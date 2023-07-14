Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-7.4%

1 yr return

-14.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

55.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

TIPPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BLUEROCK
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    18442264
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jordan Ruddy

Fund Description

TIPPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.4% -7.4% 12.6% 100.00%
1 Yr -14.3% -23.1% 5.7% 93.26%
3 Yr 2.6%* -15.8% 6.1% 21.93%
5 Yr N/A* -17.1% 13.7% 2.62%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 3.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.5% -43.9% 4.5% 2.09%
2021 7.0% -7.2% 14.9% 75.94%
2020 -1.5% -7.5% 4.4% 34.76%
2019 0.3% 0.3% 6.1% 100.00%
2018 N/A -6.3% 11.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.4% -15.4% 12.6% 96.37%
1 Yr -14.3% -23.1% 5.7% 93.26%
3 Yr 2.6%* -15.8% 6.1% 21.93%
5 Yr N/A* -17.1% 14.1% 2.09%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.5% -43.9% 4.5% 2.09%
2021 7.0% -7.2% 14.9% 75.94%
2020 -1.5% -7.5% 4.4% 34.76%
2019 0.3% 0.3% 6.1% 100.00%
2018 N/A -6.3% 12.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TIPPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TIPPX Category Low Category High TIPPX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 3.98 M 9.6 B N/A
Number of Holdings 126 5 739 17.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.93 B 1.39 M 6.34 B 1.03%
Weighting of Top 10 55.94% 18.1% 63.6% 1.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Morgan Stanley Prime Property Fund Llc 16.21%
  2. Morgan Stanley Prime Property Fund Llc 16.21%
  3. Morgan Stanley Prime Property Fund Llc 16.21%
  4. Morgan Stanley Prime Property Fund Llc 16.21%
  5. Morgan Stanley Prime Property Fund Llc 16.21%
  6. Morgan Stanley Prime Property Fund Llc 16.21%
  7. Morgan Stanley Prime Property Fund Llc 16.21%
  8. Morgan Stanley Prime Property Fund Llc 16.21%
  9. Morgan Stanley Prime Property Fund Llc 16.21%
  10. Morgan Stanley Prime Property Fund Llc 16.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TIPPX % Rank
Other 		63.49% -33.49% 78.71% 1.03%
Bonds 		22.09% 0.00% 22.09% 0.51%
Cash 		10.38% -1.38% 10.38% 0.52%
Stocks 		3.65% 3.65% 126.54% 98.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.39% 0.00% 15.83% 5.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 30.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIPPX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 27.91%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 60.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 72.53% 100.00% 4.65%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 44.65%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 32.09%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 36.28%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 26.51%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 60.47%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 26.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.03% 75.35%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 33.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIPPX % Rank
US 		3.65% 0.00% 80.79% 86.08%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 99.40% 98.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIPPX % Rank
Corporate 		48.43% 0.00% 99.92% 5.24%
Cash & Equivalents 		36.30% 0.00% 100.00% 89.53%
Securitized 		15.27% 0.00% 33.47% 1.05%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 46.60%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 28.80%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 9.24% 29.32%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIPPX % Rank
US 		22.09% 0.00% 22.09% 0.52%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 28.87%

TIPPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TIPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.81% 0.11% 27.58% 7.81%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.10% 1.50% 98.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 67.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

TIPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 29.63%

Trading Fees

TIPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

TIPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 1.00% 165.00% 20.97%

TIPPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TIPPX Category Low Category High TIPPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.70% 0.00% 5.11% 6.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TIPPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TIPPX Category Low Category High TIPPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.91% -0.23% 3.84% 76.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TIPPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TIPPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jordan Ruddy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2013

8.59

8.6%

Mr. Ruddy has served as a member of the Investment Committee and as President of Bluerock Fund Advisor, LLC since the inception of Bluerock Fund Advisor, LLC in 2012. He is also Director of Bluerock Asset Management, LLC since its inception in 2018. Mr. Ruddy brings approximately 30 years of institutional real estate investment experience working with some of leading public and private firms in the industry. Prior to BRRE, Mr. Ruddy served as a real estate investment banker at Bank of America Securities LLC, and at Smith Barney Inc. and at JP Morgan Chase (previously the Chase Manhattan Bank), and as Vice President of Amerimar Enterprises, a real estate company specializing in value-added investments nationwide. Mr. Ruddy received an M.B.A. degree in Finance and Real Estate in 1995 from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a B.S. degree with high honors in Economics in 1986 from the London School of Economics.

