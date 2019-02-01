Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund

mutual fund
TISGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.25 +8.25 +0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (TSGAX) C (TSGCX)
TISGX (Mutual Fund)

Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.25 +8.25 +0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (TSGAX) C (TSGCX)
TISGX (Mutual Fund)

Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.25 +8.25 +0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (TSGAX) C (TSGCX)

Name

As of 01/02/2019

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund

TISGX | Fund

$8.25

$32.6 M

-

1.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$32.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 01/02/2019

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund

TISGX | Fund

$8.25

$32.6 M

-

1.52%

TISGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    I
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund normally will invest at least 75% of its total assets in the following Traditional Funds and ETFs according to the following approximate range of percentages: 

tIMOTHY pLAN tRADITIONAL fUNDS

% of Fund’s Net Assets 

Invested in Traditional Fund 
Fixed Income 0 - 40%
High Yield Bond  0 - 7.5%
International 0 - 45%
tIMOTHY pLAN Exchange Traded fUNDS

% of Fund’s Net Assets 

Invested in ETFS 
US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF  0-40%
US Large/Mid Cap Core 0-40%
High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF 0-20%
High Dividend Stock 0-20%
US Small Cap Core ETF 0-16.5%
International ETF  0-45%
Market Neutral ETF  0-10%

Timothy Partners, Ltd. (“TPL”) will determine the specific asset allocation program on a continuous basis, based on its forecast of the overall market. On each day that the Fund is open for business, TPL will review the asset allocation program and reallocate, as necessary, and will reallocate for any new underlying funds in which the Fund may elect to invest. The Adviser also will reallocate the Fund’s investments in the Traditional Funds at the end of each fiscal quarter to maintain the asset allocation program. 

Read More

TISGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TISGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TISGX Category Low Category High TISGX % Rank
Net Assets 32.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 9 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 34.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 100.12% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TIMOTHY PLAN INTERNATIONA 16.08%
  2. T/P US LG/MID EN 14.99%
  3. TP MRKT NTRL ETF 14.97%
  4. TIMOTHY-INTER-A 13.35%
  5. TIMOTHY-FX INC-A 12.23%
  6. TIMOTHY PLAN US SMALL CAP 11.89%
  7. TP HIGH DIVIDEND 8.00%
  8. TIMOTHY-HIGH Y-A 6.06%
  9. FID-MM GOVT-I 2.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TISGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.57% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.55% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TISGX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TISGX % Rank
US 		97.57% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TISGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.52% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.15% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TISGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TISGX Category Low Category High TISGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TISGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TISGX Category Low Category High TISGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TISGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TISGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×