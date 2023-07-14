Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
35.7%
1 yr return
28.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$5.24 B
Holdings in Top 10
47.5%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 47.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in large-cap equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of large domestic companies, as defined by the Fund’s benchmark index, the Russell 1000®Growth Index, that the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), believes present the opportunity for growth. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, “large-cap” securities are securities of issuers with a capitalization equal to or greater than the top 80% of issuers by capitalization within the Russell 1000®Index at the time of purchase. Generally, these equity securities will be those of large capitalized companies in new and emerging areas of the economy and companies with distinctive products or promising markets. Advisors looks for companies that it believes have the potential for strong earnings and/or sales growth, or that appear to be mispriced based on current earnings, assets or growth prospects. The Fund may invest in large, well-known, established companies, particularly when Advisors believes that the companies offer new or innovative products, services or processes that may enhance their future earnings. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund is classified as a non-diversified investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers, which may increase risk as compared to a fund that is classified as a diversified investment company.
The Fund also seeks to invest in companies expected to benefit from prospective acquisitions, reorganizations, corporate restructurings or other special situations. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign investments. The Fund may also purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.
|Period
|TILPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|35.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|14.94%
|1 Yr
|28.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|5.66%
|3 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|76.43%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|68.56%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|40.55%
* Annualized
|TILPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TILPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.24 B
|189 K
|222 B
|24.92%
|Number of Holdings
|86
|2
|3509
|30.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.58 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|26.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.49%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|47.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TILPX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.62%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|48.77%
|Cash
|1.38%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|48.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|77.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|77.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|77.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|76.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TILPX % Rank
|Technology
|35.18%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|52.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.78%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|15.41%
|Communication Services
|10.43%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|49.34%
|Healthcare
|9.77%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|78.28%
|Financial Services
|8.77%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|52.38%
|Industrials
|8.36%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|22.54%
|Consumer Defense
|3.82%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|48.93%
|Energy
|1.61%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|29.26%
|Basic Materials
|1.28%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|47.46%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|83.52%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|93.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TILPX % Rank
|US
|92.32%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|65.74%
|Non US
|6.30%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|26.23%
|TILPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|87.98%
|Management Fee
|0.39%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|12.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.36%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|TILPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TILPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TILPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|66.08%
|TILPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TILPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.18%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|11.26%
|TILPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|TILPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TILPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.06%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|30.57%
|TILPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2010
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2014
8.25
8.3%
Terrence Kontos, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Terrence worked at TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (research of growth portfolios).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 11, 2021
0.97
1.0%
Ms. Hiatt is a senior portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO Focused Growth Equities with Allianz Global Investors, which she joined in 1998. She manages all focused-growth strategies. Prior to joining the team, Ms. Hiatt served as a senior research analyst, sector head of the US Consumer team and US Director of Research. She was previously a vice president and analyst at Bioscience Securities, a boutique investment bank. She has a B.S. in finance, cum laude, from Santa Clara University. Ms. Hiatt is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
