Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.6%
1 yr return
11.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$178 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.6%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 82.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TLAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.6%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|29.69%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|47.48%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|70.97%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|74.92%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|43.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|TLAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.8%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|56.53%
|2021
|5.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|73.41%
|2020
|1.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|82.16%
|2019
|5.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|40.91%
|2018
|-5.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|90.55%
|Period
|TLAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.6%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|25.87%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|39.19%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|71.15%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|79.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|40.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|TLAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.8%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|56.60%
|2021
|5.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|73.41%
|2020
|1.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|82.08%
|2019
|5.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|41.42%
|2018
|-5.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|96.20%
|TLAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLAFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|178 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|79.34%
|Number of Holdings
|263
|2
|4154
|29.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|51 M
|288 K
|270 B
|81.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.63%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|64.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLAFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.83%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|18.98%
|Cash
|0.17%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|80.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|82.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|82.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|80.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|80.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLAFX % Rank
|Technology
|24.18%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|51.83%
|Financial Services
|14.48%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|35.54%
|Healthcare
|14.26%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|57.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.97%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|41.10%
|Communication Services
|9.23%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|30.90%
|Industrials
|8.65%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|57.15%
|Consumer Defense
|6.47%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|62.94%
|Energy
|5.03%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|23.97%
|Utilities
|2.58%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|53.12%
|Real Estate
|2.39%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|61.64%
|Basic Materials
|1.75%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|82.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TLAFX % Rank
|US
|98.92%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|13.73%
|Non US
|0.91%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|75.99%
|TLAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|53.41%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|41.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|58.05%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|TLAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TLAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TLAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|82.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|87.92%
|TLAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLAFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.61%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|37.43%
|TLAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TLAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TLAFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.77%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|45.36%
|TLAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2018
3.75
3.8%
SHEEDSA ALI, CFA Managing Director Portfolio Manager & Head of Quantitative Equity PineBridge Investments, New York Ms. Ali heads quantitative equity research efforts and has portfolio management responsibilities for Research Enhanced Strategies. Ms. Ali has been with the firm since 2005 as a Quantitative Researcher responsible for building, testing and implementing the research enhanced platform by quantifying the firm’s equity investment philosophy and research. She is also a key contributor to our firm wide Listed Equity Allocation calls and our cross asset class forum, Investment Strategy Meetings. Previously, she was a Consultant for the Financial Models Company working on equity and fixed income attribution models. She completed graduate coursework as part of Masters in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon University and has MS from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Ms. Ali holds BSc in Mathematics and Computer Science from St. Francis College in India, an MBA from University of Hyderabad. Ms. Ali has been a quant conference speaker and is member of client advisory board for MSCI Barra. She is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
