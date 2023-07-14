Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$439 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.4%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TIMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|77.55%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|70.77%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|82.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|72.26%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|67.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|TIMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|27.83%
|2021
|N/A
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|TIMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|76.03%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|67.14%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|73.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|64.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|63.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|TIMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|27.83%
|2021
|N/A
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|TIMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIMPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|439 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|67.52%
|Number of Holdings
|230
|1
|17234
|81.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|59.2 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|79.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.35%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|88.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIMPX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.64%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|30.55%
|Cash
|2.36%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|54.86%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|81.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|85.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|72.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|97.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIMPX % Rank
|Securitized
|34.71%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|34.57%
|Corporate
|27.08%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.71%
|Government
|26.87%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|44.19%
|Municipal
|9.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.19%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.36%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|70.95%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|81.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIMPX % Rank
|US
|96.95%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|11.33%
|Non US
|0.69%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|94.10%
|TIMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|20.64%
|80.92%
|Management Fee
|0.26%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|18.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TIMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TIMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TIMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|5.59%
|TIMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIMPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.25%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|45.60%
|TIMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TIMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIMPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|N/A
|TIMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2006
15.42
15.4%
Mr. Fitze is a member of the investment team at EARNEST Partners. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School Of Business and a BA in Economics from Emory University, where he was an Academic All-American in golf and a member of the International Economics Honor Society. His graduate studies concentrated on the impact of fiscal and monetary policy on interest rates along with other areas of finance and economics. He is also a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Atlanta.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Thomas Venezia, CFA, Associate Director, has been with EARNEST since 2014. His prior experience includes seven years with GenOn Energy Management (acquired by NRG) where he was responsible for hedging the company’s fuel liabilities and utility assets and managing risk with respect to the company’s proprietary trade books.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...