|Period
|TIMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.2%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|65.54%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|9.34%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|38.94%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TIMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.1%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|9.49%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|94.12%
|2020
|6.5%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|2.11%
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|TIMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIMSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|69.7 M
|658 K
|207 B
|87.04%
|Number of Holdings
|146
|2
|15351
|42.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.3 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|91.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.93%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|71.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIMSX % Rank
|Stocks
|53.19%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|75.20%
|Bonds
|31.65%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|62.53%
|Cash
|10.01%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|8.99%
|Other
|4.28%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|11.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.86%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|30.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|84.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIMSX % Rank
|Technology
|26.04%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|7.38%
|Financial Services
|17.66%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|14.48%
|Communication Services
|13.02%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|3.14%
|Healthcare
|10.75%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|84.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.86%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|48.77%
|Basic Materials
|6.77%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|7.10%
|Energy
|5.93%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|32.65%
|Consumer Defense
|4.26%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|84.43%
|Industrials
|4.21%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|96.72%
|Utilities
|1.50%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|84.15%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|98.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIMSX % Rank
|US
|29.84%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|92.92%
|Non US
|23.35%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|4.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIMSX % Rank
|Securitized
|38.04%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|5.31%
|Government
|31.58%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|41.69%
|Cash & Equivalents
|23.54%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|14.31%
|Corporate
|6.85%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|94.01%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|71.80%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|81.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIMSX % Rank
|US
|31.24%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|41.01%
|Non US
|0.41%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|91.14%
|TIMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.21%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|26.25%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|87.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.83%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|51.31%
|TIMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TIMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TIMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|343.00%
|60.30%
|TIMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIMSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|10.89%
|TIMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TIMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIMSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.20%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|47.98%
|TIMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Ben Kirby, CFA Co-Head of Investments and Managing Director Ben Kirby is co-head of investments for Thornburg Investment Management. He is responsible for driving the investment process at the firm level. Ben is also a portfolio manager on multiple strategies. He joined Thornburg in 2008 as equity research analyst, was promoted to associate portfolio manager in 2011, and was named portfolio manager and managing director in 2013. Ben holds a BA in computer science from Fort Lewis College and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Prior to graduate school, Ben was a software engineer at Pinnacle Business Systems in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Jeff Klingelhofer, CFA Co-Head of Investments and Managing Director Jeff Klingelhofer is co-head of investments for Thornburg Investment Management. He is responsible for driving the investment process at the firm level. Jeff is also a portfolio manager on multiple strategies. He joined the firm in 2010, then was promoted to associate portfolio manager in 2012. In 2015, Jeff was made portfolio manager and managing director. Jeff earned a BA in economics with a minor in business from the University of California at Irvine, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2010. He is also a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg Investment Management, Jeff spent four years with PIMCO, where he was responsible for monitoring portfolio leverage and risk tolerances. Jeff also worked as a commercial mortgage-backed securities intern with ratings agency DBRS and interned with the CalPERS alternative assets team.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
