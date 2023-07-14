Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
5.1%
1 yr return
-6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$3.77 B
Holdings in Top 10
44.7%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of companies that are principally engaged in or related to the real estate industry (“real estate securities”), including those that own significant real estate assets, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities of such companies. The Fund is actively managed using a research-oriented process with a focus on cash flows, asset values and Teachers Advisors, LLC’s (“Advisors”) belief in management’s ability to increase shareholder value. The Fund does not invest directly in real estate. The Fund concentrates its investments in the real estate industry. From time to time, the Fund may also invest in debt securities of companies principally engaged in or related to the real estate industry. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
An issuer is principally “engaged in” or principally “related to” the real estate industry if at least 50% of its assets, gross income or net profits are attributable to ownership, construction, management or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate, or to products or services related to the real estate industry. The Fund typically invests in securities issued by equity REITs (which directly own real estate), mortgage REITs (which make short-term construction or real estate development loans or invest in long-term mortgages or mortgage pools), real estate brokers and developers, homebuilders, companies that manage real estate and companies that own substantial amounts of real estate. Businesses related to the real estate industry include manufacturers and distributors of building supplies and financial institutions that make or service mortgage loans.
The Fund also may invest up to 15% of its assets in real estate securities of foreign issuers and up to 20% of its assets in equity (including preferred stock) and debt securities of issuers that are not engaged in or related to the real estate industry. The benchmark index for the Fund is the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index.
|Period
|TIRHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|61.01%
|1 Yr
|-6.9%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|51.44%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|51.91%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|21.07%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|9.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|TIRHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.1%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|65.58%
|2021
|16.1%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|34.32%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|7.11%
|2019
|5.4%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|31.15%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|20.43%
|TIRHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIRHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.77 B
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|15.54%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|20
|642
|24.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.87 B
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|12.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.65%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|73.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIRHX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.80%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|48.40%
|Cash
|1.20%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|41.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|50.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|53.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|41.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|48.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIRHX % Rank
|Real Estate
|98.37%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|62.41%
|Technology
|1.63%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|12.41%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|37.97%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|41.35%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|37.97%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|48.12%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|37.59%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|42.86%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|36.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|62.03%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|41.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIRHX % Rank
|US
|96.82%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|67.97%
|Non US
|1.98%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|12.46%
|TIRHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|88.49%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|13.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|TIRHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|TIRHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TIRHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|26.72%
|TIRHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIRHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.50%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|51.77%
|TIRHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|TIRHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIRHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.19%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|38.85%
|TIRHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2021
|$0.485
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.801
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2016
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Copp has been with Teachers Advisors, Inc. since 2005. Previous to that, he worked for RBC Capital Markets from 2002 to 2005, and Robertson Stephens from 1999 to 2002.
Jul 10, 2006
15.9
15.9%
Lee has been with Teachers Advisors, Inc., TIAA and its affiliates since 2006. Prior to that he worked for Cliffwood Partners, LLC, his employer since 1998.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
