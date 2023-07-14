Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.7%
1 yr return
-4.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.1%
Net Assets
$1.93 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.0%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 80.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in mid-cap equity securities. The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities of medium-sized domestic companies, as defined by the Fund’s benchmark index, the Russell Midcap®Value Index, that the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), believes appear undervalued by the market based on an evaluation of their potential worth. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. Advisors considers medium-sized companies to be those companies whose market capitalizations fall within the range represented by the Russell Midcap Value Index at the time of the Fund’s investment.
Advisors uses a variety of comparative valuation criteria to determine whether shares of a particular company might be undervalued, including analyses of historical valuations of the same security; valuations of comparable securities in the same sector or the overall market; various financial ratios such as stock price-to-earnings, stock price-to-book value, free cash flow, debt-to-capital and, to a lesser extent, dividend yield.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign investments. The Fund may also purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.
|Period
|TIMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.7%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|77.81%
|1 Yr
|-4.3%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|90.10%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|79.58%
|5 Yr
|-8.1%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|97.80%
|10 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|89.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|TIMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.3%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|89.21%
|2021
|7.1%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|65.96%
|2020
|-2.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|87.63%
|2019
|1.1%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|98.06%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|84.05%
|Period
|TIMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.7%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|73.37%
|1 Yr
|-4.3%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|89.87%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|79.52%
|5 Yr
|-8.1%*
|-13.5%
|42.1%
|98.31%
|10 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|98.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|TIMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.3%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|89.21%
|2021
|7.1%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|65.96%
|2020
|-2.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|87.63%
|2019
|1.1%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|98.06%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|87.46%
|TIMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIMVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.93 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|27.39%
|Number of Holdings
|86
|9
|2354
|47.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|370 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|30.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.03%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|65.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIMVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.08%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|32.12%
|Cash
|0.92%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|68.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|74.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|75.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|74.87%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|75.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIMVX % Rank
|Industrials
|15.58%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|53.37%
|Financial Services
|15.37%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|78.24%
|Real Estate
|12.78%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|2.07%
|Healthcare
|11.58%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|22.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.97%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|51.55%
|Utilities
|10.33%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|6.48%
|Technology
|8.60%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|63.21%
|Energy
|7.64%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|43.52%
|Consumer Defense
|5.53%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|50.78%
|Basic Materials
|0.99%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|96.89%
|Communication Services
|0.63%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|87.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIMVX % Rank
|US
|98.33%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|17.10%
|Non US
|0.75%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|86.01%
|TIMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|92.04%
|Management Fee
|0.43%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|9.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|TIMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TIMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TIMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|80.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|84.05%
|TIMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIMVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.30%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|84.28%
|TIMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TIMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIMVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.11%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|27.60%
|TIMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.299
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.398
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.407
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.334
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.348
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.293
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2010
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 17, 2020
2.37
2.4%
Evan is a portfolio manager and research analyst for Nuveen’s equities team. He manages core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. As a senior research analyst, Evan specializes in the financial sector including banks and large diversified financial companies. Evan also provides additional analytical coverage for the Santa Barbara Asset Management dividend growth strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2010, Evan was a senior research associate at RBC Capital Markets where he performed fundamental equities research on regional banks and specialty finance companies. Previously, Evan served as a finance instructor at St. Cloud State University. He began his career in the investment industry in 2005. Evan graduated with a B.S. in Real Estate Finance and Investing and an M.B.A., with an emphasis on Finance, from St. Cloud State University. He holds the CFA® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 17, 2020
2.37
2.4%
David oversees all portfolio management activities for Nuveen’s actively managed U.S. equities strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager for several core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. David also manages several Santa Barbara Asset Management Dividend Growth strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, David served as chief investment officer for Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company. David was also head of the equity investment division of Allstate Insurance Company. He began working in the investment industry in 1984. David graduated with a B.S. in Commerce and an M.B.A. from DePaul University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...