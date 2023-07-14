Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
12.8%
1 yr return
10.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$42.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.3%
Expense Ratio 1.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|—
|Earnings growth should drive equity returns over the long term.
|—
|Early-stage and traditional growth companies should provide the greatest opportunity.
|—
|Risk management with respect to the Fund’s portfolio should focus on avoiding losing money, rather than minimizing tracking error against the benchmark.
|—
|A disciplined investment process requires consistently identifying opportunities, evaluating potential returns and responding with timely buy/sell decisions.
|Period
|TLEVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|23.13%
|1 Yr
|10.7%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|39.29%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|50.00%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|72.63%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|48.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|TLEVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|31.05%
|2021
|-5.4%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|72.54%
|2020
|4.7%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|60.35%
|2019
|3.3%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|83.53%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|47.07%
|TLEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLEVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|42.1 M
|717 K
|102 B
|84.30%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|10
|6734
|70.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.5 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|81.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.30%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|26.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLEVX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.58%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|71.70%
|Cash
|4.42%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|23.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|79.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|75.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|75.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|78.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLEVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.04%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|24.33%
|Technology
|24.15%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|40.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.01%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|11.78%
|Communication Services
|14.12%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|5.25%
|Consumer Defense
|7.68%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|29.07%
|Healthcare
|4.36%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|40.72%
|Energy
|3.29%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|61.84%
|Industrials
|2.55%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|90.14%
|Real Estate
|0.79%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|69.01%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|92.45%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|99.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLEVX % Rank
|Non US
|94.92%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|62.52%
|US
|0.66%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|51.72%
|TLEVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.37%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|44.85%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|13.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|49.10%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|79.27%
|TLEVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TLEVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|74.59%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TLEVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|36.42%
|TLEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLEVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.82%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|4.93%
|TLEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TLEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLEVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.20%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|71.11%
|TLEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.336
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.496
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2011
11.26
11.3%
Pablo is a partner of the firm and is responsible for the management of GW&K’s Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. Pablo has been managing this strategy since its inception in 1997. With over 30 years of experience analyzing emerging market companies through numerous market cycles, Pablo has a valuable perspective and a passion for identifying under-researched and underappreciated businesses that are capable of becoming industry leaders. He is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2011
11.26
11.3%
Mr. Sterling serves as Global Strategist at GW&K, a position he has held since 2019. Previously, Mr. Sterling served as Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer at Trilogy. He has worked on the staff of General Motors as Senior Economist with the Competitive Analysis Group, and at Merrill Lynch as Chief Strategist. He was Global Strategist and Portfolio Manager for BEA/Credit Suisse Asset Management before founding Trilogy Advisors. Mr. Sterling has earned an MA and PhD in economics from Harvard University and studied at the University of Tokyo as a Fulbright Scholar.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Brad is a partner of the firm as well as a portfolio manager for GW&K’s Emerging Markets Equity Strategy and contributes research, with a focus on the Financials and Industrials sectors, in support of all of the firm’s emerging markets strategies. In addition to applying his extensive experience towards finding attractive investment opportunities, Brad’s role as a portfolio manager includes mentoring analysts on the emerging markets team. Brad is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Brad has been an integral member of the emerging markets equity team for more than two decades. Prior to joining GW&K as a portfolio manager in 2019, Brad was an investment analyst and emerging markets portfolio specialist at Trilogy Global Advisors. Trilogy became part of GW&K in 2019. Earlier in his career he held analyst and portfolio manager positions at BPI Global Asset Management and Kornitzer Capital Management. Brad earned a BA in Economics and Management with a specialization in Finance from Simpson College. He also earned an MBA from the University of Iowa. Brad is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Orlando.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
