Principal Investment Strategies. The DCM/INNOVA Fund invests in equity securities of companies that the Advisor believes offer high dividend yields relative to the yield of the broad market averages such as the S&P 500 Total Return Index. The DCM/INNOVA Fund typically invests in common stocks and other equity securities, which may include securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), publicly traded master limited partnerships (MLPs) or royalty trusts, as well as preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, and warrants. Under normal circumstances, the DCM/INNOVA Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies. The DCM/INNOVA Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization and its foreign companies may include companies domiciled in emerging markets.

The DCM/INNOVA Fund may seek to enhance the level of dividend income it receives by engaging in regional rotation trading which involves purchasing and selling equity securities of issuers domiciled in different regions of the world to capture dividend income for the DCM/INNOVA Fund. In a regional rotation trade, the DCM/INNOVA Fund would sell a stock that has declared its dividend and no longer trades with an entitlement to the dividend, and purchase a stock in another region that is about to declare a dividend. By entering into a series of such trades, the DCM/INNOVA Fund seeks to augment the amount of dividend income it receives over the course of a year.

The DCM/INNOVA Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

In addition to investing in equity securities that offer high dividend yields, the Advisor may seek to generate income from selling covered call options on securities in the DCM/INNOVA Fund. The use of covered call options in combination with the purchase of equity securities allows for the inclusion of undervalued, non-dividend paying stocks in the DCM/INNOVA Fund’s portfolio while still satisfying the Fund’s goal of generating investment income. Securities so purchased will be selected based upon the Advisor’s determination of the attractiveness and risk profile of the underlying stock as well as the income potential of selling covered call options on the security. The Advisor may seek to use the above strategies to structure the DCM/INNOVA Fund’s investment portfolio in such a way as to seek to achieve an income yield superior to that of the S&P 500 Total Return Index. The DCM/INNOVA Fund may also invest in non-dividend paying stocks without selling covered call options if the Advisor believes the stocks can produce significant capital appreciation.

At the discretion of the Advisor, the DCM/INNOVA Fund may allocate its capital to bonds and short-term instruments. The DCM/INNOVA Fund may purchase bonds of any credit quality, maturity, or yield. The DCM/INNOVA Fund may invest in investment-grade fixed income securities and securities that are below investment-grade (i.e., “junk bonds”) or short-term, highly liquid investments, such as money market instruments, U.S. government obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, and other cash or cash equivalent positions. The DCM/INNOVA Fund primarily invests in securities of U.S. companies, but may also invest in foreign companies.

The Advisor will vary the percentage of the DCM/INNOVA Fund’s assets allocated to each of the above categories based on the Advisor’s judgment of the attractiveness of available investment opportunities as well as market and economic conditions.

To select equity securities for the DCM/INNOVA Fund, the Advisor seeks to identify companies that it understands well and that possess one or more of the following characteristics:

● Positive (or projected positive) revenue or profit trends;

● Healthy balance sheet, characterized by ample cash relative to debt, efficient working capital management, high or increasing liquidity, or other metrics that the Advisor believes indicate the company’s ability to withstand unexpected shocks, reinvest in the business, and improve its business prospects and circumstances;

● Strong free cash flow generation;

● Powerful and sustainable competitive advantages;

● Management team that: (i) operates the business well and has a sound strategy to build it over time; (ii) allocates capital wisely to enhance shareholder value; and (iii) has high integrity; or

● Policies (e.g., compensation structures) that do not significantly dilute shareholders’ ownership.

In addition to the above criteria the Advisor will consider high dividend yields when selecting stocks. The Advisor seeks to identify companies whose stocks are trading, in the opinion of the Advisor, at a substantial discount to the intrinsic value, however, the Advisor may select stocks with a somewhat modest discount to the Advisor’s estimate of intrinsic value if the Advisor believes that the security’s dividend yield is sufficiently high, secure, and/or likely to grow over time.

In selecting bonds for the DCM/INNOVA Fund, the Advisor examines the relationships of current yield and risk of the bonds as compared to available equity securities.

The DCM/INNOVA Fund will generally consider selling a security when, in the portfolio manager’s opinion, there is a risk of significant deterioration in the company’s fundamentals, or there is a change in business strategy or issuer-specific business outlook that affects the original investment case. The DCM/INNOVA Fund will also consider selling a security if, in the portfolio manager’s opinion, a superior investment opportunity arises. Also, the DCM/INNOVA Fund may consider selling a security as part of the Fund’s regional rotation trading strategy. The DCM/INNOVA Fund may engage in active and frequent trading to achieve its investment objectives, and the Fund’s regional rotation strategy may increase the rate of portfolio turnover. In addition, frequently purchasing stocks in a short period prior to the ex-dividend date (the interval between the announcement and the payment of the next dividend) increases the amount of trading costs the DCM/INNOVA Fund will incur and the potential for capital loss or gain, particularly in the event of significant short-term price movements of stocks subject to dividend capture trading. Dividend capture trading generally involves owning a stock long enough to collect the dividend and then selling it and using the proceeds to purchase a different dividend-paying stock. The DCM/INNOVA Fund’s portfolio turnover rate is expected to be 100% or more.