Trending ETFs

Thornburg International Growth Fund

mutual fund
TINFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.96 +0.12 +0.48%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (TINGX) Primary C (TIGCX) A (TIGAX) Retirement (TINFX) Retirement (TIGVX) Retirement (TINVX) Retirement (THGIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Thornburg International Growth Fund

TINFX | Fund

$24.96

$1.22 B

0.63%

$0.16

1.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.9%

1 yr return

18.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$1.22 B

Holdings in Top 10

45.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TINFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thornburg International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Thornburg
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sean Koung Sun

Fund Description

The Fund expects to invest primarily in equity securities from issuers around the world (primarily common stocks) selected for their growth potential and, under normal market conditions, invests at least 75% of its assets in foreign securities or depositary receipts of foreign securities. However, the Fund may own a variety of securities, including domestic equity securities. The Fund may invest in developing countries.

The Fund’s investment advisor, Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”) intends to invest in companies that it believes will have growing revenues and earnings. The Fund can invest in companies of any size, from larger, well-established companies to smaller, emerging growth companies.

Thornburg primarily uses individual issuer and industry analysis to make investment decisions. Among the specific factors considered by Thornburg in identifying securities for inclusion in the Fund are:

earnings growth potential

business model

industry growth potential

industry leadership

asset appreciation potential

potential size of business

price/earnings ratio

price/revenue ratio

PE/growth rate ratio

price/cash flow ratio

enterprise value/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) ratio

management strength

debt/capital ratio

The Fund typically makes equity investments in the following three types of companies:

Growth Industry Leaders: Companies in this category often have leadership positions in growing markets. In some cases these companies may have dominant market share. These companies tend to be larger and more established.

Consistent Growers: Companies in this category generally exhibit steady earnings or revenue growth, or both. These companies may have subscription or other recurring revenue profiles. Given their business models, these companies may outperform in weak markets.

Emerging Growth Companies: Companies often addressing a new market or carving out a niche in an existing market. Companies in this category may experience rapid growth, and tend to be smaller, earlier stage companies. These companies may exhibit high volatility.

Inclusion of any investment in any of the three described categories represents the opinion of the advisor concerning the characteristics and prospects of the investment. There is no assurance that any company selected for investment will, once categorized in one of the three described investment categories, continue to have the positive characteristics or fulfill the expectations that the advisor had for the company when it was selected for investment, and any such company may not grow or may decline in earnings and size.

In conjunction with individual issuer analysis, Thornburg may identify and invest at times with a greater emphasis in industries or economic sectors it expects to experience growth. This approach may at times produce a greater emphasis on investment in certain industries or economic sectors, such as technology, financial services, healthcare or biotechnology. The Fund does not have a strategy to invest in particular industry or economic sectors, and its exposures to particular industries or economic sectors are expected to vary over time. Investment decisions are also based on domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, and the supply and demand for securities.

The Fund may sell an investment if Thornburg has identified a better investment opportunity, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, if Thornburg has a target price for the investment and that target price has been achieved, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.

Read More

TINFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TINFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -15.6% 24.4% 18.35%
1 Yr 18.7% -15.2% 26.9% 33.26%
3 Yr -3.4%* -27.5% 9.4% 72.59%
5 Yr -0.7%* -10.2% 35.2% 63.92%
10 Yr 2.5%* -3.8% 9.4% 46.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TINFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -49.5% -11.5% 48.49%
2021 -5.2% -11.8% 9.8% 90.36%
2020 9.9% -1.7% 22.8% 10.43%
2019 5.8% -1.0% 9.7% 56.70%
2018 -4.4% -7.5% 11.0% 68.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TINFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -35.3% 24.4% 18.35%
1 Yr 18.7% -46.8% 26.9% 32.57%
3 Yr -3.4%* -27.5% 13.1% 73.02%
5 Yr -0.7%* -10.2% 35.2% 67.05%
10 Yr 2.5%* -3.1% 9.9% 70.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TINFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -49.5% -11.5% 48.49%
2021 -5.2% -11.8% 9.8% 90.36%
2020 9.9% -1.7% 22.8% 10.43%
2019 5.8% -1.0% 9.7% 56.70%
2018 -4.4% -7.5% 11.0% 76.02%

NAV & Total Return History

TINFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TINFX Category Low Category High TINFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.22 B 167 K 150 B 45.18%
Number of Holdings 54 5 516 65.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 574 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 37.56%
Weighting of Top 10 45.34% 10.3% 99.1% 15.90%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TINFX % Rank
Stocks 		94.51% 88.72% 101.51% 78.34%
Cash 		5.48% -1.51% 11.28% 20.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 46.08%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 53.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 40.09%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 41.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TINFX % Rank
Technology 		19.11% 1.51% 38.21% 35.48%
Financial Services 		14.60% 0.00% 38.62% 46.31%
Communication Services 		14.06% 0.00% 41.13% 1.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.14% 0.00% 46.28% 32.49%
Consumer Defense 		12.06% 0.00% 28.66% 25.58%
Healthcare 		10.52% 1.36% 29.58% 83.18%
Industrials 		9.45% 0.68% 31.28% 89.40%
Basic Materials 		5.90% 0.00% 23.15% 63.13%
Energy 		1.18% 0.00% 24.97% 51.38%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 67.51%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 68.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TINFX % Rank
Non US 		78.79% 70.50% 101.51% 95.85%
US 		15.72% 0.00% 25.68% 5.99%

TINFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TINFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.01% 37.19% 37.15%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 63.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 2.77%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.80% 55.47%

Sales Fees

TINFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TINFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TINFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 330.00% 34.19%

TINFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TINFX Category Low Category High TINFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.63% 0.00% 6.96% 20.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TINFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TINFX Category Low Category High TINFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.02% -1.69% 3.16% 63.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TINFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TINFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sean Koung Sun

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Sean Sun is a portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2012 as an equity research analyst and was promoted to associate portfolio manager in 2015 and portfolio manager in 2017. Sean holds an MBA with concentrations in finance and entrepreneurship from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA in economics from the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a Regents’ and Chancellor’s Scholar. He is also a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg, Sean held portfolio analysis and modeling positions at Bank of America. Prior to business school, he was a product manager at HSBC.

Nicholas Anderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Nicholas Anderson is a portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2016 as an equity research analyst, was promoted to senior equity research analyst in 2020, an associate portfolio manager in early 2021, and portfolio manager in late 2021. Nick holds an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA with honors from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a Robertson Scholar. Prior to joining Thornburg, Nick worked for Prudential plc and Eastspring Investments in Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore. He is a CFA charterholder.

Emily Leveille

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Emily Leveille is a portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. She joined the firm in 2021. Prior to Thornburg, Emily was with Nordea Asset Management in Copenhagen, Denmark, where she was a portfolio manager for emerging market growth strategies after initially joining as an analyst responsible for investments in Latin America. Before Nordea, Emily was an analyst with Ashmore Group (Emerging Markets Management) in Washington, DC, and she also worked as a consultant advising multinational corporations in Latin America. Emily holds a BA in politics from New York University and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

