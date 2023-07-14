To pursue its investment objective, the Fund invests in income-oriented exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in (i) bonds, bank loans, floating rate bonds and debt and municipal debt issued by domestic, foreign and emerging market issuers; (ii) obligations issued or guaranteed by the United States government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including U.S. treasuries (with an average duration of 1-20 years); and (iii) cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds). The ETFs’ investments can include high-yield instruments (“junk bonds”). The Fund may also invest in these types of securities directly. The Fund considers emerging market issues to be those of countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

ACM Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) uses a proprietary tactical allocation model to move to cash investments when market conditions become unfavorable. The Fund invests directly or indirectly in securities of any maturity, duration or credit quality when the model determines that the market for those securities is stable or trending upwards and either U.S. Treasuries or cash and cash equivalents when the model determines that the market for those securities is trending downwards. By tactically allocating its investments among the securities described above, the Fund seeks to reduce its exposure to declines in the market, thereby potentially limiting portfolio volatility in down-trending markets. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. For example, if a bond has a duration of 5 years, a 1% rise in rates would result in a 5% decline in share price. If a bond has a duration of 10 years, a 1% rise in interest rates would result in a 10% decline in share price. Maturity is the date on which a stock issuer must repay the original principal borrowed from a shareholder. For example, if a security has a maturity of 5 years, the issuer will pay the investor the face value of the security 5 years after its purchase.

The Adviser’s model takes into account macro market data and other market-based inputs and metrics to identify market trends. When making investment decisions for the Fund, the portfolio managers consider both the outputs of the model as well as an assessment of current market conditions, the average credit quality of the portfolio, the average duration of the portfolio and other factors. When the Fund is invested in high yield instruments, the portfolio managers consider the net returns of those high yield instruments relative to the risk they pose.

The Fund may use options such as covered calls or protective puts on positions to reduce risk.