Trending ETFs

TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Index Fund

mutual fund
TILVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.02 -0.17 -0.73%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (TILVX) Primary Retirement (TRCVX) Adv (THCVX) Other (THCWX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Index Fund

TILVX | Fund

$23.02

$8.56 B

2.19%

$0.50

0.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.9%

1 yr return

6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$8.56 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

$10,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TILVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Philip Campagna

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in securities of its benchmark index, the Russell 1000®Value Index. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, “large-cap” securities are securities of issuers with a capitalization equal to or greater than the top 80% of issuers by capitalization within the Russell 1000®Index at the time of purchase. The Russell 1000 Value Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index, which represents the performance of the large-cap value segment of the U.S. equity universe. It includes those Russell 1000 Index companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values. The Fund buys most, but not necessarily all, of the stocks in its benchmark index, and will attempt to closely match the overall investment characteristics of its benchmark index. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

The Fund is designed to track various U.S. equity markets as a whole or a segment of these markets. The Fund primarily invests its assets in equity securities its investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), has selected to track a designated stock market index. Because the return of an index is not reduced by investment and other operating expenses, the Fund’s ability to match the returns of the Russell 1000 Value Index is negatively affected by the costs of buying and selling securities as well as the Fund’s fees and other expenses. The use of a particular index by the Fund is not a fundamental policy and may be changed without shareholder approval. The portfolio management team of Advisors will attempt to build a portfolio that generally matches the market weighted investment characteristics of the Fund’s benchmark index.

The Fund is classified as a diversified investment company, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). However, the Fund may become non-diversified under the 1940 Act without the approval of Fund shareholders solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of its benchmark index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, which the Fund seeks to track.

Read More

TILVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TILVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -13.6% 215.2% 31.68%
1 Yr 6.7% -58.6% 197.5% 32.32%
3 Yr 9.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 28.76%
5 Yr 3.2%* -15.4% 29.3% 29.22%
10 Yr 4.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 29.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TILVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.6% -65.1% 22.3% 46.73%
2021 9.7% -25.3% 25.5% 31.41%
2020 0.2% -8.4% 56.7% 42.39%
2019 4.2% -9.2% 10.4% 59.93%
2018 -2.6% -9.4% 3.1% 24.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TILVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -13.6% 215.2% 29.80%
1 Yr 6.7% -58.6% 197.5% 29.45%
3 Yr 9.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 28.60%
5 Yr 3.2%* -15.2% 31.9% 34.25%
10 Yr 4.0%* -4.7% 19.9% 62.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TILVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.6% -65.1% 22.3% 46.73%
2021 9.7% -25.3% 25.5% 31.49%
2020 0.2% -8.4% 56.7% 42.30%
2019 4.2% -9.2% 10.4% 60.56%
2018 -2.6% -8.9% 3.3% 55.31%

NAV & Total Return History

TILVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TILVX Category Low Category High TILVX % Rank
Net Assets 8.56 B 1 M 151 B 14.42%
Number of Holdings 851 2 1727 1.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.58 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 17.32%
Weighting of Top 10 18.70% 5.0% 99.2% 90.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 3.02%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 2.43%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.27%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co 1.97%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.84%
  6. JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.79%
  7. Chevron Corp 1.55%
  8. Pfizer Inc 1.40%
  9. Bank of America Corp 1.29%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 1.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TILVX % Rank
Stocks 		100.04% 28.02% 125.26% 2.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 49.10%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 45.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 46.34%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 47.54%
Cash 		-0.04% -88.20% 71.98% 96.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TILVX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.73% 0.00% 58.05% 43.65%
Healthcare 		18.70% 0.00% 30.08% 36.30%
Industrials 		10.68% 0.00% 42.76% 60.15%
Technology 		8.99% 0.00% 54.02% 68.98%
Consumer Defense 		8.63% 0.00% 34.10% 47.28%
Energy 		7.49% 0.00% 54.00% 54.70%
Communication Services 		6.76% 0.00% 26.58% 33.50%
Utilities 		5.48% 0.00% 27.04% 35.64%
Real Estate 		5.22% 0.00% 90.54% 16.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.97% 0.00% 22.74% 68.98%
Basic Materials 		3.36% 0.00% 21.69% 49.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TILVX % Rank
US 		98.89% 24.51% 121.23% 10.67%
Non US 		1.15% 0.00% 41.42% 75.53%

TILVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TILVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.05% 0.04% 45.41% 99.24%
Management Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.50% 0.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TILVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TILVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TILVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 488.00% 41.34%

TILVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TILVX Category Low Category High TILVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.19% 0.00% 41.90% 77.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TILVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TILVX Category Low Category High TILVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.93% -1.51% 4.28% 17.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TILVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TILVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Philip Campagna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Jim Campagna is a quantitative portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization and Teachers Advisors, Inc. Mr. Campagna has portfolio management responsibilities for all equity index strategies and the Social Choice Equity portfolio. Mr. Campagna joined TIAA-CREF in February 2005 and has more than 15 years of investment experience. His prior experience includes seven years at Mellon Capital Management where he was responsible for several mandates and was an index strategy manager for MSCI® EAFE®. Mr. Campagna earned his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Lei Liao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2014

8.01

8.0%

Lei Liao, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Lei Liao worked at TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios).

Darren Tran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Advisors, TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA—2005 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios)

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

