The Fund is a “fund of funds” that invests in Institutional Class shares of other funds of the Trust and in other investment pools or investment products, including other funds or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) advised by the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), or its affiliates (collectively, the “Underlying Funds”). The Fund invests in Underlying Funds according to a relatively stable asset allocation strategy and will generally seek to meet its investment objective by investing: (1) approximately 60.00% of its assets in equity Underlying Funds, including up to 5.00% of its assets in real estate Underlying Funds; and (2) approximately 40.00% of its assets in fixed-income Underlying Funds (“target allocations”).

The Fund may invest in the following equity Underlying Funds: TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund, TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Growth Fund, TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Growth Index Fund, TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Fund, TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund, TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity Fund, TIAA-CREF Quant Small/Mid-Cap Equity Fund, TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund, TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund, TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund, TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund, Nuveen Dividend Growth Fund, Nuveen Dividend Value Fund, Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and Nuveen International Growth Fund.

The Fund may invest in the following fixed-income Underlying Funds: TIAA-CREF Core Plus Bond Fund, TIAA-CREF High-Yield Fund, TIAA-CREF Inflation-Linked Bond Fund, TIAA-CREF International Bond Fund, TIAA-CREF Money Market Fund and TIAA-CREF Short-Term Bond Fund.

As a result of its investments in the Underlying Funds, the Fund’s returns will reflect investments in a mix of domestic and foreign equities of companies of various sizes and market capitalizations, real estate securities and a variety of domestic and foreign fixed-income instruments of private and governmental issuers of varying maturities and credit qualities. To maintain an appropriate allocation among the Underlying Funds, the portfolio managers monitor the foreign and domestic equity markets, as well as overall financial and economic conditions. If the portfolio managers believe that the relative attractiveness of the markets in which the equity and fixed-income funds are invested changes, they can adjust the percentage of investments in the Fund’s market sectors or Underlying Funds up or down by up to 10%; they may also invest in new market

sectors or Underlying Funds without prior notice to shareholders. If 10% or more of the Fund’s assets are expected to be invested in any Underlying Fund or market sector not listed above or in the chart below, shareholders will receive prior notice of such change. At any given time the Fund may hold between 0% to 5% of its assets in real estate funds. The Fund’s composite benchmark is a composite of three benchmark indices representing three types of market sectors within the equity and fixed-income Underlying Fund asset classes, i.e., domestic equity, international equity and fixed-income. The composite index is created by applying the results of the benchmark for each of these three market sectors in proportion to the Fund’s target allocations among the three market sectors. For more information about the different indices that comprise the Fund’s composite benchmark index, please see the “Additional information about the Fund’s composite index” section of this Prospectus.

The composition of the Fund’s fixed-income portion will vary depending on the shape of the yield curve. This means that when there is not much difference between the yield on short-term and long-term bonds, the Fund would normally increase its investments in the TIAA-CREF Short-Term Bond Fund. The Fund will have less than 5% of its assets in the TIAA-CREF High-Yield Fund.

The Fund might sometimes be even more heavily weighted toward equities or fixed-income, if Advisors believes market conditions warrant. For example, the Fund might increase its holdings in fixed-income funds in periods when Advisors believes equity markets will decline.

As part of the Fund’s ability to invest in other investment pools or investment products noted above, the Fund may invest in ETFs and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). The Fund may use investments in ETFs and ETNs to gain exposure to various market sectors or securities in order to effect its asset allocation strategy. Additionally, the Fund may use ETFs and ETNs for cash management, hedging or defensive purposes. ETFs and ETNs will be subject to the risks associated with the types of securities or sectors that they track, while ETNs, which are structured as fixed-income obligations, will also be subject to the general risks of fixed-income securities, including credit risk.

For flexibility in meeting redemptions, expenses and the timing of new investments, and as a short-term defense during periods of unusual volatility, the Fund may invest in government securities (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”)), short-term paper or shares of the TIAA-CREF Money Market Fund. For temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may invest without limitation in such securities. The Fund cannot guarantee that this strategy will be successful.

The Fund’s asset class allocations, market sector allocations within each asset class, and Underlying Fund allocations within each market sector, as of June 30, 2022, are listed in the chart below. These allocations may change over time. Underlying Fund allocations in particular may change from year to year. However, the boards of trustees of the Nuveen International Growth Fund and the TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund have each approved the

reorganization of the Nuveen International Growth Fund into the TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund, contingent on approval of the shareholders of the Nuveen International Growth Fund. A meeting of the Nuveen International Growth Fund’s shareholders for the purpose of voting on the reorganization is expected to be held in early October 2022. If the required approval is obtained, it is anticipated that the reorganization will be consummated approximately 15–30 days after the special shareholder meeting, and after that date all of the Fund’s allocations to the Nuveen International Growth Fund would become allocations to the TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund and certain other Underlying Funds within the international equity market sector.

Asset Class Allocation Market Sector Allocation Underlying Funds Allocation Equity 59.05% U.S. Equity 38.38% TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value 6.39% Nuveen Dividend Value 6.36% Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF 5.67% TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Growth 5.64% TIAA-CREF Growth & Income 5.50% Nuveen Dividend Growth 5.50% TIAA-CREF Quant Small/Mid-Cap Equity 1.79% TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity 1.53% International Equity 20.67% TIAA-CREF International Equity 6.26% Nuveen International Growth 4.46% TIAA-CREF International Opportunities 4.42% TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity 2.92% TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity 2.61% Fixed-Income 40.95% Fixed-Income 40.95% TIAA-CREF Core Plus Bond 40.95%