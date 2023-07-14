The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of large capitalization U.S. listed companies. For purposes of the Fund, a large capitalization company has a market capitalization within the range represented in the Russell 1000 ® Index (between approximately $1.4 billion and $2.2 trillion as of September 30, 2022) at the time of purchase. The size of the companies in the Russell 1000 ® Index will change with market conditions.

London Company of Virginia d/b/a/ The London Company (“The London Company”), the Fund’s sub-advisor, seeks to purchase financially stable large-cap companies that it believes are consistently generating high returns on unleveraged operating capital, run by shareholder-oriented management, and trading at a discount to the company’s respective private market values. Guiding principles of The London Company’s large-cap philosophy include: (1) a focus on cash return on tangible capital, not earnings per share; (2) balance sheet optimization; (3) optimal allocation of investments is essential to good investment results; and (4) low turnover and tax sensitivity enhances real returns.