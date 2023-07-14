Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities (generally common and preferred stocks) of issuers located in emerging market countries. GW&K Investment Management, LLC (“GW&K” or the “Subadviser”) considers equity securities to include common and preferred stocks, initial public offering (“IPO”) investments, securities convertible into equities (such as warrants and convertible bonds), and securities with equity characteristics, including, but not limited to, equity linked notes and participation notes. The Fund may allocate investments across different emerging market countries. With respect to the Fund, GW&K considers emerging market countries to be any country other than Canada, Luxembourg, the United States and the countries comprising the MSCI EAFE Index. The Fund considers an issuer to be located in an emerging market country if the issuer maintains its principal place of business in an emerging market country, its securities are traded principally in an emerging market country, it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in an emerging market country or it has at least 50% of its assets in an emerging

market country. To gain exposure to foreign issuers, the Fund also may invest in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") and other depositary receipts of non-U.S. listed companies. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, including but not limited to swaps, such as total return swaps, equity index futures, currency forwards, exchange-traded futures, and forward foreign currency contracts. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments to gain exposure to emerging markets.

The Subadviser uses a bottom-up investment process driven by fundamental research conducted by its investment analysts. Under normal market conditions, the Subadviser seeks to maintain a growth oriented focus and invest the Fund’s assets pursuant to the following core principles: