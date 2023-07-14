Home
Thornburg Summit Fund

mutual fund
TIMSX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$11.8 -0.02 -0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (TSUMX) Primary Inst (TIMSX)
Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

8.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$69.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TIMSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thornburg Summit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Thornburg
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ben Kirby

Fund Description

TIMSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -8.3% 18.1% 65.54%
1 Yr 8.8% -13.3% 143.9% 9.34%
3 Yr 0.4%* -8.0% 25.7% 38.94%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -34.7% 92.4% 9.49%
2021 -2.0% -6.1% 19.5% 94.12%
2020 6.5% -7.5% 11.8% 2.11%
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -11.9% 18.1% 65.13%
1 Yr 8.8% -13.3% 143.9% 9.18%
3 Yr 0.4%* -8.0% 25.7% 39.21%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -34.7% 92.4% 9.49%
2021 -2.0% -6.1% 19.5% 94.12%
2020 6.5% -7.5% 11.8% 2.11%
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TIMSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TIMSX Category Low Category High TIMSX % Rank
Net Assets 69.7 M 658 K 207 B 87.04%
Number of Holdings 146 2 15351 42.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.3 M 660 K 48.5 B 91.69%
Weighting of Top 10 24.93% 8.4% 105.0% 71.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Thornburg Capital Management 7.36%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.12% 3.05%
  3. Kuaishou Technology Ordinary Shares - Class B 3.03%
  4. Kuaishou Technology Ordinary Shares - Class B 3.03%
  5. Kuaishou Technology Ordinary Shares - Class B 3.03%
  6. Kuaishou Technology Ordinary Shares - Class B 3.03%
  7. Kuaishou Technology Ordinary Shares - Class B 3.03%
  8. Kuaishou Technology Ordinary Shares - Class B 3.03%
  9. Kuaishou Technology Ordinary Shares - Class B 3.03%
  10. Kuaishou Technology Ordinary Shares - Class B 3.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TIMSX % Rank
Stocks 		53.19% 0.00% 99.40% 75.20%
Bonds 		31.65% 0.00% 116.75% 62.53%
Cash 		10.01% -16.75% 81.51% 8.99%
Other 		4.28% -2.51% 25.19% 11.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.86% 0.00% 23.84% 30.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 84.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIMSX % Rank
Technology 		26.04% 0.00% 44.21% 7.38%
Financial Services 		17.66% 0.00% 38.77% 14.48%
Communication Services 		13.02% 0.00% 23.67% 3.14%
Healthcare 		10.75% 0.00% 29.35% 84.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.86% 0.00% 19.36% 48.77%
Basic Materials 		6.77% 0.00% 33.35% 7.10%
Energy 		5.93% 0.00% 85.65% 32.65%
Consumer Defense 		4.26% 0.00% 19.93% 84.43%
Industrials 		4.21% 0.00% 24.37% 96.72%
Utilities 		1.50% 0.00% 99.55% 84.15%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 65.01% 98.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIMSX % Rank
US 		29.84% -1.65% 98.67% 92.92%
Non US 		23.35% 0.00% 37.06% 4.09%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIMSX % Rank
Securitized 		38.04% 0.00% 92.13% 5.31%
Government 		31.58% 0.00% 97.26% 41.69%
Cash & Equivalents 		23.54% 0.14% 100.00% 14.31%
Corporate 		6.85% 0.00% 98.21% 94.01%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 71.80%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 81.61%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIMSX % Rank
US 		31.24% 0.00% 62.18% 41.01%
Non US 		0.41% 0.00% 84.73% 91.14%

TIMSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TIMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.01% 17.63% 26.25%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.83% 87.43%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 6.83%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.83% 51.31%

Sales Fees

TIMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TIMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TIMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% 60.30%

TIMSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TIMSX Category Low Category High TIMSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 10.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TIMSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TIMSX Category Low Category High TIMSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.20% -2.34% 19.41% 47.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TIMSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

TIMSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ben Kirby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Ben Kirby, CFA Co-Head of Investments and Managing Director Ben Kirby is co-head of investments for Thornburg Investment Management. He is responsible for driving the investment process at the firm level. Ben is also a portfolio manager on multiple strategies. He joined Thornburg in 2008 as equity research analyst, was promoted to associate portfolio manager in 2011, and was named portfolio manager and managing director in 2013. Ben holds a BA in computer science from Fort Lewis College and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Prior to graduate school, Ben was a software engineer at Pinnacle Business Systems in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is a CFA charterholder.

Jeff Klingelhofer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Jeff Klingelhofer, CFA Co-Head of Investments and Managing Director Jeff Klingelhofer is co-head of investments for Thornburg Investment Management. He is responsible for driving the investment process at the firm level. Jeff is also a portfolio manager on multiple strategies. He joined the firm in 2010, then was promoted to associate portfolio manager in 2012. In 2015, Jeff was made portfolio manager and managing director. Jeff earned a BA in economics with a minor in business from the University of California at Irvine, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2010. He is also a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg Investment Management, Jeff spent four years with PIMCO, where he was responsible for monitoring portfolio leverage and risk tolerances. Jeff also worked as a commercial mortgage-backed securities intern with ratings agency DBRS and interned with the CalPERS alternative assets team.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

