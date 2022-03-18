Home
Trending ETFs

TIAA-CREF Life Funds Balanced Fund

mutual fund
TLBAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.36 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Other (TLBAX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF Life Funds Balanced Fund

TLBAX | Fund

$13.36

$69.4 M

2.45%

$0.33

0.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$69.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TLBAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Life Funds Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Hans Erickson

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund of funds” that is permitted to invest in shares of other TIAA-CREF Life Funds, in Institutional Class shares of funds of the TIAA-CREF Funds and potentially in other affiliated or unaffiliated investment pools or investment products, including other funds advised by the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), or its affiliates (collectively, the “Underlying Funds”). The Fund is designed for investors seeking long-term total return, consisting of capital appreciation and current income, through a relatively stable asset allocation strategy targeting a moderate risk-return profile. Advisors generally seeks to meet the Fund’s investment objective by investing: (1) approximately 50% of the Fund’s assets in equity Underlying Funds and (2) approximately 50% of the Fund’s assets in fixed-income Underlying Funds. The Fund may deviate from these target allocations by up to ten percentage points depending upon current market conditions and outlook.

The Underlying Funds’ allocation targets generally represent targets for investments in equity and fixed-income asset classes. Within the equity and fixed-income asset classes, Advisors allocates the Fund’s investments to particular market sectors (which may include U.S. equity, international equity and fixed-income) represented by various Underlying Funds. To maintain an appropriate allocation among the Underlying Funds, the portfolio managers monitor the domestic and foreign equity markets, as well as overall financial and economic conditions. The Fund may sometimes be more heavily weighted toward equities or fixed-income than the target allocations, if the portfolio managers believe market conditions warrant. For example, the Fund may increase its holdings in fixed-income Underlying Funds in periods when the portfolio managers believe the equity markets will decline. The market sector allocations and Underlying Fund allocations may also be changed over time by the portfolio managers, including the addition and removal of market sectors and Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests in light of the Fund’s desired level of risk and potential return at a particular time as evaluated by the portfolio managers based on a mix of qualitative and quantitative factors. The portfolio managers may also opportunistically purchase other TIAA-CREF Life Funds, TIAA-CREF Funds or other investment pools or investment products, based on the portfolio managers’ evaluation of the market sectors and/or Underlying Funds, without prior notice to shareholders.

As a result of its investments in the Underlying Funds, the Fund’s returns will reflect investments in a mix of domestic and foreign equities of companies of various sizes and market capitalizations and a variety of domestic and foreign fixed-income instruments of private and governmental issuers of varying maturities and credit qualities.

As part of the Fund’s ability to invest in unaffiliated investment products or pools noted above, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) to gain exposure to various market sectors or securities in order to effect its asset allocation strategy. Additionally, the Fund may use ETFs and ETNs for cash management, hedging or defensive purposes. ETFs and ETNs will be subject to the risks associated with the types of securities or sectors that they track, while ETNs, which are structured as fixed-income obligations, will also be subject to the general risks of fixed-income securities, including credit risk.

The Fund’s proposed asset class allocations, market sector allocations within each asset class, and Underlying Fund allocations within each market sector are listed in the chart below. These allocations may change over time. Underlying Fund allocations in particular may change from year to year.

Asset Class

Allocation

  

