Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
18.0%
1 yr return
8.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$1.79 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.0%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TLGUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|25.92%
|1 Yr
|8.2%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|64.54%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|65.96%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|59.24%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|65.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|TLGUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.0%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|84.07%
|2021
|5.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|72.09%
|2020
|4.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|34.71%
|2019
|5.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|50.97%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|60.69%
|TLGUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLGUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.79 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|42.59%
|Number of Holdings
|1042
|2
|4154
|4.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|343 M
|288 K
|270 B
|49.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.95%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|93.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLGUX % Rank
|US
|95.17%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|61.29%
|Non US
|1.60%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|53.49%
|TLGUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLGUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.83%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|71.29%
|TLGUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TLGUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLGUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.91%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|36.63%
|TLGUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.978
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2017
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2016
|$0.266
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2015
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2014
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2013
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2011
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2010
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2009
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2008
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2007
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2006
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2005
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2004
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2003
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2002
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2001
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 1996
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Nikhil G. Lalvani, CFA Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Team Leader — Large-Cap Value Equity Nikhil G. Lalvani is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s Large-Cap Value team and assumed the role of Team Leader in October 2018. At Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) Lalvani has worked as both a fundamental and quantitative analyst. Prior to joining the firm in 1997 as an account analyst, he was a research associate with Bloomberg. Lalvani holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from The Pennsylvania State University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Richard Carter is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. Carter joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms or acquired business lines in 2003. Mr. Carter began his investment career in 1993 and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Connecticut College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Martin Flood is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity strategies, focusing on client communications. In addition, Martin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the US Equity Select Tax Aware strategy, which focuses on after-tax returns for private clients. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 1996, Martin was a Senior Accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP. He has a BS in accounting from St. John's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Kristen E. Bartholdson is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s US Large Cap Value Equity team. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in 2006 as an associate portfolio manager, she worked at Susquehanna International Group from 2004 to 2006, where she was an equity research salesperson. From 2000 to 2004, she worked in equity research at Credit Suisse, most recently as an associate analyst in investment strategy. Bartholdson earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Todd Herget is a senior portfolio manager for the Focused Large Cap Growth Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research coverage in the health care, industrial and energy sectors. Mr. Herget has been a member of the Focused Large Cap Growth Team since 2003 when he joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms. Mr. Herget was also a portfolio manager and equity research analyst. Previously, he was a research assistant at the George E. Reed Heart Center at the Westchester Medical Center in New York. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Herget received a B.S. from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2017
4.53
4.5%
Peter co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategy products. Peter joined predecessor firm Shearson Asset Management in 1991, and has 29 years of investment industry experience. During his career, Peter has worked in trading, fund management, research, and investment marketing. A graduate of the University of Florida, Peter obtained his MBA from Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2017
4.53
4.5%
Margaret co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategies. Margaret has 24 years of investment industry experience and joined a ClearBridge predecessor organization in 1997. Margaret is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. From 2006-2009, Margaret served on the firm's 401(k) Investment Committee, which is responsible for choosing and overseeing investments for the firm's employee retirement plan. Prior to her role at ClearBridge, Margaret was a Research Analyst for the Consumer Discretionary sector at Citigroup. Margaret earned her MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Public Policy Studies and Art History from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Erin is a Portfolio Manager for Affinity Investment Advisors, LLC. Erin has 7 years of investment experience and in her capacity is responsible for making investment decisions for clients. Erin will be assisting in the development and management of Affinity’s International product. Erin’s previous work experience includes Research Analyst at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Van Kampen, and Invesco Ltd. She was also a Senior Research Analyst at Echo Point Investment Management, and a Research Associate at Miller Investment Management. Erin graduated summa cum laude from Fordham University with a B.S. in Finance, and also graduated as valedictorian. She is a William G. McGowan Fellow, a member of The National Congress of American Indians, 100 Women in Hedge Funds, and the Women in Investment Network of Philadelphia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
