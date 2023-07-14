Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price U.S. Limited Duration TIPS Index Fund

TLDTX | Fund

$9.21

$1.67 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

-7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.67 B

Holdings in Top 10

86.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TLDTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price U.S. Limited Duration TIPS Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Sewell

Fund Description

The fund seeks to track the investment returns of its benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. 1-5 Year Treasury TIPS Index. Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and in securities that are held in its benchmark index. The fund normally maintains a duration between one and five years, and it will vary consistent with the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. 1-5 Year Treasury TIPS Index, which measures the performance of inflation protected securities issued by the U.S. Treasury with remaining maturities between one and five years. As of July 31, 2022, the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. 1-5 Year Treasury TIPS Index was 2.86 years. Duration, which is expressed in years, is a calculation that attempts to measure the price sensitivity of a bond or bond fund to changes in interest rates. The longer a bond fund’s duration, the more sensitive that fund should be to changes in interest rates. For example, if interest rates rise by 1% and a fixed-rate bond has a duration of 5 years, it is estimated that the principal value of the bond will decrease by approximately 5%.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Bloomberg U.S. 1-5 Year Treasury TIPS Index, a security must be rated investment grade, its principal and interest must be inflation-linked and denominated in U.S. dollars, have a fixed rate coupon with at least $250 million par amount outstanding (not adjusted for inflation indexation), and have greater than one year and less than five years remaining to maturity. The index is market value weighted and the securities represented in the index are updated on the last business day of each month. The composition of the index is rebalanced at each month-end and represents the fixed set of securities on which index returns are calculated for the next month. As of July 31, 2022, there were 18 securities in the index.

The adviser does not attempt to fully replicate the fund’s index by holding each of the bonds represented in the index. The portfolio will be structured to maintain an investment and risk profile, and overall characteristics, similar to the index. Using a sampling of securities, the adviser seeks to closely to track the returns of the fund’s index and more efficiently replicate the key risk factors of the index (such as maturity, duration, and credit quality) by attempting to capitalize on market inefficiencies through structural portfolio positioning and making small tactical bets on inflation, duration, and yield curve positioning.

Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as TIPS, are instruments issued by the U.S. Treasury that are structured to provide protection against inflation, which measures a sustained increase in the prices of goods and services in an economy that can erode the purchasing power of a currency over time. Interest and principal payments of TIPS are periodically adjusted in step with changes in the inflation rate. These inflation adjustments for TIPS are applied based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), while inflation adjustments for other types of inflation-linked securities may be based on a different inflation index. Inflation-linked securities tend to react to changes in real interest rates, which represent nominal (stated) interest rates reduced by the expected impact of inflation. For example, if a 3-year Treasury bond is yielding 5% and inflation expectations for the next 3 years are 2%, the real interest rate is 3%.

The fund will only purchase securities that are rated within the four highest credit rating categories (AAA, AA, A, BBB, or equivalent) at the time of purchase by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality.

While most assets will typically be invested directly in TIPS and inflation-linked securities, the fund also uses interest rate futures and CPI swaps. Interest rate futures would typically be used to manage the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes or to adjust portfolio duration. CPI swaps would typically be used to manage the fund’s inflation risk, maintain efficient exposure to inflation-linked securities, or help realign the portfolio with the characteristics of the index.

Read More

TLDTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TLDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -10.2% 200.9% 30.95%
1 Yr -7.7% -19.6% 151.3% 64.76%
3 Yr N/A* -30.3% 8.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -18.4% 9.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TLDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -52.3% -2.9% 21.26%
2021 0.4% -4.0% 3.8% 43.84%
2020 N/A -11.0% 7.7% N/A
2019 N/A 0.2% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.3% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TLDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -20.7% 200.9% 29.52%
1 Yr -7.7% -19.6% 151.3% 65.24%
3 Yr N/A* -30.3% 8.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -18.3% 9.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TLDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -52.3% -2.9% 21.26%
2021 0.4% -4.0% 3.8% 43.84%
2020 N/A -11.0% 7.7% N/A
2019 N/A 0.2% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -1.9% 0.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TLDTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TLDTX Category Low Category High TLDTX % Rank
Net Assets 1.67 B 6.4 M 61.7 B 41.23%
Number of Holdings 33 6 1306 85.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.41 B -122 M 35.7 B 23.70%
Weighting of Top 10 86.37% 9.2% 100.0% 5.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 24.84%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TLDTX % Rank
Bonds 		89.36% 59.62% 150.30% 88.15%
Cash 		10.64% -50.72% 30.48% 4.27%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 80.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 75.83%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 72.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 85.78%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLDTX % Rank
Government 		89.37% 6.70% 112.97% 35.07%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.35% 0.00% 18.36% 14.22%
Securitized 		1.29% 0.00% 58.03% 67.77%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 82.94%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 50.64% 92.89%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 79.15%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLDTX % Rank
US 		89.36% 13.82% 120.98% 82.94%
Non US 		0.00% -8.42% 54.30% 86.73%

TLDTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TLDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.03% 8.35% 37.02%
Management Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.99% 8.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 73.33%

Sales Fees

TLDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TLDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TLDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 246.00% N/A

TLDTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TLDTX Category Low Category High TLDTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.33% 6.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TLDTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TLDTX Category Low Category High TLDTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.25% -0.06% 6.71% 65.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TLDTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TLDTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Sewell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Michael K. Sewell joined T. Rowe Price in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

