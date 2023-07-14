The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of real estate companies. The fund’s definition of real estate companies is broad and includes those companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from, or commit at least 50% of their assets to, real estate activities. The fund is likely to maintain a significant portion of assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs pool money to invest in properties (equity REITs) or mortgages (mortgage REITs). The fund generally invests in equity REITs. The fund defines the real estate industry broadly. It includes (but is not limited to) the following:

·REITs;

·real estate operating companies;

·brokers, developers, and builders of residential, commercial, and industrial properties;

·property management firms;

·finance, mortgage, and mortgage servicing firms;

·construction supply and equipment manufacturing companies; and

·firms dependent on real estate holdings for revenues and profits, including lodging, leisure, timber, mining, and agriculture companies.

The fund will not own real estate directly and will have no restrictions on the size of companies selected for investment. Up to 20% of the fund’s total assets may be invested in companies that either derive a substantial portion of revenues or profits from servicing real estate firms, or that are unrelated to the real estate business.

Stock selection is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis that generally seeks to identify high-quality companies with both good appreciation prospects and income-producing potential. Factors considered by the portfolio manager in selecting real estate companies include one or more of the following: relative valuation; free cash flow; undervalued assets; quality and experience of management; type of real estate owned; and the nature of a company’s real estate activities.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, including REITs, the fund may also invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.