Trending ETFs

TLAFX (Mutual Fund)

TLAFX (Mutual Fund)

Transamerica Large Core Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.28 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (TLAFX) Primary Inst (TLATX) Retirement (TLARX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Large Core Fund

TLAFX | Fund

$11.28

$178 M

0.61%

$0.07

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.6%

1 yr return

11.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$178 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 82.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Large Core Fund

TLAFX | Fund

$11.28

$178 M

0.61%

$0.07

0.76%

TLAFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Large Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Sep 11, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sheedsa T Ali

Fund Description

The fund normally invests primarily in issuers listed on U.S. exchanges that are classified by the S&P 500® Index as large cap blend. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in securities of large-cap companies and other investments with similar economic characteristics. The fund considers large-cap companies to be companies with market capitalizations that, at the time of initial purchase, exceed the market capitalization of the smallest company included in the S&P 500® Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the smallest company in the S&P 500® Index was approximately $6.53 billion.The fund’s sub-adviser, PineBridge Investments LLC (the “sub-adviser”), employs a process that categorizes companies according to where the sub-adviser believes they reside in their respective company life cycles, and then lets the categorization drive how the companies are analyzed for investment attractiveness. Through a quantitative framework, the sub-adviser ranks companies within what are considered fundamentally similar groups of stocks based on six life-cycle stages (three types for growth companies and three for mature companies). After quantitatively categorizing each company in the investment universe into their six main life-cycle categorizations, the sub-adviser’s alpha model then quantitatively assesses the attractiveness of each company based on numerous factors that are considered relevant to each life-cycle category. The model generates a numerical ranking based on this quantitative categorization and factor-based assessment, which indicates the attractiveness of each stock. An optimization process is then used by the sub-adviser to build the fund’s portfolio using constraints relative to the fund’s primary benchmark. Final stock selection and portfolio positioning are subject to the discretion of the fund’s portfolio management team.The equity securities in which the fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stocks, depository receipts, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stocks (such as warrants and rights). The fund may also invest up to 5% of its assets in index exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).Additionally, the fund may also invest its assets in cash, cash equivalent securities or other short-term debt securities, money market funds and U.S. government securities.
Read More

TLAFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TLAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -14.3% 35.6% 29.69%
1 Yr 11.9% -55.6% 38.6% 47.48%
3 Yr 2.6%* -28.0% 93.5% 70.97%
5 Yr -0.4%* -30.5% 97.0% 74.92%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 43.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TLAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -64.5% 28.9% 56.53%
2021 5.1% -20.5% 152.6% 73.41%
2020 1.7% -13.9% 183.6% 82.16%
2019 5.7% -8.3% 8.9% 40.91%
2018 -5.4% -13.5% 12.6% 90.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TLAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -20.5% 35.6% 25.87%
1 Yr 11.9% -55.6% 40.3% 39.19%
3 Yr 2.6%* -28.0% 93.5% 71.15%
5 Yr -0.4%* -29.9% 97.0% 79.43%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 40.32%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TLAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -64.5% 28.9% 56.60%
2021 5.1% -20.5% 152.6% 73.41%
2020 1.7% -13.9% 183.6% 82.08%
2019 5.7% -8.3% 8.9% 41.42%
2018 -5.4% -10.9% 12.6% 96.20%

NAV & Total Return History

TLAFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TLAFX Category Low Category High TLAFX % Rank
Net Assets 178 M 177 K 1.21 T 79.34%
Number of Holdings 263 2 4154 29.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 51 M 288 K 270 B 81.85%
Weighting of Top 10 28.63% 1.8% 106.2% 64.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.79%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.62%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.55%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.40%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.95%
  6. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.85%
  7. Tesla Inc 1.73%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 1.70%
  9. Johnson & Johnson 1.64%
  10. Visa Inc Class A 1.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TLAFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.83% 0.00% 130.24% 18.98%
Cash 		0.17% -102.29% 100.00% 80.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 82.90%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 82.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 80.93%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 80.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLAFX % Rank
Technology 		24.18% 0.00% 48.94% 51.83%
Financial Services 		14.48% 0.00% 55.59% 35.54%
Healthcare 		14.26% 0.00% 60.70% 57.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.97% 0.00% 30.33% 41.10%
Communication Services 		9.23% 0.00% 27.94% 30.90%
Industrials 		8.65% 0.00% 29.90% 57.15%
Consumer Defense 		6.47% 0.00% 47.71% 62.94%
Energy 		5.03% 0.00% 41.64% 23.97%
Utilities 		2.58% 0.00% 20.91% 53.12%
Real Estate 		2.39% 0.00% 31.91% 61.64%
Basic Materials 		1.75% 0.00% 25.70% 82.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TLAFX % Rank
US 		98.92% 0.00% 127.77% 13.73%
Non US 		0.91% 0.00% 32.38% 75.99%

TLAFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TLAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.01% 49.27% 53.41%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 2.00% 41.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 58.05%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

TLAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TLAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TLAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 82.00% 0.00% 496.00% 87.92%

TLAFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TLAFX Category Low Category High TLAFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.61% 0.00% 24.20% 37.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TLAFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TLAFX Category Low Category High TLAFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.77% -54.00% 6.06% 45.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TLAFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TLAFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sheedsa T Ali

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2018

3.75

3.8%

SHEEDSA ALI, CFA Managing Director Portfolio Manager & Head of Quantitative Equity PineBridge Investments, New York Ms. Ali heads quantitative equity research efforts and has portfolio management responsibilities for Research Enhanced Strategies. Ms. Ali has been with the firm since 2005 as a Quantitative Researcher responsible for building, testing and implementing the research enhanced platform by quantifying the firm’s equity investment philosophy and research. She is also a key contributor to our firm wide Listed Equity Allocation calls and our cross asset class forum, Investment Strategy Meetings. Previously, she was a Consultant for the Financial Models Company working on equity and fixed income attribution models. She completed graduate coursework as part of Masters in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon University and has MS from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Ms. Ali holds BSc in Mathematics and Computer Science from St. Francis College in India, an MBA from University of Hyderabad. Ms. Ali has been a quant conference speaker and is member of client advisory board for MSCI Barra. She is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

