The Fund normally will invest at least 75% of its total assets in the following Traditional Funds and ETFs according to the following approximate range of percentages:

tIMOTHY pLAN tRADITIONAL fUNDS % of Fund’s Net Assets Invested in Traditional Fund Fixed Income 20-60% High Yield Bond 0-9% International 0-30%

tIMOTHY pLAN Exchange Traded fUNDS % of Fund’s Net Assets Invested in ETFS US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF 0-30% US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF 0-30% High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF 0-15% High Dividend Stock ETF 0-15% US Small Cap Core ETF 0-12% International ETF 0-30% Market Neutral ETF 0-20%

Timothy Partners, Ltd. (“TPL”) will determine the specific asset allocation program on a continuous basis, based on its forecast of the overall market. On each day that the Fund is open for business, TPL will review the asset allocation program and reallocate, as necessary, and will reallocate for any new underlying funds in which the Fund may elect to invest. The Adviser also will reallocate the Fund’s investments in the Traditional Funds at the end of each fiscal quarter to maintain the asset allocation program.