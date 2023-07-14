◾

To achieve its goals, the Fund primarily invests in equity securities, including affiliated Exchange Traded Funds (“ETF’s”), and in fixed income securities. The Fund will normally hold both equity securities and fixed income securities, with at least 25% of its assets in equity securities and at least 25% of its assets in fixed income securities. The Advisor is responsible for determining the allocation of Fund assets to be invested in equity and fixed income securities. The Advisor will adjust those allocations from time to time in response to market changes