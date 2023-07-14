Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

TIAA-CREF S&P 500 Index Fund

mutual fund
TISWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$49.57 -0.05 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TISPX) Primary Retirement (TRSPX) Adv (TISAX) Other (TISWX)
TISWX (Mutual Fund)

TIAA-CREF S&P 500 Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$49.57 -0.05 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TISPX) Primary Retirement (TRSPX) Adv (TISAX) Other (TISWX)
TISWX (Mutual Fund)

TIAA-CREF S&P 500 Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$49.57 -0.05 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TISPX) Primary Retirement (TRSPX) Adv (TISAX) Other (TISWX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF S&P 500 Index Fund

TISWX | Fund

$49.57

$7.05 B

1.44%

$0.71

0.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.4%

1 yr return

16.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$7.05 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF S&P 500 Index Fund

TISWX | Fund

$49.57

$7.05 B

1.44%

$0.71

0.05%

TISWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF S&P 500 Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Philip Campagna

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in securities of its benchmark index, the S&P 500®Index. The S&P 500 Index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available market capitalization of the U.S. equity market. The Fund buys most, but not necessarily all, of the stocks in its benchmark index, and will attempt to closely match the overall investment characteristics of its benchmark index. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

The Fund is designed to track various U.S. equity markets as a whole or a segment of these markets. The Fund primarily invests its assets in equity securities its investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), has selected to track a designated stock market index. Because the return of an index is not reduced by investment and other operating expenses, the Fund’s ability to match the returns of the S&P 500 Index is negatively affected by the costs of buying and selling securities as well as the Fund’s fees and other expenses. The use of a particular index by the Fund is not a fundamental policy and may be changed without shareholder approval. The portfolio management team of Advisors will attempt to build a portfolio that generally matches the market weighted investment characteristics of the Fund’s benchmark index.

The Fund is classified as a diversified investment company, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). However, the Fund may become non-diversified under the 1940 Act without the approval of Fund shareholders solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of its benchmark index, the S&P 500 Index, which the Fund seeks to track.

Read More

TISWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TISWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -14.3% 35.6% 18.91%
1 Yr 16.4% -55.6% 38.6% 21.56%
3 Yr 11.6%* -28.0% 93.5% 10.41%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% 12.82%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 11.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TISWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -64.5% 28.9% 32.63%
2021 12.4% -20.5% 152.6% 9.77%
2020 5.2% -13.9% 183.6% 26.07%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TISWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -20.5% 35.6% 15.99%
1 Yr 16.4% -55.6% 40.3% 15.77%
3 Yr 11.6%* -28.0% 93.5% 11.62%
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% 12.34%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 10.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TISWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -64.5% 28.9% 32.70%
2021 12.4% -20.5% 152.6% 10.31%
2020 5.2% -13.9% 183.6% 26.47%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TISWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TISWX Category Low Category High TISWX % Rank
Net Assets 7.05 B 177 K 1.21 T 17.44%
Number of Holdings 510 2 4154 11.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.94 B 288 K 270 B 23.11%
Weighting of Top 10 27.40% 1.8% 106.2% 72.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.92%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.89%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.08%
  4. Tesla Inc 2.07%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.94%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.81%
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.67%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.36%
  9. Johnson & Johnson 1.34%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TISWX % Rank
Stocks 		99.48% 0.00% 130.24% 32.11%
Cash 		0.52% -102.29% 100.00% 66.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 76.59%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 76.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 74.62%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 74.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TISWX % Rank
Technology 		24.69% 0.00% 48.94% 41.48%
Healthcare 		14.28% 0.00% 60.70% 56.01%
Financial Services 		13.16% 0.00% 55.59% 66.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.21% 0.00% 30.33% 36.68%
Communication Services 		8.64% 0.00% 27.94% 47.56%
Industrials 		8.27% 0.00% 29.90% 67.73%
Consumer Defense 		7.33% 0.00% 47.71% 35.92%
Energy 		4.18% 0.00% 41.64% 45.13%
Real Estate 		2.92% 0.00% 31.91% 43.07%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 20.91% 40.11%
Basic Materials 		2.44% 0.00% 25.70% 61.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TISWX % Rank
US 		98.43% 0.00% 127.77% 26.11%
Non US 		1.05% 0.00% 32.38% 69.24%

TISWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TISWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.05% 0.01% 49.27% 97.01%
Management Fee 0.04% 0.00% 2.00% 5.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

TISWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TISWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TISWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 0.00% 496.00% 18.65%

TISWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TISWX Category Low Category High TISWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.44% 0.00% 24.20% 88.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TISWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TISWX Category Low Category High TISWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.43% -54.00% 6.06% 7.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TISWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TISWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Philip Campagna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Jim Campagna is a quantitative portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization and Teachers Advisors, Inc. Mr. Campagna has portfolio management responsibilities for all equity index strategies and the Social Choice Equity portfolio. Mr. Campagna joined TIAA-CREF in February 2005 and has more than 15 years of investment experience. His prior experience includes seven years at Mellon Capital Management where he was responsible for several mandates and was an index strategy manager for MSCI® EAFE®. Mr. Campagna earned his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Lei Liao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2014

8.01

8.0%

Lei Liao, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Lei Liao worked at TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios).

Darren Tran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Advisors, TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA—2005 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios)

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×