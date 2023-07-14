Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-7.4%
1 yr return
-14.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
55.9%
Expense Ratio 2.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TIPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.4%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-14.3%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|93.26%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|21.93%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.1%
|13.7%
|2.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TIPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|3.5%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|2.09%
|2021
|7.0%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|75.94%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|34.76%
|2019
|0.3%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|100.00%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.3%
|11.6%
|N/A
|Period
|TIPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.4%
|-15.4%
|12.6%
|96.37%
|1 Yr
|-14.3%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|93.26%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|21.93%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.1%
|14.1%
|2.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|6.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TIPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|3.5%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|2.09%
|2021
|7.0%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|75.94%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|34.76%
|2019
|0.3%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|100.00%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.3%
|12.0%
|N/A
|TIPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIPPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|126
|5
|739
|17.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.93 B
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|1.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.94%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|1.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIPPX % Rank
|Other
|63.49%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|1.03%
|Bonds
|22.09%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|0.51%
|Cash
|10.38%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|0.52%
|Stocks
|3.65%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|98.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.39%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|5.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|30.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIPPX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|27.91%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|60.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|4.65%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|44.65%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|32.09%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|36.28%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|26.51%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|60.47%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|26.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|75.35%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|33.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIPPX % Rank
|US
|3.65%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|86.08%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|98.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIPPX % Rank
|Corporate
|48.43%
|0.00%
|99.92%
|5.24%
|Cash & Equivalents
|36.30%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.53%
|Securitized
|15.27%
|0.00%
|33.47%
|1.05%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|46.60%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.80%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.24%
|29.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIPPX % Rank
|US
|22.09%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|0.52%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.87%
|TIPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.81%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|7.81%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|98.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|67.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|N/A
|TIPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|29.63%
|TIPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TIPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|20.97%
|TIPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIPPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.70%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|6.15%
|TIPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TIPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIPPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.91%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|76.96%
|TIPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.470
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.465
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.421
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.397
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.382
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2021
|$0.374
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2020
|$0.369
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2020
|$0.367
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2020
|$0.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2020
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.403
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2019
|$0.397
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.398
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2019
|$0.399
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2013
8.59
8.6%
Mr. Ruddy has served as a member of the Investment Committee and as President of Bluerock Fund Advisor, LLC since the inception of Bluerock Fund Advisor, LLC in 2012. He is also Director of Bluerock Asset Management, LLC since its inception in 2018. Mr. Ruddy brings approximately 30 years of institutional real estate investment experience working with some of leading public and private firms in the industry. Prior to BRRE, Mr. Ruddy served as a real estate investment banker at Bank of America Securities LLC, and at Smith Barney Inc. and at JP Morgan Chase (previously the Chase Manhattan Bank), and as Vice President of Amerimar Enterprises, a real estate company specializing in value-added investments nationwide. Mr. Ruddy received an M.B.A. degree in Finance and Real Estate in 1995 from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a B.S. degree with high honors in Economics in 1986 from the London School of Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2013
8.59
8.6%
Mr. Lotterman is a co-founder of Bluerock Fund Advisors, LLC. He serves as the Lead Economist of Bluerock Fund Advisors, LLC., positions he has held since 2013, having previously held the roles of Associate Economist. r. Lotterman was an Adjunct Professor at Nova Southeastern University from 2010 to 2012, where he taught Real Estate Market Analysis in the Masters of Real Estate Development program. From 2011 to 2012, Mr. Lotterman was Vice President, New Business Development of Forman Capital, a private commercial real estate lender. Prior to that, Mr. Lotterman worked as Senior Valuation Analyst at Bayview Asset Management (former hedge fund affiliate of The Blackstone Group) from 2010 to 2011. From 2005 to 2010, Mr. Lotterman was the Senior Analyst for Goodkin Consulting (former real estate consulting arm of PricewaterhouseCoopers) for the majority of his tenure, where he developed extensive experience in real estate consulting, research and analysis on a national level. Mr. Lotterman received an M.S. in International Real Estate in 2006 from Florida International University, where he graduated first in class, and a B.S. Degree in microbiology with a minor in chemistry in 1997 from the University of Florida.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2016
6.04
6.0%
David W. Zonavetch has served as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Real Estate Securities for the Americas and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager, DWS, based in Chicago, since February 2017. Mr. Zonavetch has served as a Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager for RREEF since September 2013 and as Co-Lead Portfolio Manager - Real Estate Securities since February 2012. Previously, he served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager from February 2007 to February 2012. From February 2007 to February 2012, Mr. Zonavetch was a Vice President and Securities Analyst at RREEF Real Estate. He has nine years of experience in accounting and finance. From 1998 to 2001, Mr. Zonavetch served as a Senior Accountant in Corporate Finance of RREEF Real Estate, and from 2001 to 2003, he served as Securities Accounting Coordinator with RREEF Real Estate’s Securities Group, covering the office and self- storage sectors. From 1995 until joining RREEF Real Estate in 1998, Mr. Zonavetch worked as an analyst for Cendant Mobility Services Corp., a corporate employee relocation company. Mr. Zonavetch holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a certified public accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2016
6.04
6.0%
Co-Head of Liquid Real Assets / Chief Investment Officer of Liquid Real Assets John W. Vojticek has served as a Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Real Estate & Infrastructure Securities and Global Portfolio Manager for RREEF since July 2011 and was Co-Head of Americas Real Estate Securities from 2006 to July 2011. Mr. Vojticek was responsible for launching the firm's first listed infrastructure securities strategy in June 2008 and served as Head of the Listed Infrastructure Securities business from June 2008 until his appointment as Chief Information Officer in July 2011. Mr. Vojticek is an associate member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. Mr. Vojticek holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Robert Thomas, Head of Investment Strategy Liquid Real Assets. Portfolio Manager of the fund. Robert Thomas has served as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Americas Real Estate Securities, Alternatives for RREEF America L.L.C. since 2017. He served as lead portfolio manager of North America for global listed property funds at Henderson Global Investors from 2015 to 2016, he was co-lead portfolio manager of North America for global listed property funds at AMP Capital from 2012 to 2015, and as an analyst at Nuveen Asset Management from 2011 to 2012, at BNP Paribas Asset Management from 2005 to 2011 and at Security Capital Research & Management from 2004 to 2005. Mr. Thomas started his career as an investment banking analyst in the Real Estate group at KeyBanc Capital Markets in 2002. Mr. Thomas holds a B.A. in Economics from Duke University and an MBA in Finance, Management & Strategy from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Mr. Thran currently serves as Associate Portfolio Manager and Assistant Treasurer of the Fund. Mr. Thran joined Bluerock in 2017 and currently serves as a Vice President of the Advisor. Mr. Thran works directly with the Fund’s Senior Portfolio Managers and is responsible for overseeing day-to-day investment operations and execution of the Fund’s strategy, including portfolio valuation, investment analysis, liquidity management and performance evaluation. Previously, Mr. Thran served at JPMorgan Asset Management from 2014 to 2016, directing daily oversight and controls on over $200 billion in retail mutual fund assets. From 2008-2014, Mr. Thran held multiple management roles at State Street Corporation, with a focus on accounting and compliance on the company’s premier ETFs and mutual fund clients. Mr. Thran received an M.B.A. degree with a concentration in Investments from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University and B.A. degrees in both Mathematics and Economics from the College of the Holy Cross.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.08
|10.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...