Market Sector

Allocation

Underlying Funds

Allocation

Equity

50.52%

U.S. Equity

40.35%

TIAA-CREF Life Growth & Income

10.07%

TIAA-CREF Life Growth Equity

9.61%

TIAA-CREF Life Large-Cap Value

8.53%

TIAA-CREF Life Stock Index

8.06%

TIAA-CREF Life Real Estate Securities

2.05%

TIAA-CREF Life Small-Cap Equity

2.03%

International Equity

10.17%

TIAA-CREF Life International Equity

10.17%

Fixed-Income

49.48%

Fixed-Income

49.48%

TIAA-CREF Life Core Bond

49.48%

Total

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%
Read More

TLBAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TLBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -8.1% 18.8% N/A
1 Yr N/A -10.0% 54.2% 93.42%
3 Yr N/A* -6.8% 9.7% 15.78%
5 Yr N/A* -6.5% 6.1% 13.98%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TLBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -35.0% 33.6% N/A
2021 N/A -5.9% 7.0% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TLBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -11.0% 18.8% N/A
1 Yr N/A -10.0% 54.2% 79.63%
3 Yr N/A* -6.8% 9.7% 17.04%
5 Yr N/A* -6.5% 7.5% 14.71%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 6.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TLBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -35.0% 33.6% N/A
2021 N/A -5.9% 14.7% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TLBAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TLBAX Category Low Category High TLBAX % Rank
Net Assets 69.4 M 130 K 62.8 B 88.57%
Number of Holdings 9 3 25236 88.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 69.4 M 125 K 11 B 82.99%
Weighting of Top 10 99.90% 6.3% 100.0% 4.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TIAA-CREF Life Funds Core Bond 50.86%
  2. TIAA-CREF Life Funds International Eq 10.05%
  3. TIAA-CREF Life Funds Growth & Income 9.75%
  4. TIAA-CREF Life Funds Large-Cap Value 8.94%
  5. TIAA-CREF Life Funds Growth Equity 8.59%
  6. TIAA-CREF Life Funds Stock Index 7.80%
  7. TIAA-CREF Life Funds Small-Cap Equity 1.96%
  8. TIAA-CREF Life Funds Real Estate Secs 1.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TLBAX % Rank
Stocks 		48.69% 3.48% 51.81% 7.47%
Bonds 		47.87% 11.31% 89.41% 78.73%
Cash 		6.68% -35.68% 69.40% 34.92%
Convertible Bonds 		1.37% 0.00% 71.77% 33.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.06% 0.00% 21.95% 63.04%
Other 		-4.68% -4.68% 21.77% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLBAX % Rank
Technology 		20.56% 0.22% 27.92% 23.06%
Financial Services 		14.07% 0.00% 83.50% 63.01%
Healthcare 		13.79% 0.00% 24.25% 31.28%
Industrials 		11.65% 0.14% 17.90% 23.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.18% 0.00% 14.20% 26.71%
Communication Services 		7.39% 0.00% 11.11% 33.11%
Consumer Defense 		5.41% 0.00% 51.19% 88.36%
Real Estate 		5.29% 0.00% 43.16% 50.46%
Energy 		4.81% 0.00% 62.93% 54.79%
Basic Materials 		3.98% 0.00% 32.82% 64.16%
Utilities 		1.86% 0.00% 48.33% 93.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLBAX % Rank
US 		37.51% 3.48% 51.08% 10.66%
Non US 		11.18% 0.00% 25.18% 41.04%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLBAX % Rank
Securitized 		35.92% 0.00% 52.08% 5.90%
Corporate 		33.39% 0.00% 96.66% 43.99%
Government 		16.69% 0.00% 94.29% 77.55%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.43% 0.15% 71.66% 29.02%
Municipal 		1.57% 0.00% 99.85% 16.33%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 81.63%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLBAX % Rank
US 		42.11% 9.98% 83.14% 60.77%
Non US 		5.76% 0.00% 30.21% 65.31%

TLBAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TLBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.18% 0.01% 13.45% 88.13%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.25% 37.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

TLBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TLBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TLBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 2.00% 380.00% 16.59%

TLBAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TLBAX Category Low Category High TLBAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.45% 0.00% 6.08% 93.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TLBAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TLBAX Category Low Category High TLBAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.52% -1.22% 6.83% 60.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TLBAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TLBAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Hans Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2014

8.33

8.3%

Erickson has been serving for Teachers Advisors Inc. as a managing director since 1996. Prior to that, Erickson joined Templeton Quantitative Advisers in 1990. Erickson was employed by Anderson Consulting from May 1989 through February 1990 and Morgan Stanley from June 1988 through May 1989.

John Cunniff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2014

8.33

8.3%

John Cunniff is a managing director and Lifecycle portfolio manager for the TIAA organization. Mr. Cunniff currently manages investment strategies for TIAA’s Lifecycle and Managed Allocation portfolios. He joined the TIAA organization in 2006. Mr. Cunniff has 25 years of industry experience. Previously, he served as director of U.S. research at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and as a portfolio manager for both Van Kampen Investments and Franklin Templeton Investments. Mr. Cunniff earned a B.S. from Johns Hopkins University, an M.S.E. from Princeton University, and an M.B.A. from Columbia University. He is a member of the New York Society of Securities Analysts

Steve Sedmak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Steve Sedmak is a Senior Director on the Multi-Asset Investment Team at TIAA Investments, focusing on Lifecycle and other multi-asset strategies. Steve joined TIAA in 2016 and has 17 years of industry experience. Prior to joining TIAA, he served as Head of Portfolio Implementation for the Multi-Asset Strategies group at Voya Investment Management. He also served as a Portfolio Manager on the Quantitative Equity team at Voya. Prior to joining Voya, Steve had multiple roles in portfolio trading at Stifel Nicolaus, Legg Mason, and CIBC World Markets. Steve earned a B.S. in Business Administration and a B.A. in Mathematics from the University of Southern California, and holds a M.S. in Mathematics of Finance from New York University. Steve holds the CFA designation and is a member of the Chicago Quantitative Alliance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.41 2.41

