Touchstone Impact Bond Fund

mutual fund
TIMPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.93 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
No Load (TCPYX) Primary A (TCPAX) C (TCPCX) Inst (TCPNX) Retirement (TIMPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone Impact Bond Fund

TIMPX | Fund

$8.93

$439 M

3.25%

$0.29

-

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$439 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TIMPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Impact Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Nov 22, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Fitze

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. This is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. Effective on or about February 18, 2022, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities that meet certain positive impact criteria. This is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. Fixed-income securities primarily consist of U.S. government obligations, corporate debt obligations (including non-investment-grade corporate debt obligations), mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and taxable and tax-exempt municipal securities. U.S. government obligations include direct government obligations and those of government agencies and instrumentalities. Corporate debt obligations include corporate bonds, debentures, notes and other similar instruments of U.S. corporations. Investment-grade fixed-income securities include securities rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Corporation (“S&P”) or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or, if unrated by S&P or Moody’s, determined by the sub-advisor, EARNEST Partners LLC ("EARNEST"), to be of comparable quality. The Fund's investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.
The Fund will generally invest at least 90% of its total assets in investment-grade debt securities, but may invest up to 10% of its total assets in non-investment-grade debt securities, which are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”
The securities in which the Fund invests may pay interest at fixed rates, variable rates, or subject to reset terms. In addition, these securities may make principal payments that are fixed, variable, or both. The Fund may also invest in mortgage dollar rolls and zero coupon securities. The Fund can invest in securities of any maturity.
EARNEST believes that entities that are cognizant of environmental, social, and governance issues tend to be more successful over time. As a result, EARNEST prefers to invest in government programs and companies that have sustainable operating models and seek to achieve positive aggregate societal impact. The Fund focuses on governmental programs and companies that seek to achieve positive aggregate societal impacts in up to four specific areas: empowering the individual, community development, environmental responsibility, and sustainable infrastructure. Investments may seek to achieve multiple areas of impact. This inclusive approach views positive impact characteristics as additive to an investment’s risk/return profile. When assessing an investment's impact profile, EARNEST considers a wide range of factors, including but not limited to support for economic development, home ownership, and job creation.
Read More

TIMPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -4.3% 4.5% 77.55%
1 Yr -4.6% -16.1% 162.7% 70.77%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% 82.63%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 72.26%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 67.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -34.7% 131.9% 27.83%
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -15.5% 4.5% 76.03%
1 Yr -4.6% -16.1% 162.7% 67.14%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% 73.63%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 64.95%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 63.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -34.7% 131.9% 27.83%
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TIMPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TIMPX Category Low Category High TIMPX % Rank
Net Assets 439 M 2.88 M 287 B 67.52%
Number of Holdings 230 1 17234 81.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 59.2 M -106 M 27.6 B 79.14%
Weighting of Top 10 13.35% 3.7% 123.9% 88.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 2.34%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 1.375% 1.84%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 1.875% 1.35%
  4. U.S. Treasury Bond Stripped Principal Payment 1.34%
  5. Small Business Administration 2.88% 1.16%
  6. Small Business Administration 1.85% 1.13%
  7. Government National Mortgage Association 2.25% 1.13%
  8. Small Business Administration 2.92% 1.13%
  9. Small Business Administration 3.2% 1.12%
  10. Small Business Administration 2.22% 1.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TIMPX % Rank
Bonds 		97.64% 3.97% 268.18% 30.55%
Cash 		2.36% -181.13% 95.99% 54.86%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 81.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 85.24%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 72.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.93% 97.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIMPX % Rank
Securitized 		34.71% 0.00% 98.40% 34.57%
Corporate 		27.08% 0.00% 100.00% 59.71%
Government 		26.87% 0.00% 86.23% 44.19%
Municipal 		9.00% 0.00% 100.00% 4.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.36% 0.00% 95.99% 70.95%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 81.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIMPX % Rank
US 		96.95% 3.63% 210.09% 11.33%
Non US 		0.69% -6.54% 58.09% 94.10%

TIMPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TIMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 20.64% 80.92%
Management Fee 0.26% 0.00% 1.76% 18.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TIMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TIMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TIMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 2.00% 493.39% 5.59%

TIMPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TIMPX Category Low Category High TIMPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.25% 0.00% 10.82% 45.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TIMPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TIMPX Category Low Category High TIMPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TIMPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TIMPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Fitze

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Mr. Fitze is a member of the investment team at EARNEST Partners. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School Of Business and a BA in Economics from Emory University, where he was an Academic All-American in golf and a member of the International Economics Honor Society. His graduate studies concentrated on the impact of fiscal and monetary policy on interest rates along with other areas of finance and economics. He is also a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Atlanta.

Thomas Venezia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Thomas Venezia, CFA, Associate Director, has been with EARNEST since 2014. His prior experience includes seven years with GenOn Energy Management (acquired by NRG) where he was responsible for hedging the company’s fuel liabilities and utility assets and managing risk with respect to the company’s proprietary trade books.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

