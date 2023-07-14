Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.9%
1 yr return
7.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
Net Assets
$129 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.8%
Expense Ratio 1.50%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|◾
|
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in larger U.S. stocks. Larger stocks refer to the common stock of companies whose total market capitalization is generally greater than $2 billion. Current income is not a significant investment consideration and any such income realized will be considered incidental to the Fund’s investment objective.
|◾
|
The Fund invests using a growth investing style. Growth funds generally focus on stocks of companies believed to have above-average potential for growth in revenue, earnings, cash flow, or other similar criteria. These stocks typically have low dividend yields and above- average prices in relation to such measures as earnings and book value. Growth and value stocks have historically produced similar long-term returns, though each category has periods when it outperforms the other.
|◾
|
The Fund normally invests in a portfolio of securities which includes a broadly diversified number of common stocks that the Fund’s Investment Manager believes show a high probability of superior prospects for above average growth. The Fund’s Investment Manager chooses these securities using a “bottom up” approach of extensively analyzing the financial, management and overall economic conditions of each potential investment. Companies that meet or exceed specific criteria established by the Manager in the selection process are purchased. Securities are sold when they reach internally determined pricing targets or no longer qualify under the Manager’s investment criteria.
|◾
|
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets will be held in cash and/or cash equivalents.
|◾
|
The Fund will not invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or alternative lifestyles.
|Period
|TLGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|88.10%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|83.77%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|16.48%
|5 Yr
|4.0%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|36.29%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|55.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|TLGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|23.85%
|2021
|10.3%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|12.39%
|2020
|6.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|71.03%
|2019
|5.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|44.32%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|78.10%
|TLGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|129 M
|189 K
|222 B
|83.66%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|2
|3509
|54.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|59.2 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|84.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.76%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|75.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.42%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|86.48%
|Cash
|4.58%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|9.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|47.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|50.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|44.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|43.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLGAX % Rank
|Technology
|34.21%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|58.36%
|Healthcare
|15.50%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|24.18%
|Industrials
|13.60%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|5.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.15%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|79.34%
|Financial Services
|8.83%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|51.97%
|Consumer Defense
|5.54%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|21.64%
|Basic Materials
|4.17%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|10.33%
|Utilities
|3.50%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|3.69%
|Energy
|1.88%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|27.13%
|Communication Services
|1.51%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|97.05%
|Real Estate
|0.10%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|65.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLGAX % Rank
|US
|90.26%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|75.25%
|Non US
|5.16%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|33.93%
|TLGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.50%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|17.20%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|90.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|40.97%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|99.20%
|TLGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|2.25%
|8.50%
|51.19%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TLGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TLGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|27.71%
|TLGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|51.39%
|TLGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|TLGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.60%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|70.27%
|TLGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.369
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2010
11.46
11.5%
Mr. Schofield is a Senior Portfolio Manager on Chartwell’s equity investment team. From 2005 to 2010, he was a Co-Chief Investment Officer at Knott Capital. From 1996 to 2005, he was a Portfolio Manager at Sovereign Asset Management. Prior to Sovereign Asset Management, he was a portfolio manager at Geewax, Terker & Company. Education: Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Pennsylvania CFA® Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2016
5.5
5.5%
Frank L. Sustersic is a portfolio manager for Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC. Mr. Sustersic earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The University of Pennsylvania and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. From 2014 to February 2016, Mr. Sustersic worked as a Portfolio Manager at Lazard Asset Management. Prior to that, he worked as a Portfolio Manager at Turner Investments from 1994 to March 2014. In addition, Mr. Sustersic worked as a Portfolio Manager at First Fidelity Bank Corporation from 1989 to April 1994. Mr. Sustersic is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
