Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

-9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$3.56 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.40%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TILCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Large-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Linehan

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of large-cap companies that the portfolio manager regards as undervalued.

The fund defines a large-cap company as having a market capitalization that, at the time of purchase, is either (i) larger than the current median market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index or (ii) larger than the three-year average median market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index as of December 31 of the three preceding years. The Russell 1000® Value Index is a widely used benchmark of the largest U.S. value stocks. As of December 31, 2021, the median market capitalization for the Russell 1000® Value Index was approximately $14.5 billion. The market capitalizations of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the Russell index change over time; the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it owns just because the company’s market capitalization falls below these levels. The fund may also purchase stocks of smaller companies.

In taking a value approach to investment selection, the adviser seeks to identify companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures, and may be temporarily out of favor, but have good prospects for capital appreciation. In selecting investments, the adviser generally looks for one or more of the following:

·low price/earnings, price/book value, price/sales, or price/cash flow ratios relative to the broader equity market, a company’s peers, or a company’s own historical norm;

·low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values;

·companies that may benefit from restructuring activity; and/or

·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the financials and health care sectors.

TILCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TILCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -13.6% 215.2% 67.74%
1 Yr -9.5% -58.6% 197.5% 96.54%
3 Yr 4.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 70.81%
5 Yr -0.8%* -15.4% 29.3% 67.18%
10 Yr 2.8%* -17.0% 13.3% 40.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TILCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -65.1% 22.3% 90.69%
2021 8.4% -25.3% 25.5% 46.25%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 56.7% 50.88%
2019 4.6% -9.2% 10.4% 44.99%
2018 -3.3% -9.4% 3.1% 48.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TILCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -13.6% 215.2% 64.57%
1 Yr -9.5% -58.6% 197.5% 96.64%
3 Yr 4.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 71.14%
5 Yr -0.8%* -15.2% 31.9% 72.74%
10 Yr 2.8%* -4.7% 19.9% 76.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TILCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -65.1% 22.3% 90.69%
2021 8.4% -25.3% 25.5% 46.33%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 56.7% 50.80%
2019 4.6% -9.2% 10.4% 44.99%
2018 -3.3% -8.9% 3.3% 73.56%

NAV & Total Return History

TILCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TILCX Category Low Category High TILCX % Rank
Net Assets 3.56 B 1 M 151 B 23.39%
Number of Holdings 84 2 1727 46.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 968 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 24.63%
Weighting of Top 10 26.43% 5.0% 99.2% 53.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. General Electric Co 3.45%
  2. General Electric Co 3.25%
  3. Wells Fargo & Co 3.08%
  4. American International Group Inc 3.08%
  5. Southern Co 2.82%
  6. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 2.77%
  7. TotalEnergies SE ADR 2.58%
  8. Johnson & Johnson 2.41%
  9. Chubb Ltd 2.33%
  10. Microsoft Corp 2.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TILCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.31% 28.02% 125.26% 70.03%
Cash 		2.50% -88.20% 71.98% 31.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.19% 0.00% 12.57% 9.28%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 72.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 73.21%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 73.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TILCX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.13% 0.00% 58.05% 52.06%
Healthcare 		18.60% 0.00% 30.08% 36.88%
Industrials 		12.09% 0.00% 42.76% 42.33%
Technology 		10.39% 0.00% 54.02% 51.07%
Utilities 		8.26% 0.00% 27.04% 11.88%
Consumer Defense 		7.69% 0.00% 34.10% 60.73%
Energy 		7.13% 0.00% 54.00% 62.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.21% 0.00% 22.74% 61.55%
Communication Services 		4.66% 0.00% 26.58% 65.43%
Real Estate 		3.93% 0.00% 90.54% 37.13%
Basic Materials 		2.90% 0.00% 21.69% 61.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TILCX % Rank
US 		89.45% 24.51% 121.23% 69.79%
Non US 		7.86% 0.00% 41.42% 29.89%

TILCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TILCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.04% 45.41% 84.47%
Management Fee 0.54% 0.00% 1.50% 43.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 73.15%

Sales Fees

TILCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TILCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TILCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.40% 0.00% 488.00% 32.43%

TILCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TILCX Category Low Category High TILCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.30% 0.00% 41.90% 89.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TILCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TILCX Category Low Category High TILCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.58% -1.51% 4.28% 36.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TILCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TILCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Linehan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2000

22.18

22.2%

John Linehan is the portfolio manager for the Equity Income Strategy and co-portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Value Strategy for T. Rowe Price. In addition, he is the chief investment officer of Equity and a member of the firm's US Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. Mr. Linehan is Chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee at T. Rowe. He is a large-cap value portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division and also co-chair of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Institutional Large-Cap Value Strategy. From February 2010 to June 2014, Mr. Linehan was head of U.S. Equity and chairman of the U.S. Equity Steering Committee. He is a member of the firm's U.S. Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. He earned a B.A. from Amherst College and an M.B.A. from Stanford University, where he was the Henry Ford II Scholar, an Arjay Miller Scholar, and the winner of the Alexander A. Robichek Award in finance. Mr. Linehan is a CFA® charterholder.

Mark Finn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2010

12.27

12.3%

Mark Finn is the lead portfolio manager of the US Value Equity Strategy and is also a co-chairman of the U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity Strategy. Mr. Finn is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Finn has 14 years of investment experience, all of which have been with T. Rowe Price. From 2005 to 2009, Mr. Finn was an equity research analyst specializing in electric power generation, utilities, and coal. Prior to this, he was an analyst in T. Rowe Price's Fixed Income Division, where he also covered utilities and power generation. From 1998 to 2001, Mr. Finn worked with the T. Rowe Price Recovery Strategy team, where he evaluated financially distressed companies. Mr. Finn began his career with T. Rowe Price in 1990 in the Finance Division, where he served as controller of T. Rowe Price Investment Services, Inc., and as the principal accounting officer for the T. Rowe Price Realty Income Strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he had five years of auditing experience with Price Waterhouse LLP, where he worked on engagements for both public and private companies. Mr. Finn earned a B.S. from the University Of Delaware and has obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a certified public accountant.

Gabriel Solomon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Mr. Solomon is a vice president at T. Rowe Price. He joined the Firm in 2004 and he has 11 years of investment experience. During the past five years, he has served as an equity research analyst and a portfolio manager (beginning in 2014). Formerly he worked as a equity analyst intern at Wellington Management Company, LLP (to 2003) and as consultant at Sibson Management Consulting (to 2002).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

