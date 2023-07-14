Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
37.5%
1 yr return
25.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.2%
Net Assets
$167 M
Holdings in Top 10
57.4%
Expense Ratio 1.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 1.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The central premise of the Fund’s investment style is “growth at a reasonable price” or “GARP.” The Fund usually invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks from small, medium and large capitalization companies. These are chosen through in-depth fundamental analysis of a company’s financial reports and other public records. The Investment House LLC (the “Adviser”) looks for stocks having all or some of the following characteristics:
|•
|Strong earnings growth
|•
|Reasonable valuations
|•
|Quality management
|•
|Financial strength and stability
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in common stocks. While it is anticipated that the Fund will invest across a range of industries, certain sectors are likely to be overweighted compared to others because the Adviser seeks best investment opportunities regardless of sector. The sectors in which the Fund may be overweighted will vary at different points in the economic cycle.
When the Adviser believes market conditions are appropriate, the Fund may borrow money from banks to make additional portfolio investments. These loans may be structured as secured or unsecured loans, and may have fixed or variable interest rates. The Fund may borrow an amount equal to as much as one-third of the value of its total assets (which includes the amount borrowed). The Fund will only engage in borrowing when the Adviser believes the return from the additional investments will be greater than the costs associated with the borrowing.
|Period
|TIHGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|37.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|11.49%
|1 Yr
|25.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|14.67%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|11.87%
|5 Yr
|10.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|6.49%
|10 Yr
|11.7%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|5.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|TIHGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|63.47%
|2021
|10.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|13.32%
|2020
|11.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|16.77%
|2019
|7.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|12.00%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|18.00%
|Period
|TIHGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|63.47%
|2021
|10.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|13.24%
|2020
|11.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|16.77%
|2019
|7.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|12.00%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|36.67%
|TIHGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIHGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|167 M
|189 K
|222 B
|79.82%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|2
|3509
|80.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|98.8 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|77.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.39%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|10.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIHGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.80%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|12.95%
|Cash
|0.20%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|85.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|48.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|52.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|45.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|45.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIHGX % Rank
|Technology
|45.22%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|7.30%
|Communication Services
|18.50%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|6.23%
|Healthcare
|10.19%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|73.85%
|Industrials
|7.99%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|24.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.84%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|95.41%
|Financial Services
|5.57%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|83.11%
|Basic Materials
|2.91%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|17.87%
|Consumer Defense
|2.80%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|61.64%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|61.89%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|81.48%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|74.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIHGX % Rank
|US
|99.67%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|5.16%
|Non US
|0.13%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|85.33%
|TIHGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.41%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|20.03%
|Management Fee
|1.40%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|99.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|66.40%
|TIHGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TIHGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TIHGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|1.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|0.46%
|TIHGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIHGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|52.77%
|TIHGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|TIHGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIHGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.71%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|76.38%
|TIHGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2001
20.44
20.4%
Mr. Wahl is a Managing Member of the Investment House LLC and has been a member of the Investment House LLC's investment management team since April 30, 2012. From May 1, 2009 through April 30, 2012, he served as a Managing Director of First Western. From January 2000 through April 30, 2009, he served as President of GKM Advisers, LLC. During that time Mr. Wahl actively managed portfolios for firm clients. Prior to joining GKM Advisers, he spent three years (from July 1997 to January 2000) operating Wahl Financial, his own money management firm. Mr. Wahl has five years experience as an over-the counter market maker in Southern California, first with Gruntal Securities, then with Cruttenden Roth. He received his CPA credentials while working at Deloitte & Touche, Los Angeles where he spent three years auditing businesses and mutual funds. Mr. Wahl earned his B.S. degree in Accounting after studying at California State University at Dominguez Hills, San Diego State University and Oklahoma City University. Mr. Wahl spent two years pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers organization.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2001
20.44
20.4%
Jed M. Cohen. Mr. Cohen is a Managing Member of the Investment House LLC and has been a member of the Investment House LLC's investment management team since April 30, 2012. From May 1, 2009 through April 30, 2012, he served as a Senior Managing Director of First Western. From January 2000 through April 30, 2009, he served as chief investment strategist of GKM Advisers, LLC. His career has been devoted to stock research and long term economic forecasting. Prior experience includes 3½ years (from January 2000 to July 2003) as Senior Managing Director at Gerard Klauer Mattison & Co., ten years (from May 1989 to December 1999) as Senior Managing Director at Gruntal & Co., fourteen years as a Limited Partner at Bear, Stearns & Co., and nine years as a General Partner at Kleiner, Bell & Co. In the mid-1960’s, Mr. Cohen was associated with members of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors where he spent several years exchanging ideas on economic outlook, taxation, the Federal Reserve System, and other matters of national fiscal and monetary policy.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
