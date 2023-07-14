Home
The Investment House Growth Fund

mutual fund
TIHGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$60.66 -0.02 -0.03%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (TIHGX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

37.5%

1 yr return

25.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.2%

Net Assets

$167 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$60.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TIHGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 37.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Investment House Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Investment House Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Wahl

Fund Description

The central premise of the Fund’s investment style is “growth at a reasonable price” or “GARP.” The Fund usually invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks from small, medium and large capitalization companies. These are chosen through in-depth fundamental analysis of a company’s financial reports and other public records. The Investment House LLC (the “Adviser”) looks for stocks having all or some of the following characteristics:

Strong earnings growth
Reasonable valuations
Quality management
Financial strength and stability

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in common stocks. While it is anticipated that the Fund will invest across a range of industries, certain sectors are likely to be overweighted compared to others because the Adviser seeks best investment opportunities regardless of sector. The sectors in which the Fund may be overweighted will vary at different points in the economic cycle.

When the Adviser believes market conditions are appropriate, the Fund may borrow money from banks to make additional portfolio investments. These loans may be structured as secured or unsecured loans, and may have fixed or variable interest rates. The Fund may borrow an amount equal to as much as one-third of the value of its total assets (which includes the amount borrowed). The Fund will only engage in borrowing when the Adviser believes the return from the additional investments will be greater than the costs associated with the borrowing.

TIHGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIHGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.5% -41.7% 64.0% 11.49%
1 Yr 25.0% -46.2% 77.9% 14.67%
3 Yr 8.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 11.87%
5 Yr 10.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 6.49%
10 Yr 11.7%* -16.9% 19.6% 5.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIHGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.0% -85.9% 81.6% 63.47%
2021 10.1% -31.0% 26.7% 13.32%
2020 11.8% -13.0% 34.8% 16.77%
2019 7.4% -6.0% 10.6% 12.00%
2018 -0.9% -15.9% 2.0% 18.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIHGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.5% -41.7% 64.0% 10.76%
1 Yr 25.0% -46.2% 77.9% 12.95%
3 Yr 8.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 11.94%
5 Yr 10.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 8.89%
10 Yr 11.7%* -16.9% 19.6% 12.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIHGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.0% -85.9% 81.6% 63.47%
2021 10.1% -31.0% 26.7% 13.24%
2020 11.8% -13.0% 34.8% 16.77%
2019 7.4% -6.0% 10.6% 12.00%
2018 -0.9% -15.9% 3.1% 36.67%

NAV & Total Return History

TIHGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TIHGX Category Low Category High TIHGX % Rank
Net Assets 167 M 189 K 222 B 79.82%
Number of Holdings 40 2 3509 80.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 98.8 M -1.37 M 104 B 77.54%
Weighting of Top 10 57.39% 11.4% 116.5% 10.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 12.75%
  2. Intuit Inc 8.34%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 7.22%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 6.82%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.82%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.34%
  7. Intuitive Surgical Inc 3.75%
  8. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.69%
  9. Texas Instruments Inc 3.46%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TIHGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.80% 50.26% 104.50% 12.95%
Cash 		0.20% -10.83% 49.73% 85.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 48.52%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 52.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 45.49%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 45.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIHGX % Rank
Technology 		45.22% 0.00% 65.70% 7.30%
Communication Services 		18.50% 0.00% 66.40% 6.23%
Healthcare 		10.19% 0.00% 39.76% 73.85%
Industrials 		7.99% 0.00% 30.65% 24.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.84% 0.00% 62.57% 95.41%
Financial Services 		5.57% 0.00% 43.06% 83.11%
Basic Materials 		2.91% 0.00% 18.91% 17.87%
Consumer Defense 		2.80% 0.00% 25.50% 61.64%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 61.89%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 81.48%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 74.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIHGX % Rank
US 		99.67% 34.69% 100.00% 5.16%
Non US 		0.13% 0.00% 54.22% 85.33%

TIHGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TIHGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.41% 0.01% 20.29% 20.03%
Management Fee 1.40% 0.00% 1.50% 99.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 66.40%

Sales Fees

TIHGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TIHGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TIHGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.00% 0.00% 316.74% 0.46%

TIHGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TIHGX Category Low Category High TIHGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 52.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TIHGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TIHGX Category Low Category High TIHGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.71% -6.13% 1.75% 76.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TIHGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TIHGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Wahl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2001

20.44

20.4%

Mr. Wahl is a Managing Member of the Investment House LLC and has been a member of the Investment House LLC's investment management team since April 30, 2012. From May 1, 2009 through April 30, 2012, he served as a Managing Director of First Western. From January 2000 through April 30, 2009, he served as President of GKM Advisers, LLC. During that time Mr. Wahl actively managed portfolios for firm clients. Prior to joining GKM Advisers, he spent three years (from July 1997 to January 2000) operating Wahl Financial, his own money management firm. Mr. Wahl has five years experience as an over-the counter market maker in Southern California, first with Gruntal Securities, then with Cruttenden Roth. He received his CPA credentials while working at Deloitte & Touche, Los Angeles where he spent three years auditing businesses and mutual funds. Mr. Wahl earned his B.S. degree in Accounting after studying at California State University at Dominguez Hills, San Diego State University and Oklahoma City University. Mr. Wahl spent two years pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

Jed Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2001

20.44

20.4%

Jed M. Cohen. Mr. Cohen is a Managing Member of the Investment House LLC and has been a member of the Investment House LLC's investment management team since April 30, 2012. From May 1, 2009 through April 30, 2012, he served as a Senior Managing Director of First Western. From January 2000 through April 30, 2009, he served as chief investment strategist of GKM Advisers, LLC. His career has been devoted to stock research and long term economic forecasting. Prior experience includes 3½ years (from January 2000 to July 2003) as Senior Managing Director at Gerard Klauer Mattison & Co., ten years (from May 1989 to December 1999) as Senior Managing Director at Gruntal & Co., fourteen years as a Limited Partner at Bear, Stearns & Co., and nine years as a General Partner at Kleiner, Bell & Co. In the mid-1960’s, Mr. Cohen was associated with members of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors where he spent several years exchanging ideas on economic outlook, taxation, the Federal Reserve System, and other matters of national fiscal and monetary policy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

