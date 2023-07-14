The Fund expects to invest primarily in equity securities from issuers around the world (primarily common stocks) selected for their growth potential and, under normal market conditions, invests at least 75% of its assets in foreign securities or depositary receipts of foreign securities. However, the Fund may own a variety of securities, including domestic equity securities. The Fund may invest in developing countries.

The Fund’s investment advisor, Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”) intends to invest in companies that it believes will have growing revenues and earnings. The Fund can invest in companies of any size, from larger, well-established companies to smaller, emerging growth companies.

Thornburg primarily uses individual issuer and industry analysis to make investment decisions. Among the specific factors considered by Thornburg in identifying securities for inclusion in the Fund are:

•earnings growth potential

•business model

•industry growth potential

•industry leadership

•asset appreciation potential

•potential size of business

•price/earnings ratio

•price/revenue ratio

•PE/growth rate ratio

•price/cash flow ratio

•enterprise value/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) ratio

•management strength

•debt/capital ratio

The Fund typically makes equity investments in the following three types of companies:

Growth Industry Leaders: Companies in this category often have leadership positions in growing markets. In some cases these companies may have dominant market share. These companies tend to be larger and more established.

Consistent Growers: Companies in this category generally exhibit steady earnings or revenue growth, or both. These companies may have subscription or other recurring revenue profiles. Given their business models, these companies may outperform in weak markets.

Emerging Growth Companies: Companies often addressing a new market or carving out a niche in an existing market. Companies in this category may experience rapid growth, and tend to be smaller, earlier stage companies. These companies may exhibit high volatility.

Inclusion of any investment in any of the three described categories represents the opinion of the advisor concerning the characteristics and prospects of the investment. There is no assurance that any company selected for investment will, once categorized in one of the three described investment categories, continue to have the positive characteristics or fulfill the expectations that the advisor had for the company when it was selected for investment, and any such company may not grow or may decline in earnings and size.

In conjunction with individual issuer analysis, Thornburg may identify and invest at times with a greater emphasis in industries or economic sectors it expects to experience growth. This approach may at times produce a greater emphasis on investment in certain industries or economic sectors, such as technology, financial services, healthcare or biotechnology. The Fund does not have a strategy to invest in particular industry or economic sectors, and its exposures to particular industries or economic sectors are expected to vary over time. Investment decisions are also based on domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, and the supply and demand for securities.

The Fund may sell an investment if Thornburg has identified a better investment opportunity, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, if Thornburg has a target price for the investment and that target price has been achieved, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.