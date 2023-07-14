Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.3%
1 yr return
18.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
Net Assets
$2.11 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.8%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund primarily invests in equity securities of issuers in developed and emerging markets located around the world but outside the United States. The Fund anticipates investing in a number of foreign markets, but at a minimum it will invest in at least three countries outside the United States. The Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), selects individual stocks, and lets the Fund’s country and regional asset allocations evolve from this stock selection. The Fund may invest in companies of all sizes.
Advisors typically invests in companies that it believes can demonstrate positive and sustainable structural change. In addition, Advisors looks for companies in the early stages of a structural growth opportunity driven by differentiated products and/or services that maintain strong barriers to entry, continue to outgrow peers and demonstrate accelerating top-line growth with margin expansion. Advisors will typically invest in these types of companies when Advisors believes that their stock prices do not fully reflect the stock’s potential value, based on current earnings, assets and long-term growth prospects.
The Fund is actively managed; however, Advisors regularly reviews the Fund’s sector and country exposure against the Fund’s benchmark index, the Morgan Stanley Capital International ACWI (All Country World Index) ex USA®Index (the “MSCI ACWI ex USA Index”), to seek to control risk.
The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.
|Period
|TIOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|38.99%
|1 Yr
|18.0%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|40.60%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|51.11%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|31.53%
|10 Yr
|3.9%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|27.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|TIOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.4%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|41.07%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|70.36%
|2020
|8.9%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|20.10%
|2019
|6.6%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|30.45%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|53.51%
|Period
|TIOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|38.99%
|1 Yr
|18.0%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|39.68%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-27.5%
|13.1%
|51.73%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|36.39%
|10 Yr
|3.9%*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|43.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|TIOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.4%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|41.07%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|70.36%
|2020
|8.9%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|20.10%
|2019
|6.6%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|30.45%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|64.04%
|TIOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIOIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.11 B
|167 K
|150 B
|37.61%
|Number of Holdings
|98
|5
|516
|25.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|470 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|39.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.75%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|84.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIOIX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.06%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|84.56%
|Cash
|5.85%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|18.43%
|Other
|1.08%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|5.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|50.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|44.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|46.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIOIX % Rank
|Technology
|17.03%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|55.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.85%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|18.66%
|Healthcare
|13.31%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|64.29%
|Financial Services
|13.26%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|53.00%
|Consumer Defense
|11.50%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|31.11%
|Industrials
|11.23%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|80.41%
|Basic Materials
|7.71%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|36.87%
|Energy
|6.86%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|12.21%
|Communication Services
|2.23%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|78.11%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|70.74%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|71.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIOIX % Rank
|Non US
|89.43%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|50.23%
|US
|3.63%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|58.76%
|TIOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|89.72%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|21.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|88.62%
|TIOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|97.65%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TIOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|11.11%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TIOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|46.61%
|TIOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIOIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.04%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|11.26%
|TIOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TIOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIOIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.70%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|25.06%
|TIOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2022
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2013
9.14
9.1%
Jason Campbell is a managing director and equity portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization. Mr. Campbell manages international equity investment portfolios. Jason joined TIAA-CREF in 2005 from Nicolas Applegate and has 15 years of international equity investment experience as an analyst and portfolio manager in all of the international developed markets (Europe, Japan, Asia, and Canada), and Asia and Latin America in the emerging markets. Jason holds a B.A. in Latin American Studies from San Diego State University and an M.A in Latin American Studies with an emphasis in Economics from San Diego State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
