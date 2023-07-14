Home
TIAA-CREF Large Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
TILRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.61 +0.04 +0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (TILGX) Primary Retirement (TILRX) Adv (TIRTX) Other (TILPX) Adv (TILHX) Other (TILWX)
Vitals

YTD Return

35.7%

1 yr return

28.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$5.24 B

Holdings in Top 10

47.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TILRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 35.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Terrence Kontos

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in large-cap equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of large domestic companies, as defined by the Fund’s benchmark index, the Russell 1000®Growth Index, that the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), believes present the opportunity for growth. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, “large-cap” securities are securities of issuers with a capitalization equal to or greater than the top 80% of issuers by capitalization within the Russell 1000®Index at the time of purchase. Generally, these equity securities will be those of large capitalized companies in new and emerging areas of the economy and companies with distinctive products or promising markets. Advisors looks for companies that it believes have the potential for strong earnings and/or sales growth, or that appear to be mispriced based on current earnings, assets or growth prospects. The Fund may invest in large, well-known, established companies, particularly when Advisors believes that the companies offer new or innovative products, services or processes that may enhance their future earnings. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund is classified as a non-diversified investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers, which may increase risk as compared to a fund that is classified as a diversified investment company.

The Fund also seeks to invest in companies expected to benefit from prospective acquisitions, reorganizations, corporate restructurings or other special situations. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign investments. The Fund may also purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.

Read More

TILRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TILRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.7% -41.7% 64.0% 15.52%
1 Yr 28.9% -46.2% 77.9% 5.49%
3 Yr -5.7%* -42.0% 28.4% 77.37%
5 Yr -1.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 69.47%
10 Yr 4.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 41.87%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TILRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.0% -85.9% 81.6% 42.37%
2021 2.7% -31.0% 26.7% 59.44%
2020 1.2% -13.0% 34.8% 98.86%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 46.35%
2018 -2.5% -15.9% 2.0% 55.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TILRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.7% -41.7% 64.0% 14.37%
1 Yr 28.9% -46.2% 77.9% 4.75%
3 Yr -5.7%* -42.0% 28.4% 77.08%
5 Yr -1.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 74.56%
10 Yr 4.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 71.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TILRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.0% -85.9% 81.6% 42.45%
2021 2.7% -31.0% 26.7% 59.44%
2020 1.2% -13.0% 34.8% 98.86%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 46.54%
2018 -2.5% -15.9% 3.1% 71.90%

NAV & Total Return History

TILRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TILRX Category Low Category High TILRX % Rank
Net Assets 5.24 B 189 K 222 B 24.75%
Number of Holdings 86 2 3509 30.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.58 B -1.37 M 104 B 26.39%
Weighting of Top 10 47.49% 11.4% 116.5% 46.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.62%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 8.91%
  3. Apple Inc 5.98%
  4. Visa Inc Class A 5.18%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.14%
  6. Booking Holdings Inc 3.18%
  7. Tesla Inc 2.82%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 2.59%
  9. AstraZeneca PLC 2.52%
  10. AstraZeneca PLC 2.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TILRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.62% 50.26% 104.50% 48.44%
Cash 		1.38% -10.83% 49.73% 48.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 46.89%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 50.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 43.93%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 43.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TILRX % Rank
Technology 		35.18% 0.00% 65.70% 51.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.78% 0.00% 62.57% 15.25%
Communication Services 		10.43% 0.00% 66.40% 49.18%
Healthcare 		9.77% 0.00% 39.76% 78.11%
Financial Services 		8.77% 0.00% 43.06% 52.21%
Industrials 		8.36% 0.00% 30.65% 22.38%
Consumer Defense 		3.82% 0.00% 25.50% 48.77%
Energy 		1.61% 0.00% 41.09% 29.10%
Basic Materials 		1.28% 0.00% 18.91% 47.30%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 60.82%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 80.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TILRX % Rank
US 		92.32% 34.69% 100.00% 65.57%
Non US 		6.30% 0.00% 54.22% 26.07%

TILRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TILRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 20.29% 80.30%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.50% 12.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 89.76%

Sales Fees

TILRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TILRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TILRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 0.00% 316.74% 65.62%

TILRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TILRX Category Low Category High TILRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.09% 0.00% 41.31% 13.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TILRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TILRX Category Low Category High TILRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.16% -6.13% 1.75% 36.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TILRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TILRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Terrence Kontos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2014

8.25

8.3%

Terrence Kontos, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Terrence worked at TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (research of growth portfolios).

Karen Hiatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 11, 2021

0.97

1.0%

Ms. Hiatt is a senior portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO Focused Growth Equities with Allianz Global Investors, which she joined in 1998. She manages all focused-growth strategies. Prior to joining the team, Ms. Hiatt served as a senior research analyst, sector head of the US Consumer team and US Director of Research. She was previously a vice president and analyst at Bioscience Securities, a boutique investment bank. She has a B.S. in finance, cum laude, from Santa Clara University. Ms. Hiatt is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

