The fund normally invests primarily in issuers listed on U.S. exchanges that are classified by the S&P 500 ® Index as large cap blend. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in securities of large-cap companies and other investments with similar economic characteristics. The fund considers large-cap companies to be companies with market capitalizations that, at the time of initial purchase, exceed the market capitalization of the smallest company included in the S&P 500 ® Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the smallest company in the S&P 500 ® Index was approximately $6.53 billion. The fund’s sub-adviser, PineBridge Investments LLC (the “sub-adviser”), employs a process that categorizes companies according to where the sub-adviser believes they reside in their respective company life cycles, and then lets the categorization drive how the companies are analyzed for investment attractiveness. Through a quantitative framework, the sub-adviser ranks companies within what are considered fundamentally similar groups of stocks based on six life-cycle stages (three types for growth companies and three for mature companies). After quantitatively categorizing each company in the investment universe into their six main life-cycle categorizations, the sub-adviser’s alpha model then quantitatively assesses the attractiveness of each company based on numerous factors that are considered relevant to each life-cycle category. The model generates a numerical ranking based on this quantitative categorization and factor-based assessment, which indicates the attractiveness of each stock. An optimization process is then used by the sub-adviser to build the fund’s portfolio using constraints relative to the fund’s primary benchmark. Final stock selection and portfolio positioning are subject to the discretion of the fund’s portfolio management team. The equity securities in which the fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stocks, depository receipts, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stocks (such as warrants and rights). The fund may also invest up to 5% of its assets in index exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Additionally, the fund may also invest its assets in cash, cash equivalent securities or other short-term debt securities, money market funds and U.S. government securities.