The fund’s sub-adviser, PineBridge Investments LLC (the “sub-adviser”), seeks to achieve the fund’s investment objective by normally investing the fund’s assets primarily in inflation-indexed fixed-income securities issued by domestic and foreign governments (including those in emerging market countries), their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-indexed fixed -income securities are structured to provide protection against the negative effects of inflation. The value of an inflation-indexed fixed-income security’s principal or the interest income paid on the fixed-income security is adjusted to track changes in an official inflation measure, usually the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (“CPI-U”) with respect to domestic issuers. The fund may also invest in debt securities that are not inflation- indexed, including but not limited to securities issued or guaranteed by national governments, their agencies, instrumentalities, and political sub-divisions, securities of supranational organizations such as bonds, corporate debt securities, adjustable rate bonds, floating rate bonds, principal only bonds, Eurobonds, Eurodollar bonds and Yankee dollar instruments, zero coupon bonds, convertible notes, commercial paper, and commercial mortgage-backed, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The fund also may invest in money market instruments with remaining maturities of one year or less, as well as repurchase agreements, cash and cash equivalents. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity and does not have a target average duration. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The fund normally invests primarily in investment grade securities, but may invest up to 20% of its total assets in high yield securities (often referred to as “junk bonds”) rated BB or below by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Corporation or Fitch, Inc., or, if unrated, determined by the sub-adviser to be of comparable quality. The sub-adviser uses both “top-down” and “bottom-up” analysis to determine security and duration positions for the fund. Both “top-down” and “bottom-up” approaches rely upon the same fundamental, valuation and technical framework for what the sub-adviser considers to be a comprehensive analysis of all factors which affect asset pricing. These factors are jointly determined and are interdependent. Security sales decisions are driven by the same criteria as purchase decisions. The fund may, but is not required to, engage in certain investment strategies involving derivatives, such as options, futures, forward currency contracts and swaps (including, but not limited to, interest rate or foreign currency transactions, total return and credit default swaps), provided that the fund’s maximum swap underlying notional value exposure does not exceed 40% of the underlying market value of the fund’s portfolio. These investment strategies may be employed in an effort to either mitigate risk or generate income.