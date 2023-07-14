Home
Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

18.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$2.11 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TIOIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 12, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Campbell

Fund Description

The Fund primarily invests in equity securities of issuers in developed and emerging markets located around the world but outside the United States. The Fund anticipates investing in a number of foreign markets, but at a minimum it will invest in at least three countries outside the United States. The Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), selects individual stocks, and lets the Fund’s country and regional asset allocations evolve from this stock selection. The Fund may invest in companies of all sizes.

Advisors typically invests in companies that it believes can demonstrate positive and sustainable structural change. In addition, Advisors looks for companies in the early stages of a structural growth opportunity driven by differentiated products and/or services that maintain strong barriers to entry, continue to outgrow peers and demonstrate accelerating top-line growth with margin expansion. Advisors will typically invest in these types of companies when Advisors believes that their stock prices do not fully reflect the stock’s potential value, based on current earnings, assets and long-term growth prospects.

The Fund is actively managed; however, Advisors regularly reviews the Fund’s sector and country exposure against the Fund’s benchmark index, the Morgan Stanley Capital International ACWI (All Country World Index) ex USA®Index (the “MSCI ACWI ex USA Index”), to seek to control risk.

The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.

Read More

TIOIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -15.6% 24.4% 38.99%
1 Yr 18.0% -15.2% 26.9% 40.60%
3 Yr -0.4%* -27.5% 9.4% 51.11%
5 Yr 1.8%* -10.2% 35.2% 31.53%
10 Yr 3.9%* -3.8% 9.4% 27.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -49.5% -11.5% 41.07%
2021 -2.3% -11.8% 9.8% 70.36%
2020 8.9% -1.7% 22.8% 20.10%
2019 6.6% -1.0% 9.7% 30.45%
2018 -4.0% -7.5% 11.0% 53.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -35.3% 24.4% 38.99%
1 Yr 18.0% -46.8% 26.9% 39.68%
3 Yr -0.4%* -27.5% 13.1% 51.73%
5 Yr 1.8%* -10.2% 35.2% 36.39%
10 Yr 3.9%* -3.1% 9.9% 43.72%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -49.5% -11.5% 41.07%
2021 -2.3% -11.8% 9.8% 70.36%
2020 8.9% -1.7% 22.8% 20.10%
2019 6.6% -1.0% 9.7% 30.45%
2018 -4.0% -7.5% 11.0% 64.04%

NAV & Total Return History

TIOIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TIOIX Category Low Category High TIOIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.11 B 167 K 150 B 37.61%
Number of Holdings 98 5 516 25.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 470 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 39.63%
Weighting of Top 10 22.75% 10.3% 99.1% 84.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASML Holding NV 3.22%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TIOIX % Rank
Stocks 		93.06% 88.72% 101.51% 84.56%
Cash 		5.85% -1.51% 11.28% 18.43%
Other 		1.08% -0.02% 3.64% 5.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 50.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 44.93%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 46.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIOIX % Rank
Technology 		17.03% 1.51% 38.21% 55.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.85% 0.00% 46.28% 18.66%
Healthcare 		13.31% 1.36% 29.58% 64.29%
Financial Services 		13.26% 0.00% 38.62% 53.00%
Consumer Defense 		11.50% 0.00% 28.66% 31.11%
Industrials 		11.23% 0.68% 31.28% 80.41%
Basic Materials 		7.71% 0.00% 23.15% 36.87%
Energy 		6.86% 0.00% 24.97% 12.21%
Communication Services 		2.23% 0.00% 41.13% 78.11%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 70.74%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 71.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIOIX % Rank
Non US 		89.43% 70.50% 101.51% 50.23%
US 		3.63% 0.00% 25.68% 58.76%

TIOIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TIOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.01% 37.19% 89.72%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.50% 21.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 21.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% 88.62%

Sales Fees

TIOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% 97.65%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TIOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 11.11%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TIOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 7.00% 330.00% 46.61%

TIOIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TIOIX Category Low Category High TIOIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.04% 0.00% 6.96% 11.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TIOIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TIOIX Category Low Category High TIOIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.70% -1.69% 3.16% 25.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TIOIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TIOIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Campbell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2013

9.14

9.1%

Jason Campbell is a managing director and equity portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization. Mr. Campbell manages international equity investment portfolios. Jason joined TIAA-CREF in 2005 from Nicolas Applegate and has 15 years of international equity investment experience as an analyst and portfolio manager in all of the international developed markets (Europe, Japan, Asia, and Canada), and Asia and Latin America in the emerging markets. Jason holds a B.A. in Latin American Studies from San Diego State University and an M.A in Latin American Studies with an emphasis in Economics from San Diego State University.

Dan Roberts

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