Adam Lotterman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2013

8.59

8.6%

Mr. Lotterman is a co-founder of Bluerock Fund Advisors, LLC. He serves as the Lead Economist of Bluerock Fund Advisors, LLC., positions he has held since 2013, having previously held the roles of Associate Economist. r. Lotterman was an Adjunct Professor at Nova Southeastern University from 2010 to 2012, where he taught Real Estate Market Analysis in the Masters of Real Estate Development program. From 2011 to 2012, Mr. Lotterman was Vice President, New Business Development of Forman Capital, a private commercial real estate lender. Prior to that, Mr. Lotterman worked as Senior Valuation Analyst at Bayview Asset Management (former hedge fund affiliate of The Blackstone Group) from 2010 to 2011. From 2005 to 2010, Mr. Lotterman was the Senior Analyst for Goodkin Consulting (former real estate consulting arm of PricewaterhouseCoopers) for the majority of his tenure, where he developed extensive experience in real estate consulting, research and analysis on a national level. Mr. Lotterman received an M.S. in International Real Estate in 2006 from Florida International University, where he graduated first in class, and a B.S. Degree in microbiology with a minor in chemistry in 1997 from the University of Florida.

David Zonavetch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2016

6.04

6.0%

David W. Zonavetch has served as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Real Estate Securities for the Americas and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager, DWS, based in Chicago, since February 2017. Mr. Zonavetch has served as a Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager for RREEF since September 2013 and as Co-Lead Portfolio Manager - Real Estate Securities since February 2012. Previously, he served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager from February 2007 to February 2012. From February 2007 to February 2012, Mr. Zonavetch was a Vice President and Securities Analyst at RREEF Real Estate. He has nine years of experience in accounting and finance. From 1998 to 2001, Mr. Zonavetch served as a Senior Accountant in Corporate Finance of RREEF Real Estate, and from 2001 to 2003, he served as Securities Accounting Coordinator with RREEF Real Estate’s Securities Group, covering the office and self- storage sectors. From 1995 until joining RREEF Real Estate in 1998, Mr. Zonavetch worked as an analyst for Cendant Mobility Services Corp., a corporate employee relocation company. Mr. Zonavetch holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a certified public accountant.

John Vojticek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2016

6.04

6.0%

Co-Head of Liquid Real Assets / Chief Investment Officer of Liquid Real Assets John W. Vojticek has served as a Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Real Estate & Infrastructure Securities and Global Portfolio Manager for RREEF since July 2011 and was Co-Head of Americas Real Estate Securities from 2006 to July 2011. Mr. Vojticek was responsible for launching the firm's first listed infrastructure securities strategy in June 2008 and served as Head of the Listed Infrastructure Securities business from June 2008 until his appointment as Chief Information Officer in July 2011. Mr. Vojticek is an associate member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. Mr. Vojticek holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

Robert Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Robert Thomas, Head of Investment Strategy Liquid Real Assets. Portfolio Manager of the fund. Robert Thomas has served as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Americas Real Estate Securities, Alternatives for RREEF America L.L.C. since 2017. He served as lead portfolio manager of North America for global listed property funds at Henderson Global Investors from 2015 to 2016, he was co-lead portfolio manager of North America for global listed property funds at AMP Capital from 2012 to 2015, and as an analyst at Nuveen Asset Management from 2011 to 2012, at BNP Paribas Asset Management from 2005 to 2011 and at Security Capital Research & Management from 2004 to 2005. Mr. Thomas started his career as an investment banking analyst in the Real Estate group at KeyBanc Capital Markets in 2002. Mr. Thomas holds a B.A. in Economics from Duke University and an MBA in Finance, Management & Strategy from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Tim Thran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Thran currently serves as Associate Portfolio Manager and Assistant Treasurer of the Fund. Mr. Thran joined Bluerock in 2017 and currently serves as a Vice President of the Advisor. Mr. Thran works directly with the Fund’s Senior Portfolio Managers and is responsible for overseeing day-to-day investment operations and execution of the Fund’s strategy, including portfolio valuation, investment analysis, liquidity management and performance evaluation. Previously, Mr. Thran served at JPMorgan Asset Management from 2014 to 2016, directing daily oversight and controls on over $200 billion in retail mutual fund assets. From 2008-2014, Mr. Thran held multiple management roles at State Street Corporation, with a focus on accounting and compliance on the company’s premier ETFs and mutual fund clients. Mr. Thran received an M.B.A. degree with a concentration in Investments from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University and B.A. degrees in both Mathematics and Economics from the College of the Holy Cross.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.08 10.42

