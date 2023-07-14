Home
Trending ETFs

TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
TISEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.91 -0.16 -0.94%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TISEX) Primary Adv (TCSEX) Retirement (TRSEX) Other (TSRPX) Adv (TSCHX) Other (TSCWX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity Fund

TISEX | Fund

$16.91

$2.64 B

0.92%

$0.16

0.41%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

10.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

Net Assets

$2.64 B

Holdings in Top 10

9.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TISEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Pei Chen

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in small-cap equity securities. In seeking a favorable long-term total return, the Fund will invest in securities that the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), believes have favorable prospects for significant long-term capital appreciation potential. A “small-cap” equity security is a security within the capitalization range of the companies included in the Fund’s benchmark index, the Russell 2000®Index, at the time of purchase. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of smaller domestic companies across a wide range of sectors, growth rates and valuations. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

The Fund seeks to add incremental return over its stated benchmark index, while also managing the relative risk of the Fund versus its benchmark index. Advisors uses proprietary quantitative models, or models utilizing econometric and mathematical techniques, based on financial and investment theories to evaluate and score a broad universe of stocks in which the Fund invests. These models typically weigh many different variables, including the valuation of the individual stock versus the market or its peers, future earnings and sustainable growth prospects, and the price and volume trends of the stock. The score is used to form the portfolio and the following additional inputs may also be considered: weightings of the stock and its corresponding sector in the benchmark, correlations between the performance of the stocks in the universe, and trading costs. The Fund may purchase foreign securities and securities issued in connection with reorganizations and other special situations.

The overall goal is to build a portfolio of stocks that generate a favorable long-term total return, while also managing the relative risk of the Fund versus its benchmark index. The Fund may also purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies. The Fund’s strategy is based upon Advisors’ understanding of the interplay of market factors and does not assure the Fund will perform as intended. The markets or the prices of individual securities may be affected by factors not taken into account in Advisors’ analysis.

Read More

TISEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TISEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -14.5% 140.9% 19.52%
1 Yr 10.5% -34.7% 196.6% 38.41%
3 Yr 6.5%* -21.8% 37.2% 48.87%
5 Yr -3.8%* -23.8% 9.2% 58.76%
10 Yr -0.8%* -11.7% 15.3% 62.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TISEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -59.3% 118.2% 46.60%
2021 1.4% -17.3% 18.6% 70.93%
2020 3.9% -21.2% 28.2% 43.59%
2019 4.1% -17.9% 8.4% 73.39%
2018 -5.9% -20.0% 0.2% 74.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TISEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -17.6% 140.9% 18.85%
1 Yr 10.5% -34.7% 196.6% 34.35%
3 Yr 6.5%* -21.8% 37.2% 47.98%
5 Yr -3.8%* -23.8% 10.7% 65.54%
10 Yr -0.8%* -9.1% 15.3% 81.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TISEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -59.3% 118.2% 46.60%
2021 1.4% -17.3% 18.6% 70.93%
2020 3.9% -21.2% 28.2% 43.59%
2019 4.1% -17.9% 8.4% 73.39%
2018 -5.9% -19.9% 0.2% 81.66%

NAV & Total Return History

TISEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TISEX Category Low Category High TISEX % Rank
Net Assets 2.64 B 1.48 M 120 B 12.77%
Number of Holdings 435 2 2519 30.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 242 M 213 K 4.6 B 19.19%
Weighting of Top 10 9.07% 2.8% 101.7% 76.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 2.07%
  2. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 2.07%
  3. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 2.07%
  4. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 2.07%
  5. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 2.07%
  6. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 2.07%
  7. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 2.07%
  8. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 2.07%
  9. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 2.07%
  10. Future on Russell 2000 Jun22 2.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TISEX % Rank
Stocks 		97.83% 25.32% 100.32% 59.60%
Cash 		2.17% -79.10% 74.68% 39.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 44.78%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 44.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 43.77%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 44.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TISEX % Rank
Healthcare 		16.00% 0.00% 26.53% 26.36%
Industrials 		14.78% 2.46% 37.42% 82.99%
Financial Services 		14.30% 0.00% 35.52% 76.19%
Technology 		13.41% 0.00% 54.70% 58.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.04% 0.99% 47.79% 86.73%
Energy 		7.96% 0.00% 37.72% 16.67%
Real Estate 		7.87% 0.00% 29.43% 39.29%
Basic Materials 		4.98% 0.00% 18.66% 43.88%
Consumer Defense 		4.97% 0.00% 18.87% 30.78%
Communication Services 		4.01% 0.00% 14.85% 18.54%
Utilities 		3.67% 0.00% 18.58% 17.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TISEX % Rank
US 		96.24% 24.89% 100.00% 50.84%
Non US 		1.59% 0.00% 36.31% 49.66%

TISEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TISEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.41% 0.01% 13.16% 88.40%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.50% 17.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

TISEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TISEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 22.48%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TISEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 1.00% 314.00% 67.72%

TISEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TISEX Category Low Category High TISEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.92% 0.00% 38.20% 59.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TISEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TISEX Category Low Category High TISEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.49% -2.40% 2.49% 29.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TISEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TISEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Pei Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Max Kozlov

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Max is a quantitative portfolio manager with Nuveen's Quantitative Strategies. He manages quantitative U.S. and global equities strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, Max held positions at BlackRock, Inc. from 2002 to 2015, and McKinsey & Company. Max entered the investment industry in 1997. Max graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics from Lomonosov Moscow State University, a master’s degree in Development Economics and International Development from Williams College and an M.B.A. from MIT, Sloan School of Management. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

