Mr. Lotterman is a co-founder of Bluerock Fund Advisors, LLC. He serves as the Lead Economist of Bluerock Fund Advisors, LLC., positions he has held since 2013, having previously held the roles of Associate Economist. r. Lotterman was an Adjunct Professor at Nova Southeastern University from 2010 to 2012, where he taught Real Estate Market Analysis in the Masters of Real Estate Development program. From 2011 to 2012, Mr. Lotterman was Vice President, New Business Development of Forman Capital, a private commercial real estate lender. Prior to that, Mr. Lotterman worked as Senior Valuation Analyst at Bayview Asset Management (former hedge fund affiliate of The Blackstone Group) from 2010 to 2011. From 2005 to 2010, Mr. Lotterman was the Senior Analyst for Goodkin Consulting (former real estate consulting arm of PricewaterhouseCoopers) for the majority of his tenure, where he developed extensive experience in real estate consulting, research and analysis on a national level. Mr. Lotterman received an M.S. in International Real Estate in 2006 from Florida International University, where he graduated first in class, and a B.S. Degree in microbiology with a minor in chemistry in 1997 from the University of Florida.