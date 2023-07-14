Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Morgan Stanley Pathway Funds Large Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
TLGUX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.05 -0.04 -0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (TLGUX) Primary
TLGUX (Mutual Fund)

Morgan Stanley Pathway Funds Large Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.05 -0.04 -0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (TLGUX) Primary
TLGUX (Mutual Fund)

Morgan Stanley Pathway Funds Large Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.05 -0.04 -0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (TLGUX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Pathway Funds Large Cap Equity Fund

TLGUX | Fund

$22.05

$1.79 B

0.83%

$0.18

0.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.0%

1 yr return

8.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

Net Assets

$1.79 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Pathway Funds Large Cap Equity Fund

TLGUX | Fund

$22.05

$1.79 B

0.83%

$0.18

0.68%

TLGUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Pathway Funds Large Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Nov 18, 1991
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nikhil Lalvani

Fund Description

The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of large capitalization (or “cap”) companies or in other investments with similar economic characteristics. The Fund defines large cap companies as companies whose market capitalizations typically fall within the range of the Russell 1000® Index. The market capitalization of the companies in large-cap market indices and the Fund’s portfolio changes over time. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in the securities of foreign issuers that are not traded on a U.S. exchange or the U.S. over-the-counter market. The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.
The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby portions of the Fund are allocated to professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”) who are responsible for investing the assets of the Fund.
Read More

TLGUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TLGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -14.3% 35.6% 25.92%
1 Yr 8.2% -55.6% 38.6% 64.54%
3 Yr 3.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 65.96%
5 Yr 1.3%* -30.5% 97.0% 59.24%
10 Yr 1.2%* -18.8% 37.4% 65.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TLGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -64.5% 28.9% 84.07%
2021 5.3% -20.5% 152.6% 72.09%
2020 4.7% -13.9% 183.6% 34.71%
2019 5.3% -8.3% 8.9% 50.97%
2018 -3.4% -13.5% 12.6% 60.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TLGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -20.5% 35.6% 22.47%
1 Yr 8.2% -55.6% 40.3% 55.48%
3 Yr 3.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 66.03%
5 Yr 1.3%* -29.9% 97.0% 70.40%
10 Yr 1.2%* -13.5% 37.4% 88.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TLGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -64.5% 28.9% 84.14%
2021 5.3% -20.5% 152.6% 72.09%
2020 4.7% -13.9% 183.6% 35.11%
2019 5.3% -8.3% 8.9% 51.56%
2018 -3.4% -10.9% 12.6% 77.74%

NAV & Total Return History

TLGUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TLGUX Category Low Category High TLGUX % Rank
Net Assets 1.79 B 177 K 1.21 T 42.59%
Number of Holdings 1042 2 4154 4.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 343 M 288 K 270 B 49.44%
Weighting of Top 10 18.95% 1.8% 106.2% 93.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 3.77%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.49%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.66%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.77%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 1.68%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 1.26%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.14%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.10%
  9. Johnson & Johnson 1.03%
  10. Adobe Inc 1.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TLGUX % Rank
Stocks 		96.77% 0.00% 130.24% 82.75%
Cash 		3.23% -102.29% 100.00% 13.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 45.01%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 45.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 42.57%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 42.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLGUX % Rank
Technology 		25.93% 0.00% 48.94% 23.36%
Healthcare 		14.35% 0.00% 60.70% 51.22%
Financial Services 		12.92% 0.00% 55.59% 70.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.71% 0.00% 30.33% 26.71%
Industrials 		10.01% 0.00% 29.90% 35.62%
Communication Services 		7.45% 0.00% 27.94% 65.07%
Consumer Defense 		7.02% 0.00% 47.71% 40.87%
Real Estate 		3.57% 0.00% 31.91% 22.37%
Energy 		2.95% 0.00% 41.64% 71.08%
Utilities 		2.06% 0.00% 20.91% 64.54%
Basic Materials 		2.02% 0.00% 25.70% 76.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLGUX % Rank
US 		95.17% 0.00% 127.77% 61.29%
Non US 		1.60% 0.00% 32.38% 53.49%

TLGUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TLGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.01% 49.27% 59.85%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.00% 63.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.00% 0.85% 3.61%

Sales Fees

TLGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TLGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TLGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.00% 496.00% 31.17%

TLGUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TLGUX Category Low Category High TLGUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.83% 0.00% 24.20% 71.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TLGUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TLGUX Category Low Category High TLGUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.91% -54.00% 6.06% 36.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TLGUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TLGUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nikhil Lalvani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Nikhil G. Lalvani, CFA Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Team Leader — Large-Cap Value Equity Nikhil G. Lalvani is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s Large-Cap Value team and assumed the role of Team Leader in October 2018. At Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) Lalvani has worked as both a fundamental and quantitative analyst. Prior to joining the firm in 1997 as an account analyst, he was a research associate with Bloomberg. Lalvani holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from The Pennsylvania State University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Richard Carter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Richard Carter is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. Carter joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms or acquired business lines in 2003. Mr. Carter began his investment career in 1993 and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Connecticut College.

Martin Flood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Martin Flood is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity strategies, focusing on client communications. In addition, Martin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the US Equity Select Tax Aware strategy, which focuses on after-tax returns for private clients. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 1996, Martin was a Senior Accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP. He has a BS in accounting from St. John's University.

Kristen Bartholdson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Kristen E. Bartholdson is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s US Large Cap Value Equity team. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in 2006 as an associate portfolio manager, she worked at Susquehanna International Group from 2004 to 2006, where she was an equity research salesperson. From 2000 to 2004, she worked in equity research at Credit Suisse, most recently as an associate analyst in investment strategy. Bartholdson earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from Princeton University.

Todd Herget

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Todd Herget is a senior portfolio manager for the Focused Large Cap Growth Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research coverage in the health care, industrial and energy sectors. Mr. Herget has been a member of the Focused Large Cap Growth Team since 2003 when he joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms. Mr. Herget was also a portfolio manager and equity research analyst. Previously, he was a research assistant at the George E. Reed Heart Center at the Westchester Medical Center in New York. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Herget received a B.S. from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

Peter Bourbeau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2017

4.53

4.5%

Peter co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategy products. Peter joined predecessor firm Shearson Asset Management in 1991, and has 29 years of investment industry experience. During his career, Peter has worked in trading, fund management, research, and investment marketing. A graduate of the University of Florida, Peter obtained his MBA from Fordham University.

Margaret Vitrano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2017

4.53

4.5%

Margaret co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategies. Margaret has 24 years of investment industry experience and joined a ClearBridge predecessor organization in 1997. Margaret is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. From 2006-2009, Margaret served on the firm's 401(k) Investment Committee, which is responsible for choosing and overseeing investments for the firm's employee retirement plan. Prior to her role at ClearBridge, Margaret was a Research Analyst for the Consumer Discretionary sector at Citigroup. Margaret earned her MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Public Policy Studies and Art History from Duke University.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Erin Ksenak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Erin is a Portfolio Manager for Affinity Investment Advisors, LLC.  Erin has 7 years of investment experience and in her capacity is responsible for making investment decisions for clients.  Erin will be assisting in the development and management of Affinity’s International product.  Erin’s previous work experience includes Research Analyst at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Van Kampen, and Invesco Ltd. She was also a Senior Research Analyst at Echo Point Investment Management, and a Research Associate at Miller Investment Management. Erin graduated summa cum laude from Fordham University with a B.S. in Finance, and also graduated as valedictorian. She is a William G. McGowan Fellow, a member of The National Congress of American Indians, 100 Women in Hedge Funds, and the Women in Investment Network of Philadelphia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×