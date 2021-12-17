Home
Trending ETFs

TILBX (Mutual Fund)

TILBX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$13.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

47.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TILBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Inflation Linked Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Dec 14, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund seeks to provide inflation protection and income by investing primarily in inflation-linked securities. Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s assets will be invested in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index. For example, U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are linked to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers (CPURNSA). Other sovereign governments and corporations also issue inflation-linked securities that are tied to their own local consumer price index or the CPURNSA.

The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities guaranteed or sponsored by the U.S. government without regard to the quality rating assigned to the U.S. government by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO). To the extent the fund invests in other debt securities, the fund will invest in debt securities with quality ratings of Baa3 or better or BBB- or better by NRSROs designated by the fund’s investment adviser or in debt securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. The fund may invest in debt securities with a wide range of maturities.

The fund may also invest in forward currency contracts, futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

TILBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TILBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TILBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TILBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TILBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TILBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TILBX Category Low Category High TILBX % Rank
Net Assets 13.8 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 349 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 6.61 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 47.75% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UNITED STATES TREASURY 8.28%
  2. UNITED STATES TREASURY 7.14%
  3. UNITED STATES TREASURY 6.10%
  4. UNITED STATES TREASURY 5.15%
  5. UNITED STATES TREASURY 4.22%
  6. UNITED STATES TREASURY 4.14%
  7. UNITED STATES TREASURY 3.36%
  8. UNITED STATES TREASURY 3.26%
  9. UNITED STATES TREASURY 3.22%
  10. UNITED STATES TREASURY 2.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TILBX % Rank
Bonds 		96.72% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.37% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.91% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TILBX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.50% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.72% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TILBX % Rank
US 		95.20% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		1.52% N/A N/A N/A

TILBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TILBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TILBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TILBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TILBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TILBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TILBX Category Low Category High TILBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TILBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TILBX Category Low Category High TILBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TILBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TILBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

