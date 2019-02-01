Home
Trending ETFs

TIICX (Mutual Fund)

TIICX (Mutual Fund)

Timothy Plan Conservative Growth Fund

TIICX | Fund

$10.42

$38.8 M

-

1.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$38.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TIICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Timothy Plan Conservative Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    I
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund normally will invest at least 75% of its total assets in the following Traditional Funds and ETFs according to the following approximate range of percentages: 

tIMOTHY pLAN tRADITIONAL fUNDS

% of Fund’s Net Assets

Invested in Traditional Fund
Fixed Income 20-60%
High Yield Bond 0-9%
International   0-30%
tIMOTHY pLAN Exchange Traded fUNDS

% of Fund’s Net Assets

Invested in ETFS
US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF 0-30%
US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF 0-30%
High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF 0-15%
High Dividend Stock ETF 0-15%
US Small Cap Core ETF 0-12%
International ETF 0-30%
Market Neutral ETF 0-20%

Timothy Partners, Ltd. (“TPL”) will determine the specific asset allocation program on a continuous basis, based on its forecast of the overall market. On each day that the Fund is open for business, TPL will review the asset allocation program and reallocate, as necessary, and will reallocate for any new underlying funds in which the Fund may elect to invest. The Adviser also will reallocate the Fund’s investments in the Traditional Funds at the end of each fiscal quarter to maintain the asset allocation program.

Read More

TIICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TIICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TIICX Category Low Category High TIICX % Rank
Net Assets 38.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 9 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 38.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 100.10% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TIMOTHY-FX INC-A 30.10%
  2. TP MRKT NTRL ETF 14.93%
  3. T/P US LG/MID EN 11.96%
  4. TIMOTHY-INTER-A 11.57%
  5. TIMOTHY PLAN INTERNATIONA 9.02%
  6. TIMOTHY PLAN US SMALL CAP 6.91%
  7. TIMOTHY-HIGH Y-A 6.51%
  8. TP HIGH DIVIDEND 5.98%
  9. FID-MM GOVT-I 3.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TIICX % Rank
Stocks 		96.98% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.11% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIICX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIICX % Rank
US 		96.98% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TIICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TIICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.61% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.15% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TIICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TIICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TIICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TIICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TIICX Category Low Category High TIICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TIICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TIICX Category Low Category High TIICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TIICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TIICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

