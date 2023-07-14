Home
Trending ETFs

Transamerica International Stock

mutual fund
TIHJX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.88 -0.05 -0.46%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (TIHBX) Primary Retirement (TIHJX) Inst (TIHIX) A (TIHAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

14.4%

1 yr return

20.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$129 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TIHJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica International Stock
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alex Turner

Fund Description

The fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies economically tied to countries outside of the U.S. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks, warrants or rights exercisable into common or preferred stock, convertible preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”). Issuers considered to be economically tied to countries outside of the U.S. include, without limitation: (1) an issuer organized under the laws of or maintaining a principal office or principal place(s) of business outside of the U.S.; (2) an issuer of securities that are principally traded in one or more markets outside the U.S.; (3) an issuer that derives or is currently expected to derive 50% or more of its total sales, revenues, profits, earnings, growth, or another measure of economic activity from, the production or sale of goods or performance of services or making of investments or other economic activity in, one or more countries outside of the U.S., or that maintains or is currently expected to maintain 50% or more of its employees, assets, investments, operations, or other business activity outside of the U.S.; (4) a governmental or quasi-governmental entity of a country outside of the U.S.; (5) an issuer of securities that has been classified as non-U.S. by MSCI; or (6) if not covered by MSCI, an issuer of securities that the sub-adviser reasonably believes would be classified as non-U.S. by MSCI, based on MSCI's classification methodology. The fund’s sub-adviser, ClariVest Asset Management LLC (the “sub-adviser”), may consider any one of the six factors when making a determination whether an issuer is “economically tied” to a country outside of the U.S.In selecting securities for the fund, the fund’s sub-adviser utilizes quantitative tools (including an internally developed algorithm) and qualitative analysis in a “bottom-up” investment process to help identify securities that it believes can improve the fund from a risk-reward perspective, with an emphasis on companies that the sub-adviser views as exhibiting characteristics of accelerating growth, favorable valuation, or both. The sub-adviser constructs a portfolio that seeks to maximize expected return, subject to constraints designed to meet long-run expected active risk goals.The fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) in order to equitize cash positions, seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors and to hedge against certain market movements. The fund may sell securities when they no longer meet the sub-adviser’s investment criteria and/or to take advantage of what are believed by the sub-adviser to be more attractive investment opportunities.The fund’s benchmark is the MSCI EAFE Index, which measures large- and mid-cap equity performance across 21 of 23 developed countries, excluding the U.S. and Canada.
Read More

TIHJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIHJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -0.2% 22.0% 27.16%
1 Yr 20.5% -23.7% 32.5% 45.70%
3 Yr 5.9%* -4.8% 20.2% 58.99%
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 9.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIHJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -27.8% 166.1% 50.45%
2021 3.9% -42.2% 28.2% 51.99%
2020 0.7% -7.3% 5.5% 30.03%
2019 4.2% 1.1% 7.1% 22.37%
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIHJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -9.7% 22.0% 27.16%
1 Yr 20.5% -23.7% 56.0% 43.49%
3 Yr 5.9%* -4.8% 22.0% 55.03%
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 12.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIHJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -27.8% 166.1% 50.45%
2021 3.9% -42.2% 28.2% 51.99%
2020 0.7% -7.3% 5.5% 30.35%
2019 4.2% 1.1% 7.1% 22.37%
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TIHJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TIHJX Category Low Category High TIHJX % Rank
Net Assets 129 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 79.06%
Number of Holdings 130 2 3900 33.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.9 M 530 K 13.7 B 82.94%
Weighting of Top 10 17.86% 7.3% 99.9% 76.20%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TIHJX % Rank
Stocks 		97.36% 75.03% 100.46% 59.71%
Cash 		2.65% -31.92% 11.89% 35.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 45.88%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 61.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 42.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 45.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIHJX % Rank
Industrials 		18.03% 1.03% 36.79% 13.06%
Healthcare 		16.56% 0.00% 23.28% 7.42%
Financial Services 		15.58% 0.00% 42.76% 84.87%
Technology 		10.76% 0.00% 24.16% 21.36%
Consumer Defense 		10.44% 0.00% 31.84% 25.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.29% 0.00% 27.46% 52.82%
Basic Materials 		5.93% 0.00% 30.76% 77.15%
Communication Services 		5.53% 0.00% 23.78% 66.47%
Energy 		5.02% 0.00% 26.59% 74.18%
Utilities 		2.83% 0.00% 27.46% 53.12%
Real Estate 		0.04% 0.00% 17.64% 76.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIHJX % Rank
Non US 		96.47% 71.47% 100.46% 41.47%
US 		0.89% 0.00% 15.02% 59.41%

TIHJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TIHJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% 0.01% 21.16% 65.97%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.25% 44.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 14.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

TIHJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

TIHJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TIHJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 2.00% 158.16% 58.08%

TIHJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TIHJX Category Low Category High TIHJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.29% 0.00% 8.48% 24.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TIHJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TIHJX Category Low Category High TIHJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.28% 0.18% 7.85% 54.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TIHJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TIHJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alex Turner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Alex Turner is a Portfolio Manager on the investment team at ClariVest Asset Management LLC, focusing on non-U.S. and Global strategies. Prior to joining ClariVest in 2008, Mr. Turner was a Quantitative Analytic Specialist at FactSet Research System, where he co-managed sales and support for all of FactSet’s quantitative products on the West Coast as well as worked closely with investment firms in developing quantitative models and implementing risk control strategies. His work experience includes roles as a FactSet Consultant, an Assistant Actuary, and a Technical Writer for a technology company. Mr. Turner earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from University of California, Berkeley. He began his investment career in 2005.

David Vaughn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2018

3.67

3.7%

David Vaughn is a founder and board member of ClariVest Asset Management LLC. Mr. Vaughn is part of the leadership of the investment team, focusing on non-U.S. and Global strategies. Prior to forming ClariVest in March 2006, he worked as the Portfolio Manager for all International and Global Systematic strategies at Nicholas-Applegate and was a member of the Systematic investment team that managed over $5 billion in assets at the firm. Previously, Mr. Vaughn worked as a Research Analyst at Barclays Global Investors and as a Research Associate at First Quadrant. He was also a Quantitative Research Analyst and Investment Officer with Sanwa Bank in Los Angeles. Mr. Vaughn earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from California Institute of Technology and a Master’s in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon University. He began his investment career in 1996.

Gashi Zengeni

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2020

1.47

1.5%

Gashi Zengeni is an Portfolio Manager at ClariVest Asset Management LLC, with a focus on the firm’s non-U.S. and Global strategies. Prior to joining ClariVest in 2015, Ms. Zengeni was based in New York where she worked at Russell Investments, as a Research Analyst responsible for the evaluation and selection of investment managers focused on the emerging and frontier markets. Previously, Ms. Zengeni was based in London in her role as a Portfolio Analyst supporting the portfolio management of Russell’s emerging and frontier markets multi-manager funds. She began her investment career in 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

