28% 0.00% 55.59% 56.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.24% 0.00% 30.33% 58.37%
Industrials 		9.69% 0.00% 29.90% 39.19%
Consumer Defense 		7.73% 0.00% 47.71% 28.23%
Communication Services 		6.96% 0.00% 27.94% 72.45%
Energy 		4.40% 0.00% 41.64% 41.10%
Basic Materials 		3.92% 0.00% 25.70% 20.70%
Utilities 		2.02% 0.00% 20.91% 65.45%
Real Estate 		1.83% 0.00% 31.91% 72.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLGWX % Rank
US 		93.91% 0.00% 127.77% 68.27%
Non US 		5.46% 0.00% 32.38% 25.36%

TLGWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TLGWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.01% 49.27% 69.73%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 2.00% 41.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

TLGWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TLGWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TLGWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 0.00% 496.00% 82.33%

TLGWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TLGWX Category Low Category High TLGWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.76% 0.00% 24.20% 88.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TLGWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TLGWX Category Low Category High TLGWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.19% -54.00% 6.06% 21.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TLGWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TLGWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Susan Kempler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2005

17.26

17.3%

Kempler is a Managing Director and portfolio manager with Teachers Advisors, LLC. She joined TIAA-CREF in 2005 and was previously a portfolio manager at Jennison Associates from 2000 to 2005. Prior to that, Susan was at Citigroup Asset Management from 1997-2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

