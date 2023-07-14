The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. This is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. Effective on or about February 18, 2022, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities that meet certain positive impact criteria. This is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. Fixed-income securities primarily consist of U.S. government obligations, corporate debt obligations (including non-investment-grade corporate debt obligations), mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and taxable and tax-exempt municipal securities. U.S. government obligations include direct government obligations and those of government agencies and instrumentalities. Corporate debt obligations include corporate bonds, debentures, notes and other similar instruments of U.S. corporations. Investment-grade fixed-income securities include securities rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Corporation (“S&P”) or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or, if unrated by S&P or Moody’s, determined by the sub-advisor, EARNEST Partners LLC ("EARNEST"), to be of comparable quality. The Fund's investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.

The Fund will generally invest at least 90% of its total assets in investment-grade debt securities, but may invest up to 10% of its total assets in non-investment-grade debt securities, which are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”

The securities in which the Fund invests may pay interest at fixed rates, variable rates, or subject to reset terms. In addition, these securities may make principal payments that are fixed, variable, or both. The Fund may also invest in mortgage dollar rolls and zero coupon securities. The Fund can invest in securities of any maturity.