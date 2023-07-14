Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-7.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$2.93 B

Holdings in Top 10

43.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TIIHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Inflation-Linked Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 04, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Cerra

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), invests at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in fixed-income securities whose principal value increases or decreases based on changes in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (“CPI-U”), over the

life of the security. Typically, the Fund will invest in U.S. Treasury Inflation-Indexed Securities (“TIIS”). The Fund can also invest in (1) other inflation-indexed bonds issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies, by corporations and other U.S. domiciled issuers, as well as foreign governments, and (2) money market instruments or other short-term securities. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Like conventional bonds, inflation-indexed bonds generally pay interest at fixed intervals and return the principal at maturity. Unlike conventional bonds, an inflation-indexed bond’s principal or interest is adjusted periodically to reflect changes in a specified inflation index. Inflation-indexed bonds are designed to preserve purchasing power over the life of the bond while paying a “real” rate of interest (i.e., a return over and above the inflation rate). These bonds are generally issued at a fixed interest rate that is lower than that of conventional bonds of comparable maturity and quality, but they generally retain their value against inflation over time.

The principal amount of a TIIS bond is adjusted periodically for inflation using the CPI-U. Interest is paid twice a year. The interest rate is fixed, but the amount of each interest payment varies as the principal is adjusted for inflation. The principal amount of a TIIS instrument may diminish in times of deflation. However, the U.S. Treasury guarantees that the final principal payment at maturity is at least the original principal amount of the bond. The interest and principal components of the bonds may be “stripped” or sold separately. The Fund can buy or sell either component.

The Fund may also invest in inflation-indexed bonds issued or guaranteed by foreign governments and their agencies, as well as other foreign issuers. These investments are usually designed to track the inflation rate in the issuing country. Under most circumstances, the Fund’s investments in inflation-linked bonds of foreign issuers are generally less than 20% of its assets.

The Fund’s benchmark index is the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) 1–10 Year Index (the “Index”). As of May 31, 2022, the duration of the Index was 4.27 years. Although the Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any duration, typically, the Fund invests in corporate and foreign inflation-indexed bonds that are similar in duration and maturity to those of U.S. Government inflation-indexed bonds.

The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps, forwards and other fixed-income derivative instruments to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies. In particular, the Fund may purchase and sell interest rate futures to attempt to manage duration and/or certain risks. The Fund also may invest in any fixed-income securities provided that no more than 5% of its assets are invested in fixed-income securities rated below investment-grade.

Read More

TIIHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIIHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -10.2% 200.9% 47.14%
1 Yr -7.0% -19.6% 151.3% 52.38%
3 Yr -4.6%* -30.3% 8.3% 48.76%
5 Yr -1.5%* -18.4% 9.7% 68.69%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% 62.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIIHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -52.3% -2.9% 38.16%
2021 -0.6% -4.0% 3.8% 90.15%
2020 2.2% -11.0% 7.7% 64.50%
2019 1.1% 0.2% 4.1% 78.39%
2018 -0.6% -2.3% 0.1% 21.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIIHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -20.7% 200.9% 44.29%
1 Yr -7.0% -19.6% 151.3% 52.38%
3 Yr -4.6%* -30.3% 8.3% 49.75%
5 Yr -1.5%* -18.3% 9.7% 71.79%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% 58.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIIHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -52.3% -2.9% 38.16%
2021 -0.6% -4.0% 3.8% 90.15%
2020 2.2% -11.0% 7.7% 64.50%
2019 1.1% 0.2% 4.1% 78.39%
2018 -0.6% -1.9% 0.1% 50.53%

NAV & Total Return History

TIIHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TIIHX Category Low Category High TIIHX % Rank
Net Assets 2.93 B 6.4 M 61.7 B 35.07%
Number of Holdings 53 6 1306 77.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.41 B -122 M 35.7 B 26.54%
Weighting of Top 10 43.67% 9.2% 100.0% 67.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 5.21%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 4.86%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 3.88% 4.70%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 4.64%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 4.59%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 4.49%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 4.46%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 4.30%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 4.27%
  10. United States Treasury Bonds 3.375% 4.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TIIHX % Rank
Bonds 		98.72% 59.62% 150.30% 48.34%
Cash 		1.28% -50.72% 30.48% 49.29%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 81.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 76.78%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 73.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 86.73%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIIHX % Rank
Government 		96.36% 6.70% 112.97% 21.33%
Securitized 		1.96% 0.00% 58.03% 60.66%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.31% 0.00% 18.36% 71.09%
Corporate 		0.36% 0.00% 50.64% 62.09%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 83.89%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 80.09%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIIHX % Rank
US 		98.64% 13.82% 120.98% 34.12%
Non US 		0.08% -8.42% 54.30% 61.14%

TIIHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TIIHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.03% 8.35% 77.88%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 0.99% 29.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

TIIHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TIIHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TIIHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.00% 246.00% 13.43%

TIIHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TIIHX Category Low Category High TIIHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.12% 0.00% 10.33% 58.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TIIHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TIIHX Category Low Category High TIIHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.00% -0.06% 6.71% 4.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TIIHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TIIHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Cerra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 21, 2008

13.78

13.8%

John is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Short-Term Bond and Inflation- Linked Bond strategies. He is also a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Since joining the firm in 1985, John has held several positions including managing the public asset-backed securities team and U.S. dollar-based derivative investment portfolio. He also served as an investment officer of the public markets structured finance team and bond group. In addition, John worked as a quantitative fixed income investment analyst. John graduated with a B.A. in Economics from Fordham University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Rutgers University’s Graduate School of Management.

Nicholas Travaglino

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2016

5.83

5.8%

Nicholas is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and leads the securitized sector team, which selects residential mortgagebacked, commercial mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities for all portfolios. He is also the co-manager of the Inflation-Linked Bond strategy and the Multi-Sector Bond strategy. Nick is also a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Nicholas worked for Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets, where he managed a $2 billion Agency MBS position within RBC’s proprietary trading unit. He also worked for Citigroup Global Markets, where he was responsible for positioning and trading Citi’s long duration CMO book. Nicholas began his career in portfolio management at Freddie Mac and entered the investment industry since 1997. Nicholas graduated with a B.S. in Commerce, with concentrations in Finance and Marketing, from the University of Virginia.

Chad Kemper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Mr. Kemper is a co-manager on the Inflation Protected Securities product, as well as being responsible for the separately managed, government benchmarked accounts. He is also a member of the U.S. Interest Rates and Governments Sector Team, responsible for trading U.S. Treasury and agency securities. He began his career in the financial industry in 1999 when he joined the firm. He received a B.A. from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from Augsburg College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

