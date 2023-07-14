Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
2.4%
1 yr return
1.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$2.69 B
Holdings in Top 10
9.1%
Expense Ratio 0.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 70.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests primarily in lower-rated, higher-yielding fixed-income securities, such as domestic and foreign corporate bonds, debentures, senior loans, loan participations and assignments and notes, as well as convertible and preferred securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in debt and other fixed-income securities rated lower than investment-grade (and their unrated equivalents) or other high-yielding debt securities. These are often called “junk bonds” and are speculative in nature. Most of these will be securities rated in the BB or B categories by S&P, or the Ba or B categories by Moody’s. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in the following types of instruments: payment-in-kind or deferred-interest obligations, defaulted securities, asset-backed securities, securities rated lower than B- or its equivalent by at least two rating agencies and securities having limited liquidity.
The Fund can make foreign investments, but the Fund does not expect such investments to exceed 20% of its assets under most circumstances. The Fund can also invest in U.S. Treasury and agency securities or other short-term instruments when other suitable investment opportunities are not available, or when Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”) would like to build the Fund’s liquidity.
Over long periods of time, a broadly diversified portfolio of lower-rated, higher-yielding securities is designed to, net of capital losses, provide a higher net return than a similarly diversified portfolio of higher-rated, lower-yielding securities of similar duration. Advisors attempts to minimize the risks of investing in lower-rated securities by:
·Doing its own credit analysis (independent of the rating agencies). The Fund buys securities of issuers with a balance of operational and financial risks that Advisors believes make it likely that such issuers will be able to meet their financial obligations;
·Constructing a portfolio of securities diversified by industry, maturity, duration and credit quality; and
·Buying or selling particular securities to seek to take advantage of anticipated changes and trends in the economy and financial markets.
Advisors’ judgment of the value of any particular security is a function of its experience with lower-rated securities, evaluation of general economic and securities market conditions and the financial condition of the security’s issuer. Under some market conditions, the Fund may sacrifice potential yield in order to adopt a defensive posture designed to preserve capital.
The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps, forwards and other fixed-income derivative instruments to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.
The benchmark index for the Fund is the ICE BofA BB-B U.S. Cash Pay High Yield Constrained Index.
|YTD
|2.4%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|55.88%
|1 Yr
|1.8%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|42.69%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|58.60%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|56.66%
|10 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|51.88%
* Annualized
|2022
|-14.7%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|38.21%
|2021
|0.1%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|51.44%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|91.72%
|2019
|2.4%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|14.17%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|43.93%
|YTD
|2.9%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|27.00%
|1 Yr
|1.8%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|36.99%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|58.37%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|58.32%
|10 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|60.43%
* Annualized
|2022
|-15.1%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|46.71%
|2021
|0.1%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|51.29%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|91.72%
|2019
|2.4%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|16.75%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|54.19%
|TIHPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIHPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.69 B
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|18.61%
|Number of Holdings
|315
|2
|2736
|53.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|265 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|21.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.13%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|69.36%
|Bonds
|96.78%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|22.38%
|Cash
|2.85%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|53.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.38%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|83.57%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|81.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|69.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|61.96%
|Corporate
|97.15%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|26.55%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.85%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|58.87%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|56.57%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|70.71%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|48.05%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|61.76%
|US
|83.46%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|32.28%
|Non US
|13.32%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|38.90%
|Expense Ratio
|0.51%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|90.21%
|Management Fee
|0.34%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|6.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.57%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|24.49%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|70.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|66.08%
|TIHPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIHPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.19%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|52.58%
|TIHPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TIHPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIHPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.54%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|42.58%
|TIHPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2012
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2011
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2010
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.061
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.061
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.063
|DailyAccrualFund
Mar 31, 2006
16.18
16.2%
Kevin is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and heads the leveraged finance sector team, which selects high yield and leveraged loan securities for all portfolios. He is also the lead portfolio manager for the High Yield strategies, co-manager of the Multi-Sector Bond strategy and a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Kevin has served in a variety of roles since joining the firm in 1987. He has been investing in high yield over his entire career and has focused exclusively on high yield since 1995. He began his career at the firm as a generalist focusing on the private placement market. Kevin has been quoted in The New York Times, Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters and other financial press as well as appearances on CNBC for his seasoned views on the high yield asset class. Kevin graduated with a B.S. in Accounting from Rider University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Oct 01, 2011
10.67
10.7%
Jean C. Lin, CFA, entered the financial services industry in 1994. She joined Nuveen Asset Management, LLC as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and High-Yield Research Analyst in September 2018. She also serves as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and High-Yield Research Analyst for Teachers Advisors, LLC, TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA. She joined TIAA in 1994.
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